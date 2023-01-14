ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On

Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Washington Examiner

Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage

Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
