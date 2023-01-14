Read full article on original website
Lisa Welch
3d ago
CPS called but released into care of another relative so will go right back into the dangerous care of the mother CPS is ridiculous.
Reply(1)
15
Tree Hugger
4d ago
Some women should not breed, unfortunately, she is many.
Reply(20)
37
R.R.G.
4d ago
that "2 year old" should've followed instructions and stayed put until mother returned, kids these days just don't listen
Reply(9)
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Breaking (Bad) News: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attending free event in Houston tomorrowAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Chain with "world's biggest slice" to open first location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually was able to get away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident...
Remains found in woods near where police had narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
You're Flocked! Suspected porch pirate nabbed in Pearland thanks to surveillance cameras, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A man charged with stealing packages from a Pearland family's porch was arrested after the victims' security camera and the city's Flock Safety system helped identify him, Pearland police said. Raul Ignacio Ros, 36, surrendered to the Pearland Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 15, after a...
HPD: Woman dragged, robbed outside SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Police need help identifying two men who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022 at a complex on Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. Police said the woman was leaving a...
21-year-old man charged in shooting of girlfriend found dead in north Houston home, HPD said
Police said the 23-year-old victim was found dead, with at least one gunshot wound, in a bedroom at her north Houston home.
fox26houston.com
Car bursts into flame after driver shot, crashes into train in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a wild accident in southeast Houston, where a man lost control of his car after he was shot and crashed into a train, causing it to catch fire. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded, but Houston police were called to...
cw39.com
Woman shot in attempted robbery at Family Dollar store in north Houston, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Tuesday morning after she was shot during an attempted robbery in Aldine. Crews responded to a hold-up alarm around 9 p.m. Monday night at the Family Dollar store at 11046 Airline Drive near West Road. Police say the clerk was inside the...
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
fox26houston.com
Woman hit and killed by Houston police vehicle on Southwest Freeway feeder road
HOUSTON - A woman was hit and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle as two officers were responding to a call, officials say. The crash occurred in the 11500 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road near Wilcrest around 12:18 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, the officers were...
fox26houston.com
Body found floating in water in front of Texas City water pump station, man previously missing
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Officials are trying to determine what happened to a man found dead in a body of water. Texas City Police Department responded to reports of a body floating in water in the 3400 block of Loop 197 North on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. MISSING PERSONS: Athena...
cw39.com
Sheriff: Man escapes after barricading himself in north Harris County home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search is on for a man who allegedly shot at his wife and escaped from his home after barricading himself in his north Harris County home, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said that the suspect was not found...
Click2Houston.com
Houston mom who said 4-year-old was ‘now in heaven’ after fatally stabbing own daughter sentenced to 40 years, DA says
HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder last week in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “It is almost incomprehensible that a mother would brutally murder her own baby,”...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating woman's body found in southeast Houston woods
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together how a woman's body ended up in the woods in southeast Houston. Details are limited, but according to Houston police, officers were called to the 4600 block of Wilmington St. near Cullen Blvd. That's where officials say a woman's body was found in the woods.
Click2Houston.com
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Where's Leslie Obi? HPD homicide investigators comb SE Houston apartment complex
It has been six days and counting since 43-year-old Leslie Obi disappeared. Homicide detectives searched an area on Monday seven miles away from where she was last seen.
mocomotive.com
7-year-old boy struck by car while chasing ball into New Caney street
A 7-year-old boy is in stable condition at a hospital after he was struck by a car while chasing a ball into a New Caney street. The boy was playing with a ball on Carpenter Bee Drive around 4:30 p.m. Monday when the ball went into the road, according to a report by the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
Woman hurt able to point out suspect in deadly Hempstead shooting near church, police say
The deadly shooting happened near a church, and police say there's a connection between the victims and the shooter, but further details are not yet known.
fox26houston.com
Houston business owners asking for help to address crime concerns
HOUSTON - A handful of small business owners went to the Houston City Council meeting Wednesday to discuss their crime concerns. "It’s definitely not a neighborhood exclusive thing," said Marin Slanina, owner of Star Sailor. "The City of Houston as a whole has a problem with burglaries, thefts, and break-ins."
HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
Woman hit and killed by HPD unit heading to shooting scene
According to police, the officer was on the way to a call when a woman in her 40s stepped off the curb and was hit. She died at the scene.
Comments / 60