KSAT 12
‘It may not seem pretty’: SAPD defends using harsh language during crisis negotiations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officials have defended the harsh and at times rude language used by the department’s crisis negotiators during several barricaded subject incidents in the past several months. During the most recent encounter, an 18-hour negotiation with a man under an unfinished Highway 90...
Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio
The new XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant accounts of 80% of new COVID-19 cases in part of the Northeastern U.S., according to the CDC.
FDA updates guidelines for donating blood
SAN ANTONIO — The FDA has relaxed some of it's blood donation requirements, which means many who could not give this life-saving donation can finally do so. All it takes is one major incident in a community to lead to blood supply shortages. One of the big changes in these new guidelines involves COVID.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
San Antonio City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval tenders resignation
SAN ANTONIO — District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from the San Antonio City Council Tuesday morning. The related video above was originally published November 15, 2022. In a statement on Facebook she said:. Dear Neighbors,. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as...
KENS 5
'They are so unique': Kraft family takes faith based approach to adoption
SAN ANTONIO — We met the Kraft Family this week. Michael is a local pastor in San Antonio, and along with his wife, they have opened their home to both foster and adopted children. They have two biological daughters, and have adopted a daughter from Uganda, and two boys...
'I have strong concerns about the violence' | Crime is climbing in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Crime is going up in the Alamo City. On Tuesday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented a new crime report to a public safety committee. It shows crimes against people, property and society increased in 2022 from the previous year. McManus told city leaders he...
Camp Hot Wells on San Antonio's Mission Reach teases opening in online posts
The forthcoming spot near the Hot Wells Hotel ruins will offer mineral-bath foot soaking, private bathing and cold adult beverages.
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
San Antonio ranks 4th in nation for DWI arrests, report shows
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ranks fourth for DWI arrests in the nation, according to a recent report. BuyAutoInsurance.com says Las Vegas is the worst state for drunk driving, followed by four Texas cities -- Austin, El Paso, San Antonio and Houston. The website noted some of the key...
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Mother Dies in Hit-And-Run while Defending Daughter from School Bullies
A woman intentionally drove over two women, killing a mother of 5 while defending her daughter from school bullies. Authorities said a young mother of five, 28-year-old Ashley Lopez, in Texas was run over by a car and killed outside her home while defending her 11-year-old daughter from bullies. KENS...
Shooting near John Jay High School prompts brief 'modified lockdown'
SAN ANTONIO — John Jay High School, located in far-west San Antonio, was placed on a modified lockdown around 2 p.m. Wednesday when someone fired several times into the air nearby, authorities said. No one was injured in the gunfire, and the lockdown was lifted by about 3:15 p.m....
Here are the schools in San Antonio that have and haven't blocked TikTok
SAN ANTONIO — Officials at multiple schools in and around San Antonio – as well as across Texas – have decided to block access to the app TikTok on phones connected to campus networks. The development comes after Gov. Abbott's directive that orders all Texas state agencies...
Residents Concerned About 'Creepy' Behavior At Texas Parks
A man was reportedly spotted at a local park taking photos of women running.
Andre McDonald is still an Air Force major. His murder trial could change that.
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald, the San Antonio man on trial this month for the 2019 murder of his wife, remains a member of the U.S. Air Force in a reservist role, military officials confirmed to KENS 5. But the outcome in the courts could change that. McDonald holds...
San Antonio City Council braces for competitive races as filing window opens
SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday was filing day at San Antonio City Hall. For some hopeful candidates, it’s a day of celebration beyond the procedure of applying to run for office. On Wednesday evening, the city clerk's office reported 14 applications have been filed in the first day of ballot applications.
Teen commits four robberies, then crashes vehicle, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said a 16-year-old robbed three people, then led police on a chase before he was found by the SAPD helicopter. Around 6:30 a.m., SAPD responded to an initial call for a shooting, but as police investigated they discovered that it was a robbery. The suspect then went on to commit two more robberies, SAPD said.
Two dead found at east-side motel, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two bodies were found by housekeeping staff at an east-side motel Tuesday morning, according to police. Housekeepers found the two people shot and killed inside a room on the second floor of the Travelodge motel off of Seguin Road and Binz-Engleman around 11 a.m. Police said...
TSA backpedals, says anti-tank weapon found in luggage was declared by owner per procedure
SAN ANTONIO — One day after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials said they found an undeclared anti-tank weapon inside a checked bag at San Antonio International Airport – sparking conversation about when firearms can or can't travel, and under what conditions – the agency has issued a correction, saying the owner in question did in fact follow procedure and declare the weapon at a check-in counter.
Pretrial deliberations underway in Andre McDonald case
SAN ANTONIO — The jury members selected for the trial of Andre McDonald – the U.S. Air Force major accused of murdering his wife, Andreen McDonald, and disposing of her body – won't be in the courtroom until next week, when opening statements are expected to be made.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
