Why wrestler Gio Alejandro and St. Joseph (Met.) were made for each other
There wasn’t some grand, master plan as to how or why or when Mike Carbone decided to leave Woodbridge five years ago after spending the previous nine years at the helm and compiling a 117-66 record. There wasn’t some epiphany nor was there any tremendous sense of longing telling...
Wrestling: Kingsway builds early lead, holds off huge rally to beat No. 12 St. Augustine
Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
Wrestling: Manalapan tops Marlboro for Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win
Manalapan shook off its first loss in 13 meets on Tuesday and came up with a 55-12 victory over Marlboro on Wednesday in what was Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win. Pressman is currently in his 16th season as coach and Manalapan has its eyes on the Central Jersey Group IV title this year. Manalapan won the Central Jersey Group V team title during the 2019-2020 season, also reaching the Group V state championship match during that same campaign.
Girls wrestling notebook: Top teams in the state heading for Kingsway Duals Saturday
While there have been more and more competitive tri and quad meets for girls wrestling over the past year, there has probably never been one as competitive at so high a level as last Saturday’s quad at Lakewood that included the top three ranked teams in the NJ.com Top 10 as well as then No. 9 Perth Amboy.
Boys Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights defeats Wood-Ridge
Hasbrouck Height’s offense couldn’t be slowed down as it defeated Wood-Ridge by a final of 58-43, in Wood-Ridge. Hasbrouck Heights (11-3) scored at least 12 points in each quarter and closed the game out on an 18-12 run. Wood-Ridge (4-10) trailed by just four at halftime but was...
Free transfers? NJSIAA takes 1st steps to overhaul transfer rule for HS sports
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is tackling transfers once again — and in a way that, in its most initial stages, appears to be a significant relaxation of the rules. The state association on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to overhaul its transfer policy to its Executive Committee....
No. 16 Mount Olive rallies from 26-0 deficit to defeat Pope John
There is not much that can unnerve the Mount Olive wrestling team. Coming off a Group 4 state championship last year, the Marauders have been there and done that at the highest level of wrestling in the state. So, when Mount Olive finds itself in a tough situation like it was down 26-0 to Pope John on Thursday evening, there is zero panic.
Who are the top ice hockey seniors in New Jersey? Our picks, your votes!
We asked for your input and you didn’t disappoint. Over the past week, numerous submissions have been sent and now it’s time to unveil the poll.
News 12
Jersey Proud: Rowan field hockey player up for Division III Athlete of the Year
A student athlete at Rowan University is a candidate for the Division III Athlete of the Year award. Field hockey player Kristiina Castagnola, a Voorhees native, is No. 1 at the university’s all-time scoring list. She also led the Profs to their first No. 1 ranking in 20 years and then all the way to the national semifinals.
Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap
JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap
Timothy Cranga filled up the stat sheet for Calvary Christian with 19 points as it cruised to a 72-36 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Cranga added nine rebounds and six assists as Calvary Christian (6-2) jumped out to a 24-6 lead and was able to cruise from there.
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
Pro wrestling star killed in car crash in Delaware
Jay Briscoe has died at 38. Tuesday evening, the pro wrestling star was killed in a car crash. Police announced Wednesday that his daughters remain in critical condition. The report released by Delaware State Police states that Briscoe and his two daughters, aged 9 and 12, were traveling westbound in their 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500. 27-year-old Lilyanne Ternahan was traveling eastbound in her 2016 Chevy Silverado 2500 and crossed into their lane and collided head on with Briscoe. Ternahan was also killed in the incident.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
University of Georgia Football Player Killed in Crash Was a New Jersey Native
The University of Georgia and the Georgia Bulldogs football family are mourning the loss of one of their own, Devin Willock, who was killed in a car crash over the weekend. But as a New Jersey native, he was one of our own, too. It's the most unimaginable of tragedies....
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 16-22
The New Jersey high school boys basketball season is getting closer to the midway point of the regular season. There have already been a number of big games, with plenty more on the schedule over the next few weeks. Scroll down to see some of the can’t-miss games for Jan....
10 Old-school South Jersey Restaurants Make List of Best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keep hungry customers coming back for more.
Kenilworth’s Massimo Deli to Participate as State Finalists in 2023 MeatBall Bowl
KENILWORTH, NJ – It is confirmed. The recent winners of the Best Mutz in New Jersey, Massimo Deli, will be participating at Pizza Bowl 3 for the best meatballs in the state. Massimo’s is among 15 other establishments competing for the Best Balls in Jersey Trophy at the Feb 4 event. The deli made the top four for the central jersey region after a month of voting that took place on the social media group Jersey Pizza Joints. Pizza Bowl 3 will be held at the Meadowlands where not only Jersey’s best meatballs will be decided but as the name states, the best...
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
