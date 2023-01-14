Read full article on original website
1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
Bangor Police Say an Abduction at Target Was Not What it Appeared
The Bangor Police Department is reassuring the public that a recent kidnapping incident at Target was not a case of human trafficking. Several bystanders called 911 last week when they saw a man force a woman into a U-Haul van and speed away. Some of the witnesses even followed the vehicle, for a time, to let police know where it was going. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect on I-395 and take the man into custody. Colby Cooper is charged with kidnapping, as well as some domestic violence-related charges. That's our first clue that this was not what it appeared. The woman received minor injuries in the incident.
Man who died in Penobscot County Jail identified by parents
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor woman identified her 21-year-old son as the man who died in the Penobscot County Jail of a suspected overdose earlier this month after police repeatedly declined to release his name. Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, of Bangor died at the jail on Jan. 3, according to...
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
Bangor Man Allegedly Pulls a Gun in Argument Over a Parking Space
A Bangor man is facing charges for allegedly threatening people with a gun during an argument over a parking space. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident happened Tuesday, near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. Officers came across a group of people who were arguing in the street.
My Open Apology To Augusta Police Department & Maine Dispatchers
For most of my life, I have been a big supporter of our law enforcement. Given what they have had to endure over the last few years, this has become even more so. Because of this, I feel even worse about wasting their time over the weekend. Not once, but...
Penobscot Sheriff Seeks Info About a Missing Howland Teen
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen from Howland. Krystal Bursey, 17, has been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon in the town of Howland. Officials say Krystal told her family she was going to walk to the Dollar General Store in the town of Enfield. She hasn't been seen since.
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta Was Robbed (Again)
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed again, after a similar robbery a few months ago. Some stores seem to be more vulnerable to robberies than others, and the Big Apple Convenience Store on Stone Street seems to be one of them. The Augusta Police Department is once again investigating a robbery at the store, this time at approximately 1:21 Friday morning. Officials received a call from someone at the store who said an unidentified man had walked into the building, displayed a firearm, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The person then fled the scene before police arrived. No one was hurt.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
Identities, Cause-of-Death Released in Bangor Murder-Suicide
Earlier this week we brought you the news that two bodies were found in a residence on G Street in the area of Birch Hill Estates on Thursday morning. Members of the Crisis Negotiation and Special Response Teams spent several hours at the scene of what was initially called an incident of domestic violence. When they could not get the occupants of the building to answer, they send a police robot in, and that's when they discovered someone they believed was injured. Upon further investigation, 2 bodies were recovered.
