Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo
The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen Together for First Time in Years at Los Angeles Airport
Sean Penn and Robin Wright were married from 1996 until they divorced in 2010 Sean Penn and Robin Wright are spending time together. Over the weekend, the exes were spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport as they carried their bags up an escalator. The actors have both recently ended relationships: Penn, 62, finalized his divorce from Leila George in April 2022, while Wright, 56, filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet in Sept. 2022 after four years together. Penn and Wright began dating in 1989 after Penn's divorce from Madonna...
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show
Nathan Broxton, 11, has won accolades from famous fans for his backseat renditions of Broadway favorites, and now he'll be on his way to see the real deal for himself An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines. Nathan Broxton's initial penchant for singing along in the family car resulted in...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Joins Wednesday's Viral Dance Trend, Says Daughter Truely 'Made Me Do It'
Christine and Truely Brown are just the latest to pay homage to Jenna Ortega's meme-able moves from Netflix's hit series about Wednesday Addams Christine Brown is showing off her creepiest (and trendiest) moves. The Sister Wives star became the latest to join the Wednesday hype — and recreated Wednesday Addams' viral dance. A TikTok uploaded to her Instagram account showed Christine copying Netflix star Jenna Ortega's moves as seen in the hit series. "My daughter [Truely] made me do it," Christine captioned the video. Christine's youngest daughter, 12, made...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez thought her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, knew more about Selena's life story than they did Jennifer Lopez's kids are getting to know their mom's acting work. The "On the Floor" singer, 53, recently sat down with Today, where she shared which of her films her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme have seen. "They've watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough," Lopez said. "They haven't gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena." While the twins knew their mom portrayed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late...
NKOTB Singer Jonathan Knight Opens Up to Lance Bass About 5-Year Fertility Journey with Husband
Jonathan Knight and Lance Bass both talked about their respective fertility journeys with their husbands on Bass' new podcast Jonathan Knight is opening up about his journey to start a family. Appearing on fellow boybander Lance Bass' new podcast, Lance Bass Presents: Frosted Tips, the New Kids on the Block singer conversed with the host about trying to start families as gay men. Knight, 54, revealed that he and husband Harley Rodriguez have previously made attempts at growing their family. "We tried it. We went through the journey for about five...
Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery
"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
Christina Applegate Slams Comment Saying Plastic Surgery Changed Her Looks, Not MS: 'I Laughed'
Applegate announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 and made her first public appearance at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the following year Christina Applegate is clapping back against hate comments about her looks. The Dead to Me actress, 51, said she reached out to someone on social media who commented on a recent PEOPLE article about her and her daughter at the Critics Choice Awards and received a startling message in response. "Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from...
People
Jonathan Scott Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Zooey Deschanel: 'To the Woman Who Keeps Me Smiling'
Jonathan Scott is showering Zooey Deschanel with all the birthday love. On Tuesday, the Property Brothers star, 44, shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram for his girlfriend of over three years. In an adorable slideshow video, he posted a glimpse of their memories together. From smiling in front of...
M3GAN Sequel M3GAN 2.0 Will Open in Theaters in 2025
M3GAN 2.0 is expected to release Jan. 17, 2025 M3GAN's titular murderous robot doll will return to dance her way through a new story. On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Universal, Jason Blum's Blumhouse and Atomic Monster announced a sequel to M3GAN titled M3GAN 2.0, set to release Jan. 17, 2025 — just over two years after the original movie hit theaters and became a viral sensation. Screenwriter Akela Cooper, who wrote the first movie, is writing the screenplay for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline....
Tabitha Brown Reflects on 20-Year Marriage to Husband Chance: 'He Is My Best Friend'
The popular vegan chef and TikTok star got real about marriage on Monday's episode of The Talk Tabitha Brown continues to speak the truth. During an appearance on The Talk on Monday, the vegan food star opened up about her 20-year marriage to husband Chance and why being transparent about their lives on their YouTube show, Fridays with Tab and Chance, is so important. When asked by The Talk co-host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila about the YouTube series she shoots with her husband, and how open she is with her audience,...
The Drama Continues! Netflix's 'Selling the OC' Is Officially Renewed for Second and Third Season
Production for new seasons of the Selling Sunset spin-off are set to start this winter Netflix's Selling the OC has officially been renewed for a second and third season! With production set to start this winter, fans can expect their favorite Orange County real estate agents to bring the drama as they compete to sell the most stunning beachfront properties — and navigate their complicated relationships with each other along the way. Jason and Brett Oppenheim, founders of the Oppenheim Group, will return for the next two seasons, along with agents Alex Hall,...
Sutton Stracke 'Can't Wait to Start Filming' New RHOBH Season After Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins Casting Shakeup
Stracke told PEOPLE The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills "seems refreshed" after two high-profile exits and that the remaining ladies "have something to give to one another" heading into season 13 Sutton Stracke is more than ready to get back in front of the Bravo cameras. Heading into season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it was announced two cast members — Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins— won't be returning. Though she has not officially signed a season 13 contract yet, Stracke exclusively told PEOPLE how she's looking forward to the...
Vanessa Lachey Shares Sweet Photos of Nick Lachey and Brooklyn Ahead of First Daddy-Daughter Dance
Nick Lachey enjoyed a special milestone with his daughter this weekend. In photos shared by wife Vanessa Lachey on her Instagram story on Saturday, her Love Is Blind co-host shares a kiss with their 8-year-old daughter Brooklyn ahead of the pair going to a dance together. "First Daddy Daughter dance...
Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Roger Federer Unveiled as 2023 Met Gala Co-Chairs
We’ll be seeing these stars hit the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in head turning style on the first Monday in May Fashion's biggest night is quickly approaching and the celebrity muses are gearing up for their moment in the Met Gala spotlight. On Wednesday, Vogue announced the four global cultural icons who will grab a chair at Anna Wintour's round table and help set the scene for the 2023 Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala and serve as co-chairs: Grammy-winning performer Dua Lipa, Emmy-winning actress...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with 'Buffy' 's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
More than 25 years after Sarah Michelle Gellar landed her signature role playing Buffy Summers on Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the actress has complicated feelings about her seven seasons on the show. In fact, Gellar doesn't think she'll ever tell the "full story" of the toxic environment Whedon...
Idina Menzel Shows Off New Bob Haircut: 'So This Happened'
"So cute, Sister!!!" her Frozen costar and friend Kristen Bell wrote in the comments of her Instagram post showing off the chic cut Idina Menzel is sporting a new look for the new year. The Frozen star posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, debuting her cute new bob haircut. "So this happened today. 💇🏻♀️," Menzel wrote alongside the video featuring the actress smiling, looking at the camera, and showing off different angles of her hair while Lizzo's hit song "Scuse Me" plays in the background. Her new look received...
Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Everything to Know
The upcoming season kicked off filming in January 2023 with several big names joining the cast Get ready to step back into the Arconia, because Only Murders in the Building season 3 is officially underway. Following the season 2 finale in August 2022, which ended with a major time jump and giant cliffhanger, the cast kicked off filming in January 2023. Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are set to reprise their roles as everyone's favorite true-crime-solving trio, and several other big names are joining the cast this...
People
385K+
Followers
65K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0