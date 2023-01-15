ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Spokane woman celebrates 105th birthday

SPOKANE, Wash. — One woman has seen the changes here in Spokane and the surrounding cities over the last century. Katherine Turnley has been around to see it all. The new growth, developments, and thousands of families who have settled down to make this city their home. And today,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

MLK Day: Events honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 16, and for the first time in two years, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is able to host their annual Unity March and Rally. Ahead of the event, Gonzaga University will have a sign making session...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WATCH: Time lapse of Downtown Spokane Stadium Construction so far

SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction crews are making progress on the Downtown Spokane Stadium! Crews began construction on the new stadium in the Fall 2021. Check out this time-lapse from when crews started the project to where they are now. Spokane Public Schools said back in August that the construction is expected to continue through September 2023. PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Downtown...
SPOKANE, WA
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Despite 2022 economic challenges, Tribe-owned Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel records robust performance

Despite challenges presented by economic inflation and staffing shortages, tribe-owned Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel accomplished a lot this year — from casino and golf course performance to educational program donations and supporting community members. “We strive to help people while being fiscally responsible and successful. The fact that we did this amidst a volatile economy ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Snow streak ends at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have been in the upper 30s and low 40s for a couple of weeks now, ending a consecutive snow streak at the Spokane International Airport. According to the National Weather Service Spokane, Tuesday marked the first day since November 17 when the airport did not receive an inch or more snow on the ground. That ends...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Public Schools to discuss security measures for Lewis and Clark High School parking lot

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will discuss how to help keep student property safe at Lewis and Clark high school during its Wednesday night meeting. In May 2022, senior Leilani Santiago voiced concerns about safety in the school parking lot, located under the freeway. She said nothing was stolen, but someone broke her window and poured Mountain Dew into her gas tank. This cost thousands of dollars in repairs.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Retired Spokane firefighter survives cardiac arrest, device that saved him distributed to local police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED. A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley Fire Department distributes AEDs to local law enforcement

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department will be giving out 23 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, the Spokane Valley Police Department and the Liberty Lake Police Department. SVFD says the repurposing of the AEDs will be divided up through a lend-lease program. The AEDs will be in law enforcement vehicles for quick...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

SpokAnimal not accepting new animals due to positive Parvo test

SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal will not be accepting new dogs into the shelter for the next two weeks due to a Parvo-positive dog at the shelter. According to a Facebook post, a woman brought a stray dog to the shelter last Tuesday but it was not accepted due to unavailable open kennels. Shelter staff referred her to other facilities, but the next day, the dog was found tied to the shelter's fence.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Two people detained in Post Falls drug investigation

POST FALLS, Idaho — Two people were detained as police searched for possible distribution of drugs from a home in Post Falls. The Post Falls Police Department says their Post Falls Police Special Response Team reported to a home on the 1700 block of Catherine Street in Post Falls (off North Catherine Street and West 17th Avenue). Police say the...
POST FALLS, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

'She would not have survived'

COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Auburn Police arrest suspect who attempted to kidnap barista

SPOKANE, Wash. – Auburn Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a dramatic situation caught on camera on Monday morning outside of an Auburn coffee stand, where a man grabbed a barista and tried–unsuccessfully–to drag her through the drive-through window with what appeared to be a looped zip-tie, before speeding away.
AUBURN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

