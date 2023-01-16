ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California braces for 1 more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding

By Emily Shapiro, Meredith Deliso
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding.

Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend.

David Mcnew/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Flood waters inundate a home by the Salinas River near Chualar, California, Jan. 14, 2023, as a series of atmospheric river storms continue to cause widespread destruction across the state.
David Mcnew/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Amberlee Galvin stands in her flooded basement in Felton, California, Jan. 14, 2023, as a series of atmospheric river storms continue to cause widespread destruction across the state.
Mike Blake/Reuters - PHOTO: An abandoned car sits trapped on the street in overflow water from the San Diego River in San Diego, Calif., on Jan. 16, 2023.

Downtown Los Angeles has seen more rain so far in 2023 than in all of 2022.

About 175 residents were rescued from rising flood waters in San Joaquin County, near San Francisco, on Sunday, according to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

In Orange County in Southern California, a survivor clinging to a tree was rescued.

Mike Blake/Reuters - PHOTO: People deal with a flooded street as they check out of a hotel in San Diego, Calif., on Jan. 16, 2023.
Orange County Fire Authority via Reuters - PHOTO: A rescue team member helps a flood survivor who was clinging to a tree amid rising and coursing water in a creek, in Laguna Hills, Orange County, Calif., Jan. 14, 2023.
MORE: 'Extreme' drought status nearly eliminated in California in wake of atmospheric rivers

Flood watches remain in effect for more than 8 million in California on Monday.

Heavy rain will continue for the Bay Area Monday morning and then a band of rain will push south toward Monterey in the afternoon.

Flash flooding, mudslides and landslides will still be a concern throughout the day.

Fred Greaves/Reuters - PHOTO: Floodwater from the Russian River approaches homes following a chain of winter storms, Jan. 15, 2023 in Guerneville, Calif.
Fred Greaves/Reuters - PHOTO: A building surrounded by floodwaters following a chain of winter storms is seen Jan. 15, 2023 in Guerneville, Calif.

Meanwhile, heavy snow is ongoing in the Sierra Nevada mountains. More than 3 feet of snow has been recorded so far and an additional 3 feet is expected over the next 24 hours.

On Monday night, the skies will dry out over much of California. Dry days, and potentially dry weeks, are ahead.

MORE: Aerial photos show California's devastating flooding

California has been walloped by a near-constant onslaught of rain and snow for weeks. At least 19 people have died, according to The Associated Press.

David Mcnew/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Flood waters inundate a home by the Salinas River near Chualar, California, on on January 14, 2023, as a series of atmospheric river storms continue to cause widespread destruction across the state.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images - In an aerial view, a home is seen submerged in floodwater as the Salinas River begins to overflow its banks on January 13, 2023 in Salinas, California.
MORE: California storms wreak havoc: How an elongated jet stream is driving the deadly weather

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday urged residents to "be vigilant."

"I know how fatigued you all are," he said during a press briefing. "I hope you just maintain a little more vigilance over the course of the next weekend and we'll get through this."

ABC News' Daniel Amarante and Kenton Gewecke contributed to this report.

ABC News

ABC News

