Prince Harry omitted from ‘Spare’ stories about King Charles, Prince William

Turns out Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir “Spare” doesn’t quite tell all.

Harry told a London newspaper that he excluded from the book some information about his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know,” Harry said in an interview published Friday in The Telegraph . “Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

“Spare,” which sold more than 1 million copies on its first day, was initially praised for appearing to pull no punches about Harry’s relationship with his family. He even described a physical fight with William over his wife, Meghan Markle.

“Now you could argue that some of the stuff I’ve put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway,” Harry told The Telegraph. “But the way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done.”

Harry has done numerous interviews explaining his side of various issues that are documented in “Spare.”

In an interview with Anderson Cooper for “60 Minutes,” Harry said he missed a chance to say goodbye to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, because he “was not invited” on the royal family’s plane.

Harry told The Telegraph that the first draft of “Spare” was 800 pages long, and that the memoir really could’ve been two books.

“The hard bit was taking things out,” he said.

