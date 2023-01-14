Read full article on original website
Cleaner EV Charging Is Here Thanks To Toyota
Toyota has announced a collaboration with nonprofit organization WattTime, which will allow owners of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to identify the most efficient charging times while also leading to the lowest possible impact on health and the environment. WattTime was founded in 2014 and provides key data to both...
2024 Nissan GT-R Nismo First Look Review: Godzilla Is A Dinosaur
Nissan has once again breathed new life into its aging GT-R, and that includes the high-performance Nismo variant. While the 600-horsepower V6 remains unchanged and will still propel the coupe down the road with incredible venom, the GT-R Nismo now comes with R34-inspired styling upgrades, a newly designed rear wing with swan neck-style supports, a new front limited-slip differential, and some of the most sportily styled Recaro seats in the business. Unfortunately, the Nismo's sky-high price places it alongside some of the best sports cars in the world, many of which are more complete than the GT-R. But as the finest incarnation of the R35 yet, the latest Nismo is untouched.
LEAKED: The Sound Of The Lamborghini Hybrid V12 Supercar's Pure Electric Mode
Lamborghini's upcoming V12 hybrid supercar that will act as a successor to the Aventador will officially have a pure electric mode, and CarBuzz has found out what it will sound like. It has been a week to forget for Lamborghini after the design of the new supercar - which we...
Entire BMW EV Lineup Recalled For Loss Of Power
A recall has been issued for faulty battery software that affects every BMW electric vehicle sold in America, including the i4 four-door coupe, iX SUV, and the still-fresh i7 luxury sedan. Specifically, the high-voltage battery electronic control unit (ECU) software could interrupt electrical power. This temporary loss of power while...
Fully Loaded Dodge Hornet GT Plus Is A $45,000 Steal
The online configurator for the highly-anticipated 2023 Dodge Hornet has gone live, showcasing the base GT and GT Plus derivatives. The plug-in hybrid models are only slated for sale in spring 2023, so will likely be added to the roster at a later date for you to play around with. In the meantime, we're able to configure what Dodge calls the gateway to Dodge muscle and the models that will likely make up the bulk of the sales for the new crossover.
BMW Will NOT Copy Mercedes With Subscription-Based Power Boosts
During an industry roundtable at the 2023 Consumer Elecrtonics Show, BMW said it would not offer over-the-air performance upgrades for its electric vehicles. That means if you want your BMW iX to accelerate more quickly, you will need to step up to the M60 variant. This news was confirmed by Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development. It is important because BMW's stance on this differs from German rival Mercedes-Benz, which caught flack last year for its $1,200 Acceleration Increase subscription.
Ford Reopens High-Speed Oval Test Track At Historic Proving Ground For Electric Car Development
Ford of Europe recently completed its new speed oval at the Lommel Proving Grounds in Belgium. The original oval went into operation in 1965, but after 57 years of cars being tested and refined, it had to be retired. It was known as Runway 5 and was initially built with three lanes set at different angles, with an additional lane added in the 1990s. The latter lane was covered with asphalt and given a curved profile. However, times have changed, and Runway 5 was scheduled to receive a facelift.
Ultra-rare Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Spec Nur Is Up For Grabs
At the time of writing, this 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nur was already sitting at $450,000 on Bring a Trailer. That's already $50,000 more than a Spec Nur demanded in 2020, and it's going to be interesting to see where the final bid lands. The R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R...
Tesla Is Hiding Downgraded Brakes Behind Cheap Plastic
ZEVcentric, an EV motorsports company based in California, is accusing the EV giant of hiding smaller, less capable brakes behind fancy red caliper covers on the Model Y Performance. In a video posted to Twitter, aftermarket Tesla performance parts supplier ZEVcentric identified the new parts as slightly different than usual.
Pepsi's Tesla Semi Truck Spotted Needing A Tow
Just weeks after the first Tesla semi trucks rolled off the line and made their way to Pepsi, one has been spotted and photographed being towed. Or, if you're a Tesla apologist, it was photographed pushing a broken-down tow truck to safety. The photos popped up on Reddit and showed...
