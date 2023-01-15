Congressional Town Halls: Merkley, Wyden listen to Lincoln County residents

Oregon U. S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley held town halls in Lincoln City and Newport Jan. 9 and Jan. 14.

Merkley’s event was conducted at Taft High School Saturday drawing an audience of about 50 people.

Merkley first met separately with members of the media to take questions discussing a variety of issues, including control of the United States border with Mexico, and federal funding assistance for roads and adequate evacuation routes during natural disasters and wildfires.

Merkley said he was encouraged that the federal government is making significant investment in infrastructure in Oregon and across the nation.

“The key is to take on the infrastructure that is most needed, and this is a pretty important piece, so I hope that as the state wrestlers with priorities, that is one of the priorities that should be at the top of the list,” Merkley said.

After meeting the reporters, Merkley met in a separate room at the high school with city, county and state leaders.

Emerging from that session, Democrat State Rep. David Gomberg said the meeting was encouraging.

“It’s always good to have the Senator here to see fist-hand the challenges that we are dealing with on the Central Coast, “Gomberg said. “We were talking about the looming issues, certainly about housing and homelessness. We also talked about the fact that he was instrumental in getting monies to replace very vulnerable dams in Newport. We talked about the shipping container ports there are looking at in Coos Bay and we talked about wind energy. Those are crucial issue here.”

Republican State Sen. Dick Anderson also attended the leadership meeting with Merkley and the town hall. Anderson said the town halls are of value.

“So, I welcome them and really appreciate them coming to the coast because we often get forgotten,” Anderson said. “I am not surprised by the questions during the town hall or with the (local) leadership. Housing was a big issue. Looking for federal infrastructure assistance for our roads and bridges, which are less than adequate. Even water and sewer in the small communities need assistance. Taxing and bonds of our local citizens can’t cover the costs. These are all issues that I’ve heard as mayor of Lincoln City and now as senator on the coast.

Following an introduction by Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke, Merkley took questions from the audience about social security, the national debt, cannabis sales, boarder issues, homelessness, the need for road funding and other topics.

Wyden Town Hall

Sen. Wyden’s town hall in Newport, Jan. 9, drew approximately 75 people. Wyden also addressed audience questions ranging from the environment, gun control and border regulations.

Following the town hall, Wyden told The News Guard he was impressed with the audience.

“Once again in Lincoln County, they are exactly what the founding fathers wanted citizens to be all about,” Wyden said. “They came out. There wasn’t a bad question in the house. They want to hold their elected officials accountable. They want real answers to real questions. They were asking what is it going to take to make changes? I just admire the heck out of the folks that are were here and those in the community.”

Wyden said one of his concerns is the national debt ceiling, and that will be one of the main issues during this session of Congress.

“It’s going to be about how do we bring people together,” he said.