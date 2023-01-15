Sean McVay gets honest about return to coaching

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is here to stay, and McVay commented on his return on Saturday.

Sean McVay had mulled a decision all season whether to stay with the Rams or transition to broadcasting. Rumors swirled about the Super Bowl 56-winning head coach all season long amidst a terrible season. In the end, though, the 36-year-old decided to stick around in the coaching profession.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, by way of ProFootballTalk , McVay said, “I wanted to take some time to really know I could restore and renew the passion and zest I need, and after leaning on family and friends and taking time to reflect it became clear to me. I don’t want to run away from adversity, I want to run through it.”

So, McVay sounds like somebody who isn’t prepared to leave the coaching world quite yet. The prospect of it may have buzzed around all season long. However, it did not come to fruition. So, for at least 2023, he will still be the Rams coach.

2022 was McVay’s first-career losing season. Since he took over in 2017, McVay has posted a 60-38 record with a 7-3 mark in the playoffs. He’s led the Rams to two Super Bowls, having lost Super Bowl 53 to the New England Patriots. Their third-place finish in the NFC West is the lowest they’ve finished since 2019, when they also finished third. He’s yet to finish in last place as a head coach.

