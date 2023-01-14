JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Logan Dye had 19 points and Samford beat East Tennessee State 69-59 on Wednesday night. Dye also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-7, 7-0 Southern Conference). Jermaine Marshall scored 17 points and added 12 rebounds. Jaden Campbell shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. The Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to seven games.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO