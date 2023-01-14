ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Where can you buy pink sauce? Walmart now sells viral TikTok condiment

By Mike Snider, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Remember that pink sauce that went viral on TikTok last summer? Now you can buy it at Walmart.

TikTok creator Chef Pii first unveiled the Pepto Bismol-colored dipping sauce on the social media network last June. As interest bubbled up, sales grew and so did some criticism.

Consumers had questions about information on the nutritional label – number of servings and whether milk was an ingredient – and the price ($20 at the time). So, Chef Pii paused production and reached a deal with Dave's Gourmet , which makes hot sauces and pasta sauces. Walmart will be the exclusive retailer for Pink Sauce until July 2023.

Mega Millions: Winning ticket for $1.35 billion jackpot sold in Maine – on Friday the 13th

A $5 Venmo request?: How inflation is changing the way people use payment apps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zsqu9_0kF7AC2600
TikTok creator Chef Pii has some of her Pink Sauce. The condiment is now produced by Dave's Gourmet and available at Walmart. Hand-out, Dave's Gourmet LLC

What is pink sauce?

It's a bright bubble gum-hued condiment that can be used on many foods. Chef Pii posted videos on TikTok last summer dousing all kinds of dishes with the sauce including chicken, tacos, gyros and more. Then, the sauce went viral on Twitter and Instagram, too. The Miami-based private chef's real name is Veronica Shaw, according to the Los Angeles Times . (Her nickname as a kid was "Pink," so she shortened that to "Pii" for her social media moniker.)

In a June 19 video , she said she "wanted to come up with like this crazy innovative off the wall sauce" with a natural pink color.

What is in pink sauce?

Here are some of the ingredients, according to the Dave's Gourmet Specialty Food site , where you can order Pink Sauce for $9.99 per 13-ounce bottle:

  • Dragon Fruit Puree
  • Canola Oil
  • Coconut Cream
  • Water
  • Sugar
  • Distilled White Vinegar
  • Garlic
  • Ranch Flavor (Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Natural Flavors, Modified Food Starch)

Originally, there were concerns that milk was an ingredient, which could spoil and make the sauce unsafe. There is no dairy in the sauce, which is also gluten-free and vegan, according to the website.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

What does pink sauce taste like?

Last summer, several videos showed people describing it as tasting similar to ranch dressing. When Marie Wright, chief global flavorist at Archer Daniels Midland Co., recreated the sauce for the PopSugar website , she described it as "a tangy, slightly sweet twist on ranch."

When plans to produce the sauce were announced in August , Dave's Gourmet president David Neuman said the company's R&D staff "was able to re-formulate the sauce to match Chef Pii's exact color and flavor profile for the product and at the same time change some of the ingredients to make the sauce less complicated, dairy-free, and clean of any preservatives, artificial colors or flavors."

What's the deal with the FDA and pink sauce?

Last summer, some consumers complained about some bottles leaking. And some were concerned when Pii was asked during an Instagram Live whether the sauce was "FDA approved." She responded, "What do you mean, ‘FDA approved’? I don’t sell medical products," the Los Angeles Times reported.

Subsequently, she told The Washington Post she changed shipping companies and changed the product label to recommend refrigeration. She also said the production facility where her sauce was made was certified by the Food and Drug Administration.

Dave's Gourmet, which now produces Pink Sauce, has been in operation since 1993 and makes various sauces including Dave's Insanity Sauce .

What are people saying about pink sauce being in Walmart?

While some people on Twitter were surprised the product landed in Walmart, many were happy for Chef Pii. "I do remember her getting a lot of hate/negativity and I'm happy she didn't allow that to stop her!" one person on Twitter said.

Another person noted that "clearly she did what needed to be done to get her product on that shelf."

Contributing: Brett Molina

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where can you buy pink sauce? Walmart now sells viral TikTok condiment

Comments / 1

Related
POPSUGAR

TikTok's Infamous Pink Sauce Is Now Available at Walmart

The mystery condiment invented by TikTok creator Chef Pii (@chef.pii), once sent ripples of intrigue, disgust, and digestive problems across the internet. But despite the initial mixed reactions, Pink Sauce is now officially being sold in Walmart. In August 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that an established food company...
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
Upworthy

Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks

Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

753K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy