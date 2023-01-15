Read full article on original website
Lima News
Mercy Health accepting scholarship applications
LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center is accepting applications for its scholarship program. The $1,500 scholarships are awarded each year to 12 high school seniors who intend to study medicine. Students residing in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Hancock, Logan, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby and Van Wert counties are...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Friends of the Allen County Museum are invited to Drinks with the Director at 5:30 p.m. today at the museum, 620 W. Market St., Lima. Attendees will get a special preview of the installation of new paintings as director Amy Craft Klassen will share more about the paintings and the artists during a lecture. To reserve a spot, call 419-222-9426 or email [email protected] The installation of the paintings will be open to the public at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Lima cop pleads to misdemeanors in Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — A Lima police officer charged with interfering with law enforcement during a June incident at a residence in Wapakoneta pleaded guilty last week in Auglaize County Municipal Court to three misdemeanor counts of assault, resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency. A fourth-degree felony charge of assault...
Lima News
Elida discuss potential levy
ELIDA —The Village of Elida was looking Wednesday at additional ways to help fund their police department, including a possible new tax levy. Community members gathered as the Council of the Whole to discuss the consideration of tax levies and use for fiscal recovery money. According to Council President...
Lima shooting victim stable following surgery
LIMA — A Lima man remains in stable condition following surgery on Monday for injuries sustained in an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department said Tuesday morning that Cory Adkins, 40, had undergone surgery at a Lima hospital. “He’s still alive...
WANE-TV
Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
Murder suspect makes initial court appearance
LIMA — A Lima teenager charged with murder waived his right to a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning in Lima Municipal Court. Through his attorney, Jim Owen, Takal Austin agreed to have his case bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury. Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren continued Austin’s bond at $1 million.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
13abc.com
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
thevillagereporter.com
Multi-State Pursuit Ends In Rural West Unity Crash
Millcreek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line.
Pair of river otters spotted in northwest Ohio, gains popularity online
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — While otters can be seen at the Toledo Zoo, they're not as common out in nature. But, a lucky parkgoer at Providence Metropark spotted two of the furry critters in early January. Her video has gained a lot of attention online, reaching over 100,000 views....
Testimony begins in shooting, drug trial
LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man facing several drugs and weapons-related charges began Tuesday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, is accused of shooting at a vehicle in 2019, trafficking drugs in 2020 and drug possession in 2021. The cases are being tried together. Assistant Allen...
westbendnews.net
Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County
Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
Lima woman faces felony arson charges
LIMA — A Lima woman who admitted to police she started a fire on the porch of a city residence without thinking about the possible fate of four residents inside the dwelling has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on four counts of aggravated arson, felonies of the first degree.
Lima News
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jonathon Burns, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in the Allen County Jail for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.
Lima News
Lima man in hospital after Monday shooting
LIMA — A Lima man is in critical but stable condition after an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. According to a release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called at 9:39 a.m. Monday to the Imperial Inn Motel, 131 E. North St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Cory Adkins, 40, of Lima suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
13abc.com
Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township. OSHP...
Logan County Sheriff’s Office warns about rise in online scam
LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the area to be wary of online scams and spam accounts. In a post on the office’s Facebook page, they say, “in the past 24 hours we have received over 15 Facebook messages from scam and spam accounts.”
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
Lima News
LCC grad Moore talks about All-American recognition he hoped for
ALLIANCE – Rossy Moore hoped, maybe even kind of expected to see his name on an NCAA Division III football All-American team. But when it happened and he was named a first-team All-American it was like a dream come true. Or, at least, a goal accomplished. “I knew there...
