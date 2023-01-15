Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 16th
MTG - Free Report) : This mortgage insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the...
Zacks.com
Hologic (HOLX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
HOLX - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 1, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 82 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.3%. Its earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 46.08%.
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy SunCoke Energy (SXC) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Covenant (CVLG) in Q4 Earnings?
CVLG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings remained flat at $1.51 per share over the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 22.67%.
Zacks.com
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, NVIDIA, Kimberly-Clark in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the second consecutive winning week to start 2023 with gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made massive strides, rising 4.8% in the week, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.7% and 2%, respectively. Economic indicators released through the week,...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Technology Mutual Funds to Invest In
Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics, and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth. In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) a Buy Now?
VZ - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this largest U.S. cellphone carrier have returned...
Zacks.com
Prologis' (PLD) FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4
PLD - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.24, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. The figure climbed 10.7% from the year-ago quarter. The quarterly results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues driven by healthy leasing activity and solid rent growth. In addition, this industrial...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on a Solid Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Soaring inflation has been crippling trade and people have been compelled to spend cautiously. However, prices have been cooling over the past couple of months, which has given a boost to consumer sentiment lately. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in January for the second consecutive month.
Zacks.com
Is Andritz (ADRZY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
ADRZY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question. Andritz is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks...
Zacks.com
Should First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
FTCS - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $8.91 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Investment Corporation Quote. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (. MITSY - Free...
Zacks.com
Here's Why RingCentral (RNG) is a Strong Momentum Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)?
IHE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
4 Small-Cap Sector ETFs With Strong Q4 Earnings Potential
SLY - Free Report) (up 7.0% this year) beat the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (. SPY - Free Report) (up 4.2%), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (. DIA - Free Report) (up 3.5%) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) (up 5.5%). Americans too have regained confidence in...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Zacks.com
Is Dana (DAN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SLCA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.52, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the commercial...
Comments / 0