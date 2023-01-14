Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony

The family of a Connecticut teen who was fatally shot by state trooper following a high-speed chase in 2020 will mark three years since his death in a "commemoration of life."

The family of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane is inviting the public to take part in Sunday's event.

Soulemane led police on a high-speed chase in 2020 from Norwalk to West Haven, where a state trooper, who was later arrested and charged with manslaughter, shot the teen to death.

The family wants to use the event to help build awareness about the need for improving the way police interact with people dealing with mental-health issues.

"Mubarak suffered from schizophrenia, mental illness," emphasized Soulemane family attorney Mark Arons. "This is a big theme now in policing, not only in Connecticut but around the country, being more aware of people in crisis."

The Connecticut State police union, at the time, called the trooper's arrest "disappointing" and said Soulemane put the public and police in danger.

The event will be at 254 Crown Street in New Haven at 6 p.m.