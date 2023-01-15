SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal will not be accepting new dogs into the shelter for the next two weeks due to a Parvo-positive dog at the shelter. According to a Facebook post, a woman brought a stray dog to the shelter last Tuesday but it was not accepted due to unavailable open kennels. Shelter staff referred her to other facilities, but the next day, the dog was found tied to the shelter's fence.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO