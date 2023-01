CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — College of Charleston forward Ante Brzovic had a black eye, which he wears as a badge of honor in this extra special season. Brzovic got the shiner when he collided with teammate Dalton Bolon going for a rebound last week in a drama-filled, 71-69 win over UNC Wilmington.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO