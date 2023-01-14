ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Highland Park wins big over Somerset Tech

Four players scored in double figures for Highland Park as it rolled past Somerset Tech 74-48, in Bridgewater. Janiya Mitchell (20 points, nine assists, two rebounds, two steals), Alexis Valenta (17 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, steal), Vanessa Kohler (17 points, five assists, five steals, four rebounds), and Anasia Kambitsis (10 points, three rebounds, steal) combined for 64 points in the win.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Dunellen over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap

Jahzara McLaughlin led Dunellen with 18 points as it defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in East Brunswick. Dunellen (9-2) jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and held a 23-13 lead at the half. It outscored East Brunswick Magnet 19-13 in the second half. Alexa Castro added...
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap

Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap

Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
PALISADES PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy

Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Pennington falls to Friends Select (PA) - Boys basketball recap

Corey Miller led with 22 points, including four from three point range, but Pennington lost at home, 57-54, to Friends Select (PA). Kae Kilic added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brandon Russell chipped in 10 points, including three 3-pointers, for Pennington (8-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Fourth quarter run propels Hawthorne Christian to victory

Hawthorne Christian saved its best for last with a fourth quarter fun that was the difference in a 47-39 victory over Hawthorne, in Hawthorne. A tight game throughout, Hawthorne led by one point entering the fourth quarter before Hawthorne Christian (6-5) went on a 13-4 run down the final stretch to grab a hold of the lead and ultimately win by eight.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph edges out Kent Place - Girls ice hockey recap

Anna Stock posted a goal and an assist for Randolph as it defeated Kent Place 3-2 at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Randolph (4-5-1) opened the scoring with a goal in the first period with Kent Place answering with a goal of its own in the second. Randolph would secure the win, outscoring Kent Place 2-1 in the third period. Despite the loss Kent Place outshot Randolph 46-31 in the game.
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra

Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 St. Rose defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Hodge led the way for St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 53-49 victory over Patrick School in Belmar. With the win, St. Rose improved to 13-0. It was a back-and-forth game as Patrick School (8-10) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter before St. Rose led by one point at halftime. Patrick School went back ahead 42-39 in the third before St. Rose came up big down the stretch and outscored it 14-7 in the fourth.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy