"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
WOOD
SKYMINT Cannabis offering year of free weed
A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) NCAA basketball: Jan. 18, 2023. Storm...
WOOD
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn’t look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez. (Jan. 18, 2023) Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan. The small piece of property...
WOOD
Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe repair shop
In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade. (Jan. 17, 2023) Cobbler, 93, is soul of 100-year-old Wayland shoe …. In what sometimes seems like a throwaway society, cobbler Alan Baugh has mastered what some considered a dying trade....
WOOD
Get creative with Board & Brush Allegan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Something we love on eightWest is telling you about cool places to check out in West Michigan. One of the places we have recently discovered is a creative studio in Allegan, that you’ll want to visit if you love DIY projects, wood signs, or connecting with friends. Board and Brush Allegan is a vibrant, fun and spacious studio where you can build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, and inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office or cottage.
WOOD
GRPD chief: June 2022 double murder ‘won’t ever make sense’
A man has been charged with killing two men in a June 2022 shooting that the Grand Rapids police chief said stemmed from a simple disagreement. (Jan. 18, 2023) GRPD chief: June 2022 double murder ‘won’t ever make …. A man has been charged with killing two men...
WOOD
Gordon Water Systems celebrates 50 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Gordon Water Systems is celebrating its 50th year serving west Michigan. They are in their 2nd generation ownership with 3rd generation. working in the business. As such, they are having specials throughout the year to. share the love of helping 10,000’s of families and businesses these...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 011823
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rain or wintry mix expected north of Grand Rapids tonight Everyone south of I-96 will see cold rain. Snow will accumulate near Newaygo and Montcalm Counties and to the north. Patchy areas of freezing rain are possible. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s.
WOOD
GR Remodeling & New Homes Show kicks off Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again! It’s time to get some inspiration for your home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show this weekend at DeVos Place!. The show kicks off this Friday at noon. Carolyn joins us today to...
WOOD
College Board visits Northview High School
College Board was in West Michigan Wednesday visiting a school that did something very unique. (Jan. 18, 2023) College Board was in West Michigan Wednesday visiting a school that did something very unique. (Jan. 18, 2023) NCAA basketball: Jan. 18, 2023. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 011823. Rain or...
WOOD
Lowell Curtis Cleaners & Laundry goes high tech
Curtis Cleaners & Laundry off Main Street in Lowell rolled out new washers and dryers this month that can be operated through a mobile app. (Jan. 17, 2023) Curtis Cleaners & Laundry off Main Street in Lowell rolled out new washers and dryers this month that can be operated through a mobile app. (Jan. 17, 2023)
WOOD
Create a secure future for your loved ones
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) You’ve probably seen it happen in your family, how money brings out the worst in people when someone dies. Planning ahead can help alleviate some of the issues that tend to arise. Today we have Tim Alles from Alles Law here to talk about how their team can help with estate planning and settlement.
WOOD
Calvin introduces first-ever football coach
The Calvin University community heard from its first head football coach Wednesday. (Jan. 18, 2023)
WOOD
Handling probation after facing a conviction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to your criminal defense in the event you find yourself on the other side of the law, having someone on your side to guide you through every aspect of the courts can make all the difference. Today we have Peter and...
WOOD
No charges expected after assault at high school girls basketball game
An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her school. (Jan. 18, 2023) No charges expected after assault at high school …. An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her...
WOOD
Offering specialized care for the smallest of patients
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Helen Devos Children’s Hospital takes pride and passion in offering special care to babies in their NICU. The NICU at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital cares for a wide range of babies, caring for babies anywhere form 22 weeks old to 41 weeks old for example. Babies that are sent to the NICU either need a bit more time to grow or are dealing with an illness. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital not only focusses on taking care of the baby, but also on the entire family. Being in the NICU is never part of anyone’s plan, that is why it is important to support the family through this journey.
WOOD
A look at Pine Rest’s Mother & Baby Program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ten years ago, an innovative program called the Mother and Baby Program opened at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, our Mental Health Expert. Only the second in the country at the time, the program offers hope for individuals struggling with mental illness, such as depression or anxiety, during pregnancy or postpartum.
WOOD
Silent march in downtown Grand Rapids honors MLK Jr.
Grand Rapids fraternities and sororities marched silently in downtown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Jan. 16, 2023) Silent march in downtown Grand Rapids honors MLK …. Grand Rapids fraternities and sororities marched silently in downtown on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Jan. 16, 2023) Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture...
WOOD
NCAA basketball: Jan. 18, 2023
WOOD

NCAA basketball: Jan. 18, 2023
WOOD
January Series event discusses MLK Jr.’s vision
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. today, the January Series at Calvin University has a special speaker with a presentation dedicated to King’s vision. Michael joins us from Calvin today to tell us about today’s speaker and what else is on for...
WOOD
MI schools get state funding to hire safety officers
MI schools get state funding to hire safety officers.
