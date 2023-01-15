I am retired with low income. I now qualify for 20.00 a month food shares. since wisconsin has such a monetary surplus, what's wrong with giving seniors real help with this???
i do feel for the people that need it, but there are so many people in this state that take advantage of it and the people that need it suffer. so those people need to adult up and get a damn job that simple
One way to fix the problem is to actually have a liveable minimum wage so those who have a full time job most likely won't need welfare benefits. A minimum wage of $7.25 is disgusting when a dozen eggs costs more. Those who say corporations can't afford to pay there employees a living wage please remember the millions they are saving after Trumps business tax cuts. It's ridiculous how anyone can think $7.25/hr is enough. Noone can survive on that.
