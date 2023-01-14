Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars FREE LIVE STREAM for NFL Playoffs (1/14/22): How to watch AFC Wild Card Game online | Time, TV, Channel, Odds, Picks

Read full article on original website
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Commanders set to interview ex-Giants coach
The Washington Commanders need a need offensive coordinator, and Pat Shurmur could be their guy. They will interview him on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Shurmur did not coach this year and spent the two years prior as Denver Broncos...
Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
Giants send message to Eagles’ A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, as Adoree’ Jackson shuts down Vikings’ Justin Jefferson
MINNEAPOLIS — It looked like Justin Jefferson was going to pick the Giants’ defense apart all Sunday afternoon. And then … well, it just didn’t happen — at all. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Jefferson, the NFL’s best wide receiver, caught three...
Ex-Eagles coordinator gets another head coach interview
Teams are taking interest in Frank Reich. Last week, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingbury just 10 months after extending his contract through 2027. Now, they’re looking at Reich, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports that the former Indianapolis Colts head coach interviewed with Arizona on Tuesday.
Jets interview recently-fired head coach for offensive coordinator job
Coach Robert Saleh has been busy in the week since the Jets parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, interviewing six candidates for the open job that could make or break Saleh’s tenure with the Jets. Saleh’s most recent interview is sure to raise some eyebrows. ESPN reported that...
NFL Draft 2023: Blockbuster Eagles-Jets trade highlights latest 1st-round mock; Giants get defensive playmaker
Another day, another mock. The 2023 NFL Draft will be open for business in three months. And when it does, expect plenty of wheeling and dealing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round mock. It projects a big trade between...
Updated NFL Divisional Playoffs schedule after Cowboys beat Buccaneers: Matchups, teams, dates, time, TV | Eagles, Chiefs, 49ers, Bills, more
The NFL Divisional Playoffs matchups are set after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers., 31-14, on Monday to complete Super Wild Card Weekend. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def. 7. Seattle Seahawks (9-9), 41-23 Sunday, January 15.
Giants’ Darius Slayton looking forward to ‘plenty of boos and middle fingers’ from rival Eagles fans
The Giants had just won their first playoff game in nearly 11 years and fourth-year receiver Darius Slayton took a moment to recognize the team’s glorious past. “A franchise like this with such a rich history, this is what we’re supposed to do,” Slayton said Sunday night after the Giants’ 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round. “We’re going to try to live up to the legacy.”
Will Gov. Murphy root for the Giants or Eagles in big NFL playoff game? Here’s what he just said.
There’s a big football game Saturday that will put many fans in North Jersey and South Jersey on bitterly opposing sides: an NFL playoff battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles. So which team will New Jersey’s governor root for?. “I’m staying out of it,”...
