Cause of empty Kmart fire unknown to valley firefighters as building is unstable

Birdcage
7d ago
I don't think it was the homeless that created the fire I think the landlord was behind it couldn't rent out the space so thought he claimed the insurance money happens all the time
Reply(1)
2
Locq
6d ago
Vacant land all over Las Vegas huge lots of vacant properties everywhere and miles of empty undeveloped land in between. But let’s keep spreading out towards the mountains, strain our infrastructure and kill off our wildlife because we need more space 🧐
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Legal Judge David Barker Commits Suicide One Year After Ethics Probe ResignationcreteLas Vegas, NV
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Cadence neighbors call Warm Springs Road dangerous, want safety concerns addressed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driving on Warm Springs in Henderson through the still developing Cadence Community can be a challenge according to those who live there. As homes and apartments continue to be built, neighbors say construction is making the stretch of road unsafe to drive. “It is more...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
Metro Police stop woman who stole RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say after a brief chase early Saturday they stopped a woman who stole an RTC bus in the southwest valley. Officers went to South Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road just before 7 a.m. after receiving a call that a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus on the […]
Residents on high alert after series of burglaries in west Las Vegas valley area
A series of burglaries on the west side of the Las Vegas valley are being investigated by Metropolitan police.
Man found dead in a vehicle near Downtown Las Vegas
At approximately 5:35 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a man who was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street.
Man found dead in vehicle with gunshot wound in central Las Vegas valley
A man was found dead in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
news3lv.com
Crash on southbound U.S. 95 near Washington Avenue leads to traffic jam
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on southbound U.S. 95 is creating a traffic headache in the northwest valley on Friday. Authorities could be seen responding to a crash on the 95 near Washington Avenue, just north of the Summerlin Parkway interchange. That's led to stop-and-go traffic backed up...
Hours after releasing photo of car wanted in deadly NE valley crash, police arrest woman on hit-and-run charges
Metro Police made an arrest in a deadly northeast valley hit-and-run crash on Saturday, hours after releasing a photograph of the car that fled the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las Vegas valley apartment complex
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police.
8newsnow.com
Police: Video of suspect in deadly stabbing at Las Vegas bus stop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man captured on surveillance footage who they have identified as a suspect in a deadly stabbing at a bus stop last weekend. The victim was identified as 63-year-old David Anthony Cary. The Clark County coroner said...
Las Vegas-area evictions to increase as rental-assistance program ends
The standard online application for the CARES Housing Assistance Program, also known as CHAP, is scheduled to shut down Sunday night.
Digging deeper into pet boarding regulations after Henderson dog dies in sitter’s care
There are many apps and services out there that allow us to leave our pets in the care of a sitter, but it is often hard to tell if someone is licensed to do so.
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
Why coyotes are being spotted in the Las Vegas valley
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
Police searched slain reporter’s phone — and then lied, Las Vegas Review-Journal says in court motion
Lawyers for the Las Vegas Review-Journal are seeking sanctions against Metro police, arguing that police illegally searched the phone and computers seized in the investigation of reporter Jeff German's death -- and then lied about it.
Animal Foundation in need of donations for pet food pantry
The Animal Foundation is asking for the public's help stocking its pet food pantry.
Fox5 KVVU
Critical need for foster parents; Clark County sees influx in people wanting to help
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County representatives from the Department of Family Services said they do not want people to feel discouraged if they can’t get tough time getting through to anyone right now. There are some things you can do in the meantime while waiting for a...
Winter isn't over, but sunsets are getting later and later
The latest sunsets of the year in Las Vegas begin on the summer solstice — June 21 — when the sun drops below the northwest horizon at 8:01 p.m.
KTNV 13 Action News
37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.https://www.ktnv.com/
Comments / 14