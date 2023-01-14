ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The family of a Connecticut teen who was fatally shot by state trooper following a high-speed chase in 2020 will mark three years since his death in a "commemoration of life."

The family of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane is inviting the public to take part in Sunday's event.

Soulemane led police on a high-speed chase in 2020 from Norwalk to West Haven, where a state trooper, who was later arrested and charged with manslaughter, shot the teen to death.

Family of teen fatally shot by officer in West Haven to file wrongful death lawsuit against state
Family of teen killed by police grateful inspector general pursued charges

The family wants to use the event to help build awareness about the need for improving the way police interact with people dealing with mental-health issues.

"Mubarak suffered from schizophrenia, mental illness," emphasized Soulemane family attorney Mark Arons. "This is a big theme now in policing, not only in Connecticut but around the country, being more aware of people in crisis."

The Connecticut State police union, at the time, called the trooper's arrest "disappointing" and said Soulemane put the public and police in danger.

The event will be at 254 Crown Street in New Haven at 6 p.m.

Comments / 12

JoJo Smith
4d ago

poor cops...so they don't stop him from driving recklessly but they have seen the reckless driving and he goes on to hit a car and kill a family of 4...now they will want to sue the cop for not doing his job. cops can't win..damned if they do and damned if they don't.

Reply
19
Greg McDonald
4d ago

How are cops supposed to know who is having a mental health crisis in this situation? Were they supposed to be able to diagnose him as they were chasing him? Cops are not doctors, psychologists, or psychiatrists. HE put others in danger. HE was responsible for his actions.

Reply(1)
15
TimmyLongfellow
4d ago

Do not do what this kid did and you will live longer. Actions have consequences when you act like this.

Reply
17
