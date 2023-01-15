Monroe woman accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend during an argument in Little Rock; victim’s body found wrapped in blanket

Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect dead in North Little Rock following 'domestic' incident
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is now dead and an officer is on leave after an incident in which a suspect was "barricading" inside of a North Little Rock home on Wednesday. According to reports, police responded to a "disturbance with a weapon" on Locust Street overnight.
North Little Rock police identify victim in East Broadway deadly shooting
North Little Rock police have identified the man killed in a shooting on East Broadway Street Tuesday.
North Little Rock police: Suspect dead in early morning standoff, officer on administrative leave
North Little Rock police said one person was found dead inside a home after being involved in a standoff early Wednesday morning.
Monroe police searching for man accused of shooting child
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department say they responded to a shooting on Jan. 7, 2023, at 3803 Dunlop St. around 10 p.m. MPD says a 3-year-old was shot and taken to the local hospital in critical condition. MPD has an arrest warrant for suspect Ricky Rogers, 21,...
LRPD: 2 found dead after man shoots and kills woman & himself
Details released from the Little Rock police show that a man shot and killed a woman before killing himself Monday evening.
North Little Rock police investigating deadly afternoon shooting on East Broadway
North Little Rock police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on East Broadway Tuesday afternoon.
Arkansas police identify driver in deadly Sunday morning hit-and-run
Benton police announced that they have identified the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.
Deputies: Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for possessing meth, ecstasy, and firearm
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a stolen 2007 Chevrolet Uplander traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Monroe, La. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, […]
Family pleads for justice in 2018 killing of April Harris in North Little Rock
It’s been a long five years for the family of April Harris as they continue to search for answers after she was shot and killed with her baby in her arms in January of 2018.
Monroe man accused of threatening witnesses and minors with firearm; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 16, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were called to Browning Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Officers were informed that a male suspect allegedly threw a brick at someone and then armed himself with a firearm. According […]
BNPD: DRIVER NAMED IN FATAL HIT AND RUN
Benton Police Department detectives continue their investigation of the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred the morning of Jan. 15. Jerrica Speed, 28, of Hot Springs, has been named as the driver. Speed made contact with authorities regarding the incident, and investigators were able to confirm the vehicle’s involvement. Once...
36-year-old woman murdered on Breckenridge Drive
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Little Rock police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 1001 Breckenridge Drive. Police said the caller Chelsea McKenzly told them she came home and found the body wrapped in a blanket. Once the officers arrived the...
April Harris' family still looking for answers 5 years after murder
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's been five years since the murder of April Harris— a young mother who was shot and killed as she was taking her kids to school. April's sister, Amber Harris, said that January 19, 2018, was a day that forever changed her and her family's life.
Student arrested, charged with battery
A Grambling State University student was arrested last Thursday after his girlfriend alleged he had beaten her inside his dorm room. GSU Police interviewed a female student who said her boyfriend Lydell Jones, 21, of Monroe, battered her while inside his dorm room in Tubman Hall. She stated she went through Jones’s cell phone and discovered he had been messaging other women. She said when she tried to leave his room, Jones aggressively grabbed her phone, mistaking it for his. She said they struggled over the phone and Jones struck her on the left side of the face with a closed fist.
Manhunt still underway for LR man wanted for murder
Little Rock (KATV) — A manhunt is still underway for a Little Rock suspect who is wanted for Capital Murder. According to the US Marshall Service, 15-year-old Tyler Bland is still on the run after jumping out of a vehicle on the way to turn himself in. Bland has...
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested, charged with misdemeanor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department arrested a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office employee at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, 28-year-old Janeka Watkins of Little Rock was arrested on a domestic-related misdemeanor charge. Since the arrest, she has been placed on administrative leave by...
LRPD locate missing 38-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has located a woman who was missing from Little Rock. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers investigated an alleged fake allegation of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023. An arrest warrant for terrorizing has been issued for Curtis Lee Lewis as a result of the investigation.
TV reporter from Saline County dies in motorcycle wreck
Southwest Patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at 9400 Stagecoach Road on Monday, January 16, 2023. When they arrived, the discovered the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground unresponsive. The passenger from the motorcycle, Haven Hughes, age 22, of Little Rock, was...
Mayflower shooting on I-40 on-ramp now a homicide investigation, police say
Mayflower police have said that an investigation into a Saturday shooting has now been upgraded to a homicide investigation.
