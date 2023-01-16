California braces for 1 more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding.
Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend.
Downtown Los Angeles has seen more rain so far in 2023 than in all of 2022.
About 175 residents were rescued from rising flood waters in San Joaquin County, near San Francisco, on Sunday, according to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.
In Orange County in Southern California, a survivor clinging to a tree was rescued.MORE: 'Extreme' drought status nearly eliminated in California in wake of atmospheric rivers
Flood watches remain in effect for more than 8 million in California on Monday.
Heavy rain will continue for the Bay Area Monday morning and then a band of rain will push south toward Monterey in the afternoon.
Flash flooding, mudslides and landslides will still be a concern throughout the day.
Meanwhile, heavy snow is ongoing in the Sierra Nevada mountains. More than 3 feet of snow has been recorded so far and an additional 3 feet is expected over the next 24 hours.
On Monday night, the skies will dry out over much of California. Dry days, and potentially dry weeks, are ahead.MORE: Aerial photos show California's devastating flooding
California has been walloped by a near-constant onslaught of rain and snow for weeks. At least 19 people have died, according to The Associated Press.MORE: California storms wreak havoc: How an elongated jet stream is driving the deadly weather
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday urged residents to "be vigilant."
"I know how fatigued you all are," he said during a press briefing. "I hope you just maintain a little more vigilance over the course of the next weekend and we'll get through this."
ABC News' Daniel Amarante and Kenton Gewecke contributed to this report.
