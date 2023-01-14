ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillside, NJ

Hillside NAACP to Celebrate Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HILLSIDE, NJ — The Hillside NAACP will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.

On Monday, when the nation remembers Dr. King's legacy, the Hillside NAACP will lay a wreath at the Dr. King memorial, which is located across the street from Hillside High School on Hillside Avenue at Charlotte Defilippo Park.

“It is important that we take the time to reflect and honor the contributions and sacrifices that Dr. King made  to advance civil rights," Nicole Graves-Watson, founder and president of the Hillside NAACP, said in a statement. "It wasn’t too long ago that Black Americans were legally barred from full participation in society. Although we have made great strides in racial justice; there is still a lot of work to be done."

