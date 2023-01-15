Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Teachers express concern over blended classrooms at some El Paso ISD campuses
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — Several teachers in the El Paso Independent School District told KFOX14 Investigates they do not agree with a new teaching approach that was implemented in some classrooms earlier this school year. Teachers said the district did not provide proper training before it began blending...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces non-profit explains how it can hire migrants through city-funded program
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some migrants have earned money through a city-funded work program and a non-profit organization in Las Cruces meant for homeless people. District four city councilor Johana Bencomo and the Executive director of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope, Nicole Martinez, told KFOX14 the 'Mano y Mano' program provided the homeless with an opportunity to work.
KFOX 14
Claims unsolved after vehicles damaged on Doniphan Drive in El Paso 3 months ago
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It's been three months since several vehicles were damaged by rebar placed along Doniphan Drive that were part of a road improvement project in El Paso's Upper Valley. Since then, KFOX14 learned owners of the vehicles are still waiting on a solution. Jorge Ojeda,...
KFOX 14
Public access resumes at Fort Bliss for first time in 2 years
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fort Bliss is once again opening its gates to the public for the first time in two years. Fort Bliss limited access to just services members, families, and civil servants in 2020 because of COVID-19. The "Bliss is Back" campaign invites veterans and visitors...
KFOX 14
Van lands atop vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A van landed atop of two vehicles in a parking lot in central El Paso. It happened around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday at the parking lot for Bassett Place and Costco. According to El Paso Fire, no serious injuries were reported. They did not provide...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said Allen...
KFOX 14
El Paso Water to begin first phase of construction for new headquarters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Water began planning for a new headquarters building in 2018. The construction of the headquarters will be in three different phases, according to agenda minutes from the Public Service Board. The first phase covers the parking, the second phase will be the...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces named one of moviemaker's best places to live, work
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces, New Mexico was named one of the best cities for moviemakers to live and work, according to a magazine. Other cities in New Mexico such as Albuquerque and Santa Fe were named in the list. “A huge congratulations to...
KFOX 14
Friend, former police officer remembers fallen EPPD Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council member and former police officer, Henry Rivera, is honoring the life of fallen El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen. Rivera worked alongside the chief for many years and considered the chief a great friend. In an interview with KFOX14,...
KFOX 14
New 24-hour cannabis dispensary to open in Chaparral
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new 24-hour cannabis dispensary is set to open in Chaparral, New Mexico. High Horse Cannabis Company plans to open its 24-hour cannabis dispensary beginning at midnight on February 4. The dispensary, which opened in May 2022, will open two drive-through windows that will be...
KFOX 14
UTEP bans TikTok on Wi-Fi networks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has banned TikTok on all its Wi-Fi networks following a directive from Governor Greg Abbott. “The University is complying with the directive. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources were also directed to develop guidelines for any exceptions. UTEP expects additional guidance soon," a statement from UTEP read.
KFOX 14
Animal rescuers voice concerns to city council about stray animals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several animal rescuers voiced their concerns about stray animals in El Paso at the city council meeting on Wednesday. There were three speakers at the meeting who complained to the city about stray animals. The first speaker was Ron Comeau who runs Lucy's Dream...
KFOX 14
Person with knee injury rescued from Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Search and Rescue crew responded to an injured individual at the Franklin Mountains Monday night. The crew responded to Ranger Peak for a patient with a knee injury. When the crew got the individual down the mountain, they declined...
KFOX 14
Las Crucens give their thoughts on direct flights out of Las Cruces to Albuquerque
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the first time in almost 20 years, the Las Cruces International Airport's anticipated first commercial flight took off on Monday morning. KFOX14 spoke with people around town who said they thought opening up the airport to passengers was a good idea and it...
KFOX 14
Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
KFOX 14
Video of El Paso officer detaining teen during shooting call sparks controversy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police released new information about a video that showed an officer allegedly roughly handling a young woman. Officers said they responded to a shooting at 11:29 p.m. at the 800 block of Nita Fay on Saturday. Through the investigation, police learned an...
KFOX 14
Resident displaced after fire rips through mobile home in Las Cruces
One Las Cruces resident is without a place to live after a fire at a mobile home.The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in the 2300 block of South Valley Drive, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes after the first crew arrived at the scene.It's believed the fire started in a utility closet before it spread, causing heavy fire and smoke damage to the mobile home. Investigators told our news crew that no one was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire, but one person was displaced.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. RECOMMENDED: 2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso looking to get feedback on possible regulations for short-term rentals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is looking to regulate short-term rentals, like Airbnb and Vrbo, across the Borderland. The city is looking at limiting the number of STRs that can operate in one area, adding permit requirements, and enforcement actions. KFOX14 spoke to property...
KFOX 14
2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
KFOX 14
Accused El Paso Walmart shooting suspect won't face death penalty in federal court
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The man accused of the deadly El Paso Walmart shooting will not face the death penalty in the federal case, according to a notice filed by The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Texas Tuesday. “The United States of America hereby notifies...
