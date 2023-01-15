Royal Tailor Shares Thoughts On Meghan And Kate’s Bridesmaid Dress Fight

In Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare, he talks about a disagreement between his now-wife Meghan Markle, and his sister-in-law Princess Kate. Harry wrote that Kate texted Meghan four days before the wedding and said that her daughter Charlotte’s dress was too big and she cried when she tried it on. Meghan told her to see the tailor and he would fix it.

However, Kate reportedly insisted that “all the dresses need to be remade.” After some back and forth, Harry said that he found his soon-to-be wife on the floor sobbing. It was likely in addition to the stress of the wedding and her family. Harry said that Kate apologized the next day with flowers and a card.

The royal tailor talks about claims Prince Harry made in his book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding / Wikimedia Commons

Now, the royal tailor, Ajay Mirpuri, is speaking out and telling his side of the whole ordeal. He said he never witnessed any fights or arguments between Kate and Meghan but his team did refit all six dresses for the young bridesmaids just days before the wedding.

Princess Kate / Wikimedia Commons

He explained, “If anything happened in the background, it didn’t happen in front of me. But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times — and especially one at this high level; you’ve got to respect that. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting — it’s nerve-wracking.”

He continued, “I feel for them all because you wouldn’t want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress — and that’s what they were. All six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, and we did it.” Ajay added that he was proud that his small business was able to serve the royal family.