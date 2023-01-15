ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Sean McVay gets honest about return to coaching

By Chris Novak
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498NZd_0kF7C1Kw00

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is here to stay, and McVay commented on his return on Saturday.

Sean McVay had mulled a decision all season whether to stay with the Rams or transition to broadcasting. Rumors swirled about the Super Bowl 56-winning head coach all season long amidst a terrible season. In the end, though, the 36-year-old decided to stick around in the coaching profession.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, by way of ProFootballTalk , McVay said, “I wanted to take some time to really know I could restore and renew the passion and zest I need, and after leaning on family and friends and taking time to reflect it became clear to me. I don’t want to run away from adversity, I want to run through it.”

So, McVay sounds like somebody who isn’t prepared to leave the coaching world quite yet. The prospect of it may have buzzed around all season long. However, it did not come to fruition. So, for at least 2023, he will still be the Rams coach.

2022 was McVay’s first-career losing season. Since he took over in 2017, McVay has posted a 60-38 record with a 7-3 mark in the playoffs. He’s led the Rams to two Super Bowls, having lost Super Bowl 53 to the New England Patriots. Their third-place finish in the NFC West is the lowest they’ve finished since 2019, when they also finished third. He’s yet to finish in last place as a head coach.

[ ProFootballTalk ]

The post Sean McVay gets honest about return to coaching appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model

It’s safe to say that Monday night’s game did not go the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hoped as the Buccaneers fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs in what very well could be Brady’s last game with the team – or even his Read more... The post Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Would 'Absolutely' Consider This Coaching Position

The NFL has no shortage of juicy storylines heading into the offseason. Many high-level players may be on new teams next season via free agency or trade. One name that everyone is watching is Sean Payton. After taking a year off from coaching, he is now the most coveted free-agent coach. He went on Colin Cowherd’s show and said he would “absolutely” consider a coaching position many think he shouldn’t, the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Dallas Cowboys make major decision on struggling kicker

The Dallas Cowboys had an excellent performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, clicking on both offense and defense to cruise to a dominant 31-14 victory. However, the major struggles of kicker Brett Maher on Monday night certainly raised some questions about their kicking situation moving forward, which were answered on Tuesday. Maher broke an unfortunate Read more... The post Dallas Cowboys make major decision on struggling kicker appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Announcement

Vikings fans became furious with Kirk Cousins when he threw short of the sticks on a critical fourth down play on Sunday evening.  The play resulted in a turnover on downs, effectively ending Minnesota's season in the process.  Fan have been crushing Cousins ever since, but there might be ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world blasts John Harbaugh after Ravens playoff loss

The Baltimore Ravens took on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs and ultimately came up just short on their last possession to tie up the game. Many are blaming Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his questionable clock management for the loss. Baltimore nearly completed a hail-mary Read more... The post NFL world blasts John Harbaugh after Ravens playoff loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

NFL world reacts massive Dallas Cowboys news

When the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers met earlier in the season, the Buccaneers ran all over the Cowboys with Tampa Bay starting running back Leonard Fournette totaling a season-high 127 yards for his only 100-yard rushing performance of the entire season. But it looks like Dallas is getting a little bit of Read more... The post NFL world reacts massive Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision

Mike Tomlin made a big coaching decision Wednesday. The Steelers’ head coach is retaining Matt Canada as the team’s offensive coordinator, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers have no plans to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada and he is expected to return in 2023, per sources https://t.co/aF3nnZsgLk — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Steelers coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Tom Brady’s embarrassing mistake

Monday’s Wild Card matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys featured an extremely uncharacteristic mistake from Tom Brady that could certainly come back to bite the Buccaneers. The play occurred at the beginning of the second quarter after Brady led the Buccaneers down to the Cowboys five yard line. The veteran quarterback Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Tom Brady’s embarrassing mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
The Comeback

Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team

For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the potential futures of star quarterback Tom Brady and prominent former head coach Sean Payton as both are potentially interested in new teams with some reports even predicting that the two will team up at their next destination. And one NFL insider Read more... The post Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses future after playoff loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were soundly defeated in the final game of Wild Card Weekend on Monday, falling 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys. In the game’s final minutes, one natural question took over. Would this be the final game in the storied career of Tom Brady? Different theories were floated by football Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses future after playoff loss to Cowboys appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With 'Unfair' Schedule Decision

There is one game remaining in the NFL's Wild Card round, as the Dallas Cowboys are set to play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The winner of this game will take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road late on Sunday. The 49ers are coming off a win over the Seahawks on Saturday ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Cleveland Browns make huge coaching announcement

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday they that have hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. The Browns didn’t waste any time hiring Schwartz after dumping former defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The 56-year-old had a five-year stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013. He has also been the defensive Read more... The post Cleveland Browns make huge coaching announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL insider: Rams could hire Frank Reich to eventually replace Sean McVay

It sounds like the Los Angeles Rams could make an offseason move to prepare for the eventual departure of head coach Sean McVay. For a piece published Wednesday, NFL insider Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post explained why the Rams could hire former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich this winter after offensive coordinator Liam Coen returned to the University of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Comeback

Todd Bowles reacts to potential Tom Brady move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. And to make matters worse, there’s a chance that it was the final game with the team for legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who could either retire or become a free agent Read more... The post Todd Bowles reacts to potential Tom Brady move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

The Comeback

54K+
Followers
1K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy