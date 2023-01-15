ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

FDA updates guidelines for donating blood

SAN ANTONIO — The FDA has relaxed some of it's blood donation requirements, which means many who could not give this life-saving donation can finally do so. All it takes is one major incident in a community to lead to blood supply shortages. One of the big changes in these new guidelines involves COVID.
TSA backpedals, says anti-tank weapon found in luggage was declared by owner per procedure

SAN ANTONIO — One day after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials said they found an undeclared anti-tank weapon inside a checked bag at San Antonio International Airport – sparking conversation about when firearms can or can't travel, and under what conditions – the agency has issued a correction, saying the owner in question did in fact follow procedure and declare the weapon at a check-in counter.
