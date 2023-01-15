ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Las Cruces non-profit explains how it can hire migrants through city-funded program

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some migrants have earned money through a city-funded work program and a non-profit organization in Las Cruces meant for homeless people. District four city councilor Johana Bencomo and the Executive director of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope, Nicole Martinez, told KFOX14 the 'Mano y Mano' program provided the homeless with an opportunity to work.
Public access resumes at Fort Bliss for first time in 2 years

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fort Bliss is once again opening its gates to the public for the first time in two years. Fort Bliss limited access to just services members, families, and civil servants in 2020 because of COVID-19. The "Bliss is Back" campaign invites veterans and visitors...
Van lands atop vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A van landed atop of two vehicles in a parking lot in central El Paso. It happened around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday at the parking lot for Bassett Place and Costco. According to El Paso Fire, no serious injuries were reported. They did not provide...
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said Allen...
El Paso Water to begin first phase of construction for new headquarters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Water began planning for a new headquarters building in 2018. The construction of the headquarters will be in three different phases, according to agenda minutes from the Public Service Board. The first phase covers the parking, the second phase will be the...
Las Cruces named one of moviemaker's best places to live, work

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces, New Mexico was named one of the best cities for moviemakers to live and work, according to a magazine. Other cities in New Mexico such as Albuquerque and Santa Fe were named in the list. “A huge congratulations to...
Friend, former police officer remembers fallen EPPD Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council member and former police officer, Henry Rivera, is honoring the life of fallen El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen. Rivera worked alongside the chief for many years and considered the chief a great friend. In an interview with KFOX14,...
New 24-hour cannabis dispensary to open in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new 24-hour cannabis dispensary is set to open in Chaparral, New Mexico. High Horse Cannabis Company plans to open its 24-hour cannabis dispensary beginning at midnight on February 4. The dispensary, which opened in May 2022, will open two drive-through windows that will be...
UTEP bans TikTok on Wi-Fi networks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has banned TikTok on all its Wi-Fi networks following a directive from Governor Greg Abbott. “The University is complying with the directive. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources were also directed to develop guidelines for any exceptions. UTEP expects additional guidance soon," a statement from UTEP read.
Animal rescuers voice concerns to city council about stray animals

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several animal rescuers voiced their concerns about stray animals in El Paso at the city council meeting on Wednesday. There were three speakers at the meeting who complained to the city about stray animals. The first speaker was Ron Comeau who runs Lucy's Dream...
Person with knee injury rescued from Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Search and Rescue crew responded to an injured individual at the Franklin Mountains Monday night. The crew responded to Ranger Peak for a patient with a knee injury. When the crew got the individual down the mountain, they declined...
Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
Resident displaced after fire rips through mobile home in Las Cruces

One Las Cruces resident is without a place to live after a fire at a mobile home.The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in the 2300 block of South Valley Drive, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes after the first crew arrived at the scene.It's believed the fire started in a utility closet before it spread, causing heavy fire and smoke damage to the mobile home. Investigators told our news crew that no one was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire, but one person was displaced.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. RECOMMENDED: 2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
