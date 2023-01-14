ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling: Kingsway builds early lead, holds off huge rally to beat No. 12 St. Augustine

Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Wrestling: Manalapan tops Marlboro for Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win

Manalapan shook off its first loss in 13 meets on Tuesday and came up with a 55-12 victory over Marlboro on Wednesday in what was Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win. Pressman is currently in his 16th season as coach and Manalapan has its eyes on the Central Jersey Group IV title this year. Manalapan won the Central Jersey Group V team title during the 2019-2020 season, also reaching the Group V state championship match during that same campaign.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Free transfers? NJSIAA takes 1st steps to overhaul transfer rule for HS sports

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is tackling transfers once again — and in a way that, in its most initial stages, appears to be a significant relaxation of the rules. The state association on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to overhaul its transfer policy to its Executive Committee....
Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap

JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap

Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Pro wrestling star killed in car crash in Delaware

Jay Briscoe has died at 38. Tuesday evening, the pro wrestling star was killed in a car crash. Police announced Wednesday that his daughters remain in critical condition. The report released by Delaware State Police states that Briscoe and his two daughters, aged 9 and 12, were traveling westbound in their 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500. 27-year-old Lilyanne Ternahan was traveling eastbound in her 2016 Chevy Silverado 2500 and crossed into their lane and collided head on with Briscoe. Ternahan was also killed in the incident.
DELAWARE STATE
94.5 PST

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

10 Old-school South Jersey Restaurants Make List of Best in NJ

A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keep hungry customers coming back for more.
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth’s Massimo Deli to Participate as State Finalists in 2023 MeatBall Bowl

KENILWORTH, NJ – It is confirmed. The recent winners of the Best Mutz in New Jersey, Massimo Deli, will be participating at Pizza Bowl 3 for the best meatballs in the state. Massimo’s is among 15 other establishments competing for the Best Balls in Jersey Trophy at the Feb 4 event. The deli made the top four for the central jersey region after a month of voting that took place on the social media group Jersey Pizza Joints. Pizza Bowl 3 will be held at the Meadowlands where not only Jersey’s best meatballs will be decided but as the name states, the best...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Rock 104.1

Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
