FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Construction Company Executive Allegedly Accused of Stealing Over $100 Million From NYC Developers In a SchemeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn apartments with rent as low as $1,036 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap
Timothy Cranga filled up the stat sheet for Calvary Christian with 19 points as it cruised to a 72-36 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Cranga added nine rebounds and six assists as Calvary Christian (6-2) jumped out to a 24-6 lead and was able to cruise from there.
Girls Basketball: Highland Park wins big over Somerset Tech
Four players scored in double figures for Highland Park as it rolled past Somerset Tech 74-48, in Bridgewater. Janiya Mitchell (20 points, nine assists, two rebounds, two steals), Alexis Valenta (17 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, steal), Vanessa Kohler (17 points, five assists, five steals, four rebounds), and Anasia Kambitsis (10 points, three rebounds, steal) combined for 64 points in the win.
Dunellen over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Jahzara McLaughlin led Dunellen with 18 points as it defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in East Brunswick. Dunellen (9-2) jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and held a 23-13 lead at the half. It outscored East Brunswick Magnet 19-13 in the second half. Alexa Castro added...
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap
Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
Perth Amboy Magnet over Wardlaw-Hartridge - Girls basketball recap
Jalena Santiago put in a game-high 31 points and 14 rebounds as Perth Amboy Magnet won at home, 50-24, over Wardlaw-Hartridge. Amanda Batista recorded a double double of 14 points and 14 boards for Perth Amboy Magnet (9-2), which opened with an 18-5 run and never looked back. Kayla Martel...
Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy
Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
Seton Hall Prep routs West Essex in SEC showdown, hands Knights first loss
After eking out a four-point win against West Essex a year ago, Seton Hall Prep left little doubt about who the SEC American division’s preeminent team is this year. Heading on the road to North Caldwell, Seton Hall Prep easily downed the Knights 40-12 on a night where Seton Hall Prep was firing on ally cylinders.
Pennington falls to Friends Select (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Corey Miller led with 22 points, including four from three point range, but Pennington lost at home, 57-54, to Friends Select (PA). Kae Kilic added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brandon Russell chipped in 10 points, including three 3-pointers, for Pennington (8-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Boys Basketball: Fourth quarter run propels Hawthorne Christian to victory
Hawthorne Christian saved its best for last with a fourth quarter fun that was the difference in a 47-39 victory over Hawthorne, in Hawthorne. A tight game throughout, Hawthorne led by one point entering the fourth quarter before Hawthorne Christian (6-5) went on a 13-4 run down the final stretch to grab a hold of the lead and ultimately win by eight.
Boys Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights defeats Wood-Ridge
Hasbrouck Height’s offense couldn’t be slowed down as it defeated Wood-Ridge by a final of 58-43, in Wood-Ridge. Hasbrouck Heights (11-3) scored at least 12 points in each quarter and closed the game out on an 18-12 run. Wood-Ridge (4-10) trailed by just four at halftime but was...
Girls basketball: North Arlington bests Weehawken for 6th straight win
Skyla Acosta finished with 19 points to help lift North Arlington to a 42-27 win over Weehawken in North Arlington. Sophia Veloso tallied 11 points for North Arlington (10-3), which won its sixth straight game. Eva Shevlin led Weehawken (6-7) with seven points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Boys Ice Hockey: Central Regional rolls past Red Bank Regional
Central Regional defeated Red Bank Regional by a final of 5-2 at the Red Bank Armory. Central Regional (6-5-2) only trailed once at 1-0 before rattling off three straight goals to go up 3-1 headed into the third period. To start the third Red Bank Regional (1-12) would get one...
Randolph edges out Kent Place - Girls ice hockey recap
Anna Stock posted a goal and an assist for Randolph as it defeated Kent Place 3-2 at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Randolph (4-5-1) opened the scoring with a goal in the first period with Kent Place answering with a goal of its own in the second. Randolph would secure the win, outscoring Kent Place 2-1 in the third period. Despite the loss Kent Place outshot Randolph 46-31 in the game.
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Girls basketball: Medford Tech stops New Egypt for 6th straight win
Jada Jacobs finished with 21 points to help pace Medford Tech to a 36-24 win over New Egypt in Medford. Soleil Casseus tallied nine points for Medford Tech (9-3), which won its sixth straight game. Payton Arnold led New Egypt (7-5) with nine points while Sara Scozzari had eight. The...
No. 11 St. Rose defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge led the way for St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 53-49 victory over Patrick School in Belmar. With the win, St. Rose improved to 13-0. It was a back-and-forth game as Patrick School (8-10) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter before St. Rose led by one point at halftime. Patrick School went back ahead 42-39 in the third before St. Rose came up big down the stretch and outscored it 14-7 in the fourth.
No. 9 Gov. Livingston takes Oratory to advance to Union County Final - Boys ice hockey
Anthony Labisi scored twice as Gov. Livingston, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 7-1, over Oratory in the semifinal round of the Union County Tournament at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Gov. Livingston (8-2-2) will face No. 13 Summit in the final round at Warinanco on Friday at...
Boys ice hockey: Carver scores twice in victory for No. 11 Bergen Catholic
Jacob Carver scored two goals to lead Bergen Catholic, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 7-1 victory over No. 14 Pope John. Matt Maglio got the scoring started in the first period as Bergen Catholic (4-8) took an early lead. Emporio Iencio tied the game with a...
