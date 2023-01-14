Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH DocumentsA. M. RayWilmington, DE
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia ClosedMadocUpper Darby, PA
Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Related
Spotswood tops Carteret - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Yarus led Spotswood with 20 points as it defeated Carteret 52-36 in Spotswood. Spotswood (11-3) held a 25-22 lead at the half and a 43-36 at the end of the third quarter. It closed the game out with a 9-0 run in the fourth. Joseph Nardino also had 13...
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap
Timothy Cranga filled up the stat sheet for Calvary Christian with 19 points as it cruised to a 72-36 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Cranga added nine rebounds and six assists as Calvary Christian (6-2) jumped out to a 24-6 lead and was able to cruise from there.
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Girls basketball: Spotswood dispatches Carteret for 10th win of the season
Lizzie Calandruccio poured in 20 points to help lead Spotswood to a 58-29 win over Carteret in Carteret. Ava Hellerich tallied eight points while Tatum Jones and Allie Costantino each had seven points for Spotswood (10-3), which has won seven of its last eight games. Beauty Nwanzee and Jakya McClendon...
Girls basketball: Medford Tech stops New Egypt for 6th straight win
Jada Jacobs finished with 21 points to help pace Medford Tech to a 36-24 win over New Egypt in Medford. Soleil Casseus tallied nine points for Medford Tech (9-3), which won its sixth straight game. Payton Arnold led New Egypt (7-5) with nine points while Sara Scozzari had eight. The...
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
Wrestling: Haddonfield rolls past Haddon Heights
Haddonfield cruised past Haddon Heights 67-6, in Haddon Heights. With the win, Haddon Heights has victories in six straight matches and has outscored its opponents 316-104 during this recent span. Wednesday’s win was the largest margin of victory so far this season for the Bulldawgs. Since starting the season...
Boys ice hockey: Connors scores go-ahead goal as Jackson Liberty nips Robbinsville
Patrick Connors scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Jackson Liberty edged Robbinsville 3-2 at Howell Ice World. Zach Duggan gave Robbinsville (6-5-2) the 1-0 lead in the second period before James Georges equalized for Jackson Liberty (5-3-1). Brian Ostrander tallied a goal for a Jackson Liberty lead.
Highland outlasts Woodstown to clinch share of Tri-County Diamond Division title
With a division championship on the line, Gavin Simonelli didn’t want to let down any of the seniors. But he was especially happy to pull through for one of them in particular. Simonelli took the mat on Wednesday with the Highland wrestling team protecting a five-point lead in the...
Wrestling: Kingsway builds early lead, rallies late to beat No. 12 St. Augustine
Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
Wrestling: Manalapan tops Marlboro for Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win
Manalapan shook off its first loss in 13 meets on Tuesday and came up with a 55-12 victory over Marlboro on Wednesday in what was Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win. Pressman is currently in his 16th season as coach and Manalapan has its eyes on the Central Jersey Group IV title this year. Manalapan won the Central Jersey Group V team title during the 2019-2020 season, also reaching the Group V state championship match during that same campaign.
No. 16 Mount Olive rallies from 26-0 deficit to defeat Pope John
There is not much that can unnerve the Mount Olive wrestling team. Coming off a Group 4 state championship last year, the Marauders have been there and done that at the highest level of wrestling in the state. So, when Mount Olive finds itself in a tough situation like it was down 26-0 to Pope John on Thursday evening, there is zero panic.
Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap
JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
NBA experts weigh in on Kentucky-bound Camden stars D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw played two games in front of NBA scouts this past weekend at the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College. More than 30 NBA scouts from 25 teams were credentialed for the event in which Camden went 1-1 with a loss Saturday to Corona Centennial (CA) and a win Monday over Bishop Gorman (NV). Kentucky coach John Calipari and assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman were also on hand for Saturday’s game.
Free transfers? NJSIAA takes 1st steps to overhaul transfer rule for HS sports
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is tackling transfers once again — and in a way that, in its most initial stages, appears to be a significant relaxation of the rules. The state association on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to overhaul its transfer policy to its Executive Committee....
Pro wrestling star killed in car crash in Delaware
Jay Briscoe has died at 38. Tuesday evening, the pro wrestling star was killed in a car crash. Police announced Wednesday that his daughters remain in critical condition. The report released by Delaware State Police states that Briscoe and his two daughters, aged 9 and 12, were traveling westbound in their 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500. 27-year-old Lilyanne Ternahan was traveling eastbound in her 2016 Chevy Silverado 2500 and crossed into their lane and collided head on with Briscoe. Ternahan was also killed in the incident.
Eagles kicker answers cheating accusations: ‘It’s completely legal’
PHILADELPHIA – Ahead of the Saturday’s massive NFC divisional round game between the Eagles and the Giants, the Eagles have been dealing with improper usage of items to help them with field goals, but the Eagles have stated they are in the clear, and have even spoken to the league about what happened.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Eagles’ injury report: Latest on Brandon Graham, Linval Joseph, Avonte Maddox for Giants game
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are making their final preparations for Saturday night’s Divisional Round game against the Giants. And after Wednesday’s practice, the first of the week after a walkthrough on Tuesday, we’re starting to get a picture of where things stand as they try to punch a ticket to the NFC Championship game.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0