Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
Spokane woman celebrates 105th birthday
SPOKANE, Wash. — One woman has seen the changes here in Spokane and the surrounding cities over the last century. Katherine Turnley has been around to see it all. The new growth, developments, and thousands of families who have settled down to make this city their home. And today,...
FOX 28 Spokane
MLK Day: Events honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 16, and for the first time in two years, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is able to host their annual Unity March and Rally. Ahead of the event, Gonzaga University will have a sign making session...
WATCH: Time lapse of Downtown Spokane Stadium Construction so far
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction crews are making progress on the Downtown Spokane Stadium! Crews began construction on the new stadium in the Fall 2021. Check out this time-lapse from when crews started the project to where they are now. Spokane Public Schools said back in August that the construction is expected to continue through September 2023. PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Downtown...
Crews cut down beetle-infested trees from Downriver Golf Course in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow on the green at Downriver Golf Course in Spokane means you wouldn't find any putters out on Tuesday. Though there were plenty of cutters. A crew from Spirit Pruners was on the course cleaning up downed trees. The mass removal project started last week, says Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones.
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Despite 2022 economic challenges, Tribe-owned Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel records robust performance
Despite challenges presented by economic inflation and staffing shortages, tribe-owned Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel accomplished a lot this year — from casino and golf course performance to educational program donations and supporting community members. “We strive to help people while being fiscally responsible and successful. The fact that we did this amidst a volatile economy ...
Construction crews making great progress on downtown Spokane stadium
SPOKANE, Wash. — The downtown stadium on Boone is starting to take shape, despite dealing with cold weather and supply chain issues. The construction manager says there are new additions being built on site right now, from concrete floors to steel structures. “Right now we don’t see any procurement issues coming our way. We worked hard with partners pouring concrete...
FOX 28 Spokane
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
Snow streak ends at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have been in the upper 30s and low 40s for a couple of weeks now, ending a consecutive snow streak at the Spokane International Airport. According to the National Weather Service Spokane, Tuesday marked the first day since November 17 when the airport did not receive an inch or more snow on the ground. That ends...
Spokane Public Schools to discuss security measures for Lewis and Clark High School parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will discuss how to help keep student property safe at Lewis and Clark high school during its Wednesday night meeting. In May 2022, senior Leilani Santiago voiced concerns about safety in the school parking lot, located under the freeway. She said nothing was stolen, but someone broke her window and poured Mountain Dew into her gas tank. This cost thousands of dollars in repairs.
FOX 28 Spokane
Retired Spokane firefighter survives cardiac arrest, device that saved him distributed to local police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED. A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
FOX 28 Spokane
Nazi propaganda flyers left on cars throughout West Central Monday, police say it is free speech
SPOKANE, Wash. – Martin Luther King Jr. Day was full of life and love, yet an unknown individual decided to spread hate instead, in the form of Nazi propaganda. On January 16, reports came in of folks across the West Central neighborhood finding Nazi propaganda flyers on their car windshields.
Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
Spokane Valley Fire Department distributes AEDs to local law enforcement
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department will be giving out 23 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, the Spokane Valley Police Department and the Liberty Lake Police Department. SVFD says the repurposing of the AEDs will be divided up through a lend-lease program. The AEDs will be in law enforcement vehicles for quick...
SpokAnimal not accepting new animals due to positive Parvo test
SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal will not be accepting new dogs into the shelter for the next two weeks due to a Parvo-positive dog at the shelter. According to a Facebook post, a woman brought a stray dog to the shelter last Tuesday but it was not accepted due to unavailable open kennels. Shelter staff referred her to other facilities, but the next day, the dog was found tied to the shelter's fence.
Two people detained in Post Falls drug investigation
POST FALLS, Idaho — Two people were detained as police searched for possible distribution of drugs from a home in Post Falls. The Post Falls Police Department says their Post Falls Police Special Response Team reported to a home on the 1700 block of Catherine Street in Post Falls (off North Catherine Street and West 17th Avenue). Police say the...
bonnersferryherald.com
'She would not have survived'
COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
FOX 28 Spokane
Auburn Police arrest suspect who attempted to kidnap barista
SPOKANE, Wash. – Auburn Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a dramatic situation caught on camera on Monday morning outside of an Auburn coffee stand, where a man grabbed a barista and tried–unsuccessfully–to drag her through the drive-through window with what appeared to be a looped zip-tie, before speeding away.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Trent Ave. Bridge construction to wrap up six months ahead of schedule
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been almost three years since construction began on the Trent Street Bridge, and store owners nearby say after the toll it’s taken on their businesses, they’re ready for it to wrap up for good. This bridge is now set to open at least six months earlier than expected, providing some relief to drivers and business owners. ...
Comments / 0