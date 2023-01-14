Read full article on original website
Almost half of top foreign-policy experts think Russia will become a failed state or break up by 2033, according to a new survey
A new survey by the Atlantic Council found that the majority of 167 experts surveyed think that Russia is heading for collapse amid the Ukraine war.
'Russian prisons take it to a whole other level': Daughter of imprisoned Putin opponent
Dasha Navalnaya, daughter of imprisoned Russian politician Alexey Navalny, gives an update to CNN's Fareed Zakaria on her father's condition.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children's coach amid crackdown on protests
The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children's coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Zelenskyy just signed a new law that could allow the Ukrainian government to block news websites
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that could allow Ukraine's government to block news sites and challenge press freedom, advocates for journalists say.
Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt
It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
Putin said he wants the 'war' in Ukraine to end, acknowledging for the first time it's more than just a 'special military operation'
Putin's apparent reversal prompted criticism from Russians over those who were previously prosecuted for referring to the Ukraine conflict as a war.
Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war
The French president’s move heightens the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve allies’ transfer of German-built Leopard battle tanks.
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On
Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
A Closer Look at the Unforeseen Relationship Between Adolf Hitler and His Jewish Heritage
Growing up, if you were a history nerd, you might have heard at some point that Hitler had Jewish heritage. I've heard it so many times that I can't recall hearing it for the first time. Hitler's paternal grandfather was indeed believed to be a Jew.
Taliban wants 'to remove all the women and girls from society', warns Afghan educator
Afghan educator Yalda Kohi tells Sara Sidner how she is feeling as the Taliban suspends university education for female students.
FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?
A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage
Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
Striking video appears to show Ukrainian suicide drones destroying a column of Russian armored vehicles
Footage published by Ukraine shows a series of Russian armored vehicles getting hit by drones crashing into them, shown from the drone's perspective.
Iranian Drone Support for Russia Was ‘Big Mistake’ – Meet Phoenix Ghost
UK Minister of State for Armed Forces James Heappy told Breaking Defense Iran made a “big mistake” by arming Russia with its kamikaze and other drones because it was an opportunity for the West to discover vulnerabilities in the Iranian systems. Taking advantage of “Russia’s extensive use of...
