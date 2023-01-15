ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Royal Tailor Shares Thoughts On Meghan And Kate’s Bridesmaid Dress Fight

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1Hmp_0kF78EG900

In Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare, he talks about a disagreement between his now-wife Meghan Markle, and his sister-in-law Princess Kate. Harry wrote that Kate texted Meghan four days before the wedding and said that her daughter Charlotte’s dress was too big and she cried when she tried it on. Meghan told her to see the tailor and he would fix it.

However, Kate reportedly insisted that “all the dresses need to be remade.” After some back and forth, Harry said that he found his soon-to-be wife on the floor sobbing. It was likely in addition to the stress of the wedding and her family. Harry said that Kate apologized the next day with flowers and a card.

The royal tailor talks about claims Prince Harry made in his book ‘Spare’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SoVPh_0kF78EG900
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding / Wikimedia Commons

Now, the royal tailor, Ajay Mirpuri, is speaking out and telling his side of the whole ordeal. He said he never witnessed any fights or arguments between Kate and Meghan but his team did refit all six dresses for the young bridesmaids just days before the wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0v2C_0kF78EG900
Princess Kate / Wikimedia Commons

He explained, “If anything happened in the background, it didn’t happen in front of me. But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times — and especially one at this high level; you’ve got to respect that. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting — it’s nerve-wracking.”

He continued, “I feel for them all because you wouldn’t want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress — and that’s what they were. All six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, and we did it.” Ajay added that he was proud that his small business was able to serve the royal family.

Comments / 1

Related
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
epicstream.com

King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role

King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater

The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
187K+
Followers
9K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy