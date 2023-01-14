KENILWORTH, NJ – It is confirmed. The recent winners of the Best Mutz in New Jersey, Massimo Deli, will be participating at Pizza Bowl 3 for the best meatballs in the state. Massimo’s is among 15 other establishments competing for the Best Balls in Jersey Trophy at the Feb 4 event. The deli made the top four for the central jersey region after a month of voting that took place on the social media group Jersey Pizza Joints. Pizza Bowl 3 will be held at the Meadowlands where not only Jersey’s best meatballs will be decided but as the name states, the best...

