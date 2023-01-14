ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitman, NJ

Spotswood tops Carteret - Boys basketball recap

Daniel Yarus led Spotswood with 20 points as it defeated Carteret 52-36 in Spotswood. Spotswood (11-3) held a 25-22 lead at the half and a 43-36 at the end of the third quarter. It closed the game out with a 9-0 run in the fourth. Joseph Nardino also had 13...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra

Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap

Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Wrestling: Haddonfield rolls past Haddon Heights

Haddonfield cruised past Haddon Heights 67-6, in Haddon Heights. With the win, Haddon Heights has victories in six straight matches and has outscored its opponents 316-104 during this recent span. Wednesday’s win was the largest margin of victory so far this season for the Bulldawgs. Since starting the season...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Wrestling: Kingsway builds early lead, rallies late to beat No. 12 St. Augustine

Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Wrestling: Manalapan tops Marlboro for Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win

Manalapan shook off its first loss in 13 meets on Tuesday and came up with a 55-12 victory over Marlboro on Wednesday in what was Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win. Pressman is currently in his 16th season as coach and Manalapan has its eyes on the Central Jersey Group IV title this year. Manalapan won the Central Jersey Group V team title during the 2019-2020 season, also reaching the Group V state championship match during that same campaign.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap

JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NBA experts weigh in on Kentucky-bound Camden stars D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw played two games in front of NBA scouts this past weekend at the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College. More than 30 NBA scouts from 25 teams were credentialed for the event in which Camden went 1-1 with a loss Saturday to Corona Centennial (CA) and a win Monday over Bishop Gorman (NV). Kentucky coach John Calipari and assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman were also on hand for Saturday’s game.
CAMDEN, NJ
Free transfers? NJSIAA takes 1st steps to overhaul transfer rule for HS sports

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association is tackling transfers once again — and in a way that, in its most initial stages, appears to be a significant relaxation of the rules. The state association on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to overhaul its transfer policy to its Executive Committee....
Pro wrestling star killed in car crash in Delaware

Jay Briscoe has died at 38. Tuesday evening, the pro wrestling star was killed in a car crash. Police announced Wednesday that his daughters remain in critical condition. The report released by Delaware State Police states that Briscoe and his two daughters, aged 9 and 12, were traveling westbound in their 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500. 27-year-old Lilyanne Ternahan was traveling eastbound in her 2016 Chevy Silverado 2500 and crossed into their lane and collided head on with Briscoe. Ternahan was also killed in the incident.
DELAWARE STATE
