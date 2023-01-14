Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Girls basketball: North Arlington bests Weehawken for 6th straight win
Skyla Acosta finished with 19 points to help lift North Arlington to a 42-27 win over Weehawken in North Arlington. Sophia Veloso tallied 11 points for North Arlington (10-3), which won its sixth straight game. Eva Shevlin led Weehawken (6-7) with seven points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap
Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
Elmwood Park over Garfield - Boys basketball recap
Essam Assaf led the way with a game-high 30 points as Elmwood Park took down Garfield 65-56 in Garfield. Assaf was able to score around the rim and get to the free throw line, where he scored 10 of his points. Elmwood Park (11-2) was strong offensively from the opening...
Pennington falls to Friends Select (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Corey Miller led with 22 points, including four from three point range, but Pennington lost at home, 57-54, to Friends Select (PA). Kae Kilic added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brandon Russell chipped in 10 points, including three 3-pointers, for Pennington (8-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Saddle Brook defeated Lodi - Girls basketball recap
Ella Marchesani led the way for Saddle Brook with 26 points as it defeated Lodi 48-32 in Lodi. Saddle Brook held a 22-12 lead at the half and closed the game out with an 18-10 run in the fourth quarter. Liana Schuler led Lodi (3-10) with seven points. Saddle Brook...
Dunellen over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Jahzara McLaughlin led Dunellen with 18 points as it defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in East Brunswick. Dunellen (9-2) jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and held a 23-13 lead at the half. It outscored East Brunswick Magnet 19-13 in the second half. Alexa Castro added...
Perth Amboy Magnet over Wardlaw-Hartridge - Girls basketball recap
Jalena Santiago put in a game-high 31 points and 14 rebounds as Perth Amboy Magnet won at home, 50-24, over Wardlaw-Hartridge. Amanda Batista recorded a double double of 14 points and 14 boards for Perth Amboy Magnet (9-2), which opened with an 18-5 run and never looked back. Kayla Martel...
Boys Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights defeats Wood-Ridge
Hasbrouck Height’s offense couldn’t be slowed down as it defeated Wood-Ridge by a final of 58-43, in Wood-Ridge. Hasbrouck Heights (11-3) scored at least 12 points in each quarter and closed the game out on an 18-12 run. Wood-Ridge (4-10) trailed by just four at halftime but was...
Boys Basketball: Fourth quarter run propels Hawthorne Christian to victory
Hawthorne Christian saved its best for last with a fourth quarter fun that was the difference in a 47-39 victory over Hawthorne, in Hawthorne. A tight game throughout, Hawthorne led by one point entering the fourth quarter before Hawthorne Christian (6-5) went on a 13-4 run down the final stretch to grab a hold of the lead and ultimately win by eight.
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap
Timothy Cranga filled up the stat sheet for Calvary Christian with 19 points as it cruised to a 72-36 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Cranga added nine rebounds and six assists as Calvary Christian (6-2) jumped out to a 24-6 lead and was able to cruise from there.
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Magnet defeats Dunellen
East Brunswick Magnet used a big second quarter run to propel itself to a 49-34 victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (7-5) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter and held a 14 point lead at halftime as a result.
Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Symiaha Brown-Cobb had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lift Paterson Eastside to a 42-16 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Ronshanae Austin added 14 points with nine rebounds and Nevaeh Banks chipped in eight points for Paterson Eastside (10-4), which led 20-4 at halftime. Kimaada Melvin paced...
Girls Basketball: Pennington rolls over Hill (PA)
Pennington cruised past Hill (PA) by a final score of 58-32, in Pottstown, PA. Pennington (12-3) extended its winning streak to five games in the process. The Red Hawks got off to a hot start and led by 10 at the end of the first quarter, then went on a 14-9 second quarter run to extend its lead to 32-17 at halftime.
Spotswood tops Carteret - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Yarus led Spotswood with 20 points as it defeated Carteret 52-36 in Spotswood. Spotswood (11-3) held a 25-22 lead at the half and a 43-36 at the end of the third quarter. It closed the game out with a 9-0 run in the fourth. Joseph Nardino also had 13...
Wrestling: West Morris wins 10th-ever league title with 48-30 win over Roxbury (WATCH)
It had been a dark few years for West Morris wrestling. The Wolfpack won no matches in the COVID-abbreviated season and just 10 last year, however Wednesday’s 48-30 win over Roxbury earned the program its 10th league title in program history and first since 2018. In only Year 2...
No. 9 Gov. Livingston takes Oratory to advance to Union County Final - Boys ice hockey
Anthony Labisi scored twice as Gov. Livingston, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 7-1, over Oratory in the semifinal round of the Union County Tournament at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Gov. Livingston (8-2-2) will face No. 13 Summit in the final round at Warinanco on Friday at...
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Girls Basketball: Highland Park wins big over Somerset Tech
Four players scored in double figures for Highland Park as it rolled past Somerset Tech 74-48, in Bridgewater. Janiya Mitchell (20 points, nine assists, two rebounds, two steals), Alexis Valenta (17 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, steal), Vanessa Kohler (17 points, five assists, five steals, four rebounds), and Anasia Kambitsis (10 points, three rebounds, steal) combined for 64 points in the win.
