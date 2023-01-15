ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Mom and 2 Children Found Frozen to Death in a Field

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a “mental health crisis,” a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
NBC Chicago

