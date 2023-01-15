ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donette Tuyls Lambert
4d ago

I am retired with low income. I now qualify for 20.00 a month food shares. since wisconsin has such a monetary surplus, what's wrong with giving seniors real help with this???

Donad Lawson
3d ago

i do feel for the people that need it, but there are so many people in this state that take advantage of it and the people that need it suffer. so those people need to adult up and get a damn job that simple

John Smith
4d ago

One way to fix the problem is to actually have a liveable minimum wage so those who have a full time job most likely won't need welfare benefits. A minimum wage of $7.25 is disgusting when a dozen eggs costs more. Those who say corporations can't afford to pay there employees a living wage please remember the millions they are saving after Trumps business tax cuts. It's ridiculous how anyone can think $7.25/hr is enough. Noone can survive on that.

wpr.org

Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work

While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kmaland.com

Sparkling diamond grows in inner city

MILWAUKEE – The world is full of problems. Some folks rattle off lists of those problems while telling us there is no hope and the future is bleak. But others look at problems in a different way. They see them as challenges to be met and overcome. They even look at some problems as hidden opportunities. And once in a great while one of those people who sees opportunities has an idea that is like a fine diamond – from any angle it sparkles with light and promise.
MILWAUKEE, WI
tonemadison.com

Torturing queer kids is a priority for Wisconsin Republicans

New year, “new” legislature, same bullshit. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our new recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. The Wisconsin legislature has...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Flat tax wrong for Wisconsin

There are plenty of ideas for what to do with Wisconsin’s huge budget surplus. There was talk of sending rebate checks back to taxpayers but that was quickly rejected. Governor Evers has proposed using part of the surplus to better fund public schools, lower property taxes and provide middle-class families with a 10% tax cut. The Republican Senate leader has another idea to change the tax code to benefit taxpayers. But that plan would only help the wealthy at the expense of everyone else. Devin LaMahieu is proposing a flat tax of $3.25% for all Wisconsin taxpayers. Unfortunately, this plan would do nothing to benefit the average Wisconsin worker, while providing big benefits to the wealthy. This flat tax is the most regressive of taxes, and we’ve seen repeatedly that trickle-down economics don’t really benefit anyone except the wealthy. Under the plan, someone making over $1 million per year would see an average annual tax savings of more than $112,000. Those in the lowest tax bracket would only see about a quarter percentage point tax cut, while the wealthiest Wisconsinites would see their tax rate cut in half. If we’re going to change the tax code, it should be to adopt a system that benefits everyone in the state, not just the wealthy.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Cigarette sales falling in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the last two decades, the number of cigarettes sold in Wisconsin has been dropping, according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Data from the Department of Revenue shows around 193 million packs of cigarettes were sold in the state last year. In 2001, that number was 420 million. The report points to multiple factors that could be contributing to the decline, including tax increases on cigarettes, bans on smoking indoors, and more people using vaping devices.
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Go Valley Kids

37 Dreamy Romantic Wisconsin Getaways – Private Pools, Boutique Hotels, & more!

Whether it’s your anniversary, celebrating a special occasion, babymoon, or just a weekend away from kids, these romantic Wisconsin getaways scream r&r!. It can be hard to find quiet moments in the hustle of everyday life with work and school and so many demands on our time. Taking time to focus on each other can help us to be the best parents and partners we can be. Heading out on a romantic escape for quality time with your favorite person is the perfect solution for making that time!
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2023 Wisconsin State Fair: ALABAMA kicks off Main Stage lineup Aug. 3

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that legendary country band ALABAMA will kick off 11-nights of State Fair Main Stage entertainment on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Alabama show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m....
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
101 WIXX

Work Search Requirement Vote Coming This Week

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A referendum on public assistance is being proposed by Republican leaders in the Wisconsin legislature. A question they’re hoping to put on the April ballot would ask if able-bodied childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer funded benefits.
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

Coke? Pop? Soda? Why Is Wisconsin So Divided On Names For Soft Drinks?

According to a recent study and a map, the state of Wisconsin is divided on how to name soft drinks. A debate as old as time. I learned the first time I traveled out west that calling soft drinks "pop" is very much a Midwest thing. I went to a chain restaurant in San Diego and asked what kind of pop they had. After repeating myself three times, my group told me it's called "soda" out there. I apologized and let the wait staff know I was from Minnesota. They still didn't understand and that's fine.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee youth prison proposal set for final approval

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday, Jan. 17 to approve rezoning that would permit the construction of a new youth prison in Milwaukee, replacing Lincoln Hills. It would house the state's most serious young offenders. The Milwaukee site near 76th and Clinton is an old emissions testing center....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Italian food with big yum factor

At Tavolino, they offer an atmosphere that is vibrant + warm, a staff provides service that’s attentive and knowledgeable and authentic Italian food that is made to order. Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s east side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
MINNESOTA STATE

