Manalapan shook off its first loss in 13 meets on Tuesday and came up with a 55-12 victory over Marlboro on Wednesday in what was Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win. Pressman is currently in his 16th season as coach and Manalapan has its eyes on the Central Jersey Group IV title this year. Manalapan won the Central Jersey Group V team title during the 2019-2020 season, also reaching the Group V state championship match during that same campaign.

MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO