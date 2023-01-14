Pennington cruised past Hill (PA) by a final score of 58-32, in Pottstown, PA. Pennington (12-3) extended its winning streak to five games in the process. The Red Hawks got off to a hot start and led by 10 at the end of the first quarter, then went on a 14-9 second quarter run to extend its lead to 32-17 at halftime.

PENNINGTON, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO