FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
247Sports
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
247Sports
RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023
TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview and a few select quotes follow:
247Sports
The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson
KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
247Sports
Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague
The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
247Sports
Chicago Bears Rookie Report Card: DE Dominique Robinson
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles knew heading into his first offseason at the helm of the Monsters of the Midway that the defensive line would likely see an overhaul as the team entered a rebuilding phase following a disappointing 2021 campaign. In less than one calendar year, Poles oversaw the departures of several household names on the Bears front seven, including releasing defensive lineman Akiem Hicks before the 2022 season and making an in-season trade of defensive end Robert Quinn for draft capital.
247Sports
Georgia football wide receivers have Bryan McClendon excited about 2023 season
On Wednesday, wide receiver AD Mitchell made the decision to enter the transfer portal. The departure came following the second-straight campaign that Georgia went most of the season without the player expected to be its No. 1 wideout. It was also the second year in a row that the Dawgs were able to ultimately win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Mitchell, like George Pickens in the previous season, came into 2022 expected to be the star wideout following his big touchdown catch in the CFP title win over Alabama. But Mitchell would finish sixth on the team with only nine receptions and seventh in receiving yards, playing in only six games. Dominick Blaylock, who finished fifth among Georgia wide receivers with 15 receptions, also entered the portal this week.
Cormani McClain recruiting: Miami CB commit, 5-star prospect visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado 'not a shocker'
Deion Sanders looks to flip the nation’s top-ranked cornerback recruit for the second year in a row. Miami commit Cormani McClain chose not to sign his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period in December and visited Colorado last week. Steve Wiltfong, Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, detailed the latest on McClain's interest in Colorado during a recent segment of Wiltfong Whiparound.
247Sports
2023 offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean considering four down the stretch
Chrisdasson Saint-Jean has been verbally committed to West Virginia since late November, but he decided not to end his recruitment during the early signing period. The 2023 offensive tackle recruit from Orlando (Fla.) Evans wanted to take a look at three other college options. "I took an official visit to...
247Sports
College football transfer portal team rankings: Florida State, Auburn top 2023's top 10 classes
College football's transfer portal closes Wednesday with Florida State and Auburn narrowly edging Deion Sanders' Colorado and Lincoln Riley's USC to take home the top-two spots in 247Sports' 2023 Transfer Football Team Rankings, respectively. Florida State hopes to take the next step under head coach Mike Norvell and dethrone Clemson...
247Sports
Report: Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm interviewing with New England Patriots for OC role
While the college football coaching carousel is growing colder by the day, the NFL and its coaching decisions are picking up steam. According to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss, Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is part of the interview process for the New England Patriots open offensive coordinator role.
Dan Enos to return as Arkansas offensive coordinator?
Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos could be returning to Arkansas to serve in the same OC role he held in Fayetteville from 2015-17. Kendal Briles, who served as the Razorbacks OC the past three seasons, has unofficially accepted a position with national championship runner-up TCU. HawgSports sources indicated earlier in...
247Sports
FSU offers 2025 4-star RB Jaylon Coleman
Florida State offered Houma (La.) Vandebilt Catholic four-star sophomore running back Jaylon Coleman on Wednesday. FSU running backs coach David Johnson was among those mentioned by Coleman when sharing news of the offer. Johnson was recently by the school. He was recently named to the 247Sports All-Combine Team at the...
247Sports
Reports: Syracuse cornerbacks coach Chip West is set to become cornerbacks coach at Wake Forest
Dave Clawson and Brad Lambert are bringing in a familiar face to lead the cornerbacks. According to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel, Clawson is expected to hire Syracuse's cornerbacks coach Chip West for the same position on his staff. Demon Deacon Digest had West listed as a top option for the position on January 9th after Paul Williams departed to become the cornerbacks coach at Stanford.
247Sports
FSU offers 2024 Edge Darien Mayo, who is blowing up
Florida State offered Olney (Md.) Good Counsel three-star junior edge defender Darien Mayo on Wednesday. The offer was extended by FSU defensive ends coach and area recruiter John Papuchis. The 6-foot-7, 247-pound edge, who made the full-time move to football from playing basketball this past season, has landed offers from...
247Sports