C9 Chevrolet Corvette May Not Be All-Electric After All
The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette, internally called the C9, may not utilize an all-electric powertrain despite some earlier reports to the contrary. The latest rumor comes from AutoForecast Solutions (AFS), which also provides a tentative timeline for the C8's final years and when the C9 will enter series production. But let's back up and discuss that powertrain rumor.
Michael Andretti Lashes Out At Formula 1 Status Quo
The FIA opened a can of worms when it announced a new procedure to get more teams on the grid, and now Michael Andretti has spoken up about the controversy for the first time. In an interview with Forbes, he denied that the ties with Cadillac are merely a badging exercise. Andretti has provided a simple explanation that matches our initial assessment of the situation. "It's all about money," said Andretti. "First, they think they are going to get diluted one-tenth of their prize money, but they also get very greedy, thinking we will take all the American sponsors as well."
Sporty Honda Fit Facelift Is A Reminder Of The Great Small Hatchback We Lost
Honda has released an upgraded version of the Jazz e:HEV in Europe and it's another reminder of what we're missing out on in the United States. Once sold here as the Fit, the little Honda is no longer available in this country, joining other small hatchbacks like the Toyota Yaris, Ford Fiesta, and Mazda 2 that were also discontinued as buyers gravitated towards subcompact crossovers.
Next-Generation BMW X3 Interior Keeps iDrive Knob
We have published many spy shots of the next-generation BMW X3 undergoing testing, but our spy photographers have finally grabbed a glimpse of the interior. In these new images, we can see what the cabin of the 2025 BMW X3 will mostly look like, though there are plenty of surfaces that are covered. It's clear that the X3 will get a newer infotainment system, likely the iDrive 8.5 system that's set to debut in the 5 Series.
Kuhl Transforms Toyota RAV4 Into Wild Off-Road Beast
Kuhl Racing has turned the Toyota RAV4 on its head and given it a whole lot of unexpected attitude. The SUV is one of the most popular vehicles in America (other than trucks) and has been a staple of the American car diet for over a quarter of a century. This practical crossover SUV is safe, fuel-efficient, packed with tech, and looks pretty good, but some in the aftermarket industry think it can look better.
BMW And Toyota Targeted By European Parody Billboards Tackling Polluting SUVs
Environmental activism group Brandalism is taking action against BMW and Toyota with a series of parody adverts across Great Britain and Europe. These "hijacked billboards" are protesting the automakers mentioned above, both of which use "aggressive lobbying tactics," according to the organization. This is based on statistics from an InfluenceMap report which deems Toyota to be the 10th worst company in the world regarding anti-climate lobbying.
Leaked! Lamborghini Aventador Successor's Full Design Revealed By Patent Filings
Design patent images of Lamborghini's upcoming hybrid V12 successor to the Aventador have made their online debut courtesy of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website. For whatever reason(s), the patent was filed in North Macedonia. Lamborghini clearly did not intend for these images to break loose online but, well, here we are.
Tesla Says Its Cars Are 10 Times Safer Than An Average Vehicle
If you read between the lines of Tesla's latest Vehicle Safety Report (VSR), it claims its cars are ten times safer than average vehicles. Tesla released a new VSR containing data about the company's Autopilot driver assist system and its ability to reduce crashes. "We are proud of Autopilot's performance and its impact on reducing traffic collisions. The benefit and promise of Autopilot is clear from the Vehicle Safety Report data that we have been sharing for four years," the automaker said.
BMW M4 CS Spied At The Nurburgring
The unconfirmed but inevitable BMW M4 CS has been spied tackling the Nurburgring alongside its four-door M3 CS sibling. Finished in a striking burgundy hue, the M4 CS looks outstanding, but when will it finally be revealed, and what can we expect?. A Competition Sport version of the BMW M4...
