Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Related
KCTV 5
No. 13 Kansas State outlasts No. 2 Kansas in overtime
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State came out firing in the first half, but it took overtime for the Wildcats to hang on by the skin of their teeth, 83-82. K-State built a 16-9 lead and they took advantage of KU’s eight turnovers which led to 13 Kansas State points. Jalen Wilson responded with a three making it a 19-12 game but Kansas State went on a mini 5-0 run with the ‘Cats leading 24-12.
KCTV 5
KU ready for Top 15 matchup, plus a unique message from Jerome Tang
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Top 15 matchup for the first time since 2013, the Sunflower Showdown will be sold out at Bramlage Coliseum. The sixth-oldest rivalry may have a little more meaning this time around, but head coach Jerome Tang isn’t buying into the hype. ”It doesn’t win...
KCTV 5
Trout introduced to Emporia’s King Lake for the first time
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a result of a program between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Emporia State University, trout have been stocked in Emporia’s King Lake for the first time. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says King Lake - located on the Emporia...
KCTV 5
K-State researcher awarded $580K to study complex disease spread
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A researcher at Kansas State University has been awarded $580,000 of $2.5 million to study how diseases spread under complex conditions. Kansas State University says Caterina Scoglio, professor in the Mike Wiegers Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to study long-distance dispersal and disease spread of six model hosts and pathogens.
KCTV 5
As employers move into digital age, K-State offers new digital certificate
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As employers slowly migrate to a more digital setting, Kansas State University will offer a new digital engagement certificate to help fill the gaps. Kansas State University says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that its A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication will launch a new online certification in digital engagement for students, professionals and job seekers in the fall of 2023.
KCTV 5
Second-generation Emporia sign company honored as Business of the Year
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second-generation sign company in Emporia will be honored as the 2022 Business of the Year at the 125th Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau says Coffelt Sign Co., Inc., will be recognized as its 2022...
KCTV 5
Ordinance barring possession of cut catalytic converters goes into effect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new ordinance that bars Topekans from possessing in any way a cut catalytic converter goes into effect on Monday. The Topeka Police Department says the Capital City’s governing body recently passed an ordinance to make it illegal for a resident to possess in any way a cut catalytic converter. The ordinance goes into effect today, Monday, Jan. 16.
Comments / 0