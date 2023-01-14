Read full article on original website
Related
wiproud.com
Vehicle crashes into Wisconsin restaurant, causes ‘severe damage’
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say ‘severe damage’ was caused to a southeast Wisconsin restaurant after a vehicle crashed into its exterior and came to a stop in the dining area. According to the Oak Creek Police Department, the vehicle hit the Bel Air Cantina around...
Wrong-way driver fleeing police destroys family's four vehicles
A family is struggling after a high-speed police chase involving a wrong-way driver. It left four of their vehicles damaged. Three of those are essential to their landscaping and plowing business.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police shooting; officers wounded, man arrested
RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine police officers were shot and wounded after an incident that on Gillen Street just east of West Boulevard overnight. Officers responded to a domestic incident around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. A woman met officers outside and told them her husband was inside their home with their two children, officials said.
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin
PARIS, Wis. — A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.The incident began when a Racine County sheriff's deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said.The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with state troopers and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies involved, investigators said.The vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually located in a nearby field. State police and deputies approached the individual and gave commands to drop a gun in the suspect's possession, investigators said.Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, the Kenosha News reported.After first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect died, investigators said.The suspect has not yet been identified.No law enforcement personnel were injured.The incident remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and other agencies. The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, it said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan police arrest 4; guns fired, vehicles operating dangerously
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police arrested four people following an incident that unfolded near N. 12th Street and Plath Court on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17. Officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 3 p.m. Reports indicated two vehicles had been operating dangerously on the roadways, resulting in a confrontation between those in the vehicles, and possible shots being fired. Both vehicles then fled the scene,
spectrumnews1.com
2 Racine officers shot after domestic dispute
RACINE, Wis. — Two officers were shot following a domestic incident in Racine Tuesday night, according to Racine Police. Officials said at around 10:46 p.m. they responded to reports of a civil dispute between a man and a woman around the 2900 block of Gillen St. The woman had been kicked out of the house, while her two children remained inside.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Villard fatal crash, speeding driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old man died in a crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Jan. 17. Another 18-year-old was arrested. Police said a speeding vehicle crashed into another vehicle near Sherman and Villard around 11:45 a.m. The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital where he later died.
wearegreenbay.com
Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
18-year-old man killed in crash near Sherman and Villard
An 18-year-old man is dead after a driver crashed into his vehicle near Sherman and Villard on Tuesday, according to Milwaukee police.
Man shot and killed by Kenosha sheriff officer following police chase
Police officers fatally shot someone following a pursuit that ended in Kenosha County. The Sheriff’s Office said the person pointed a gun at multiple officers near the Great Lakes Dragaway and refused commands to drop the weapon and was shot.
wlip.com
Suspect Shot; Dies After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Deputies Following Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting yesterday. It happened after the suspect led authorities on a chase from Racine into Kenosha County. The suspect vehicle crashed at highways 45 and KR in the Town of Paris. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the...
CBS 58
14-year-old boy charged with shooting girlfriend appears in Racine County court
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 14-year-old charged with attempted murder appeared in Racine County court Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. Elia Olson is in juvenile custody after officials say he shot his 14-year-old girlfriend three times in the head. The criminal complaint notes it happened after the victim tried...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot near 44th and Center Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 18. Police said shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County inmate dies in jail
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County inmate died in jail Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to the sheriff, the man, 34, was found unresponsive around 6 a.m. and lifesaving efforts began. Jail medical staff were called in, along with the Waukesha Fire Department. The life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the man...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
CBS 58
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shooting; tow truck driver accused, firing at motorcyclist
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer on Nov. 8, 2022. The accused is Donta Davis – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha wanted man hiding in attic arrested after brief pursuit
KENOSHA, Wis. - A wanted man hiding in an attic was arrested in Kenosha late Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Kenosha police said officers stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. that was driven by a man, 40, wanted on felony domestic violence charges. He fled the traffic stop, and police chased him.
Comments / 0