ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

School District and Police warn of suspicious vehicle in Wauwatosa

By Ryan Jenkins
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rfpM_0kF77iri00

Wauwatosa Police say they are investigating an incident that happened Thursday involving a suspicious vehicle and a middle school student.

Police say a caller reported they were concerned after a white cargo van was spotted near N. 116th Street and Gilbert Avenue. Police say the caller said the student was walking home from school when the unmarked van pulled up, a white man stepped out and opened the side door, then took a few steps towards the student.

The caller said the student walked up to the caller's residence and when the caller stepped outside to make their presence known, the male got back into the van which then drove northbound on 116th Street.

Police responded to conduct an area check, but did not find the man or the van.

Police say the man did not say anything to the student or to the caller.

Additional patrols were added in the area before and after school.

In a letter that was sent to families within the Wauwatosa School District, the district said it was reported that the vehicle was occupied by two men, one of whom was described as a male, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds.

The vehicle was described as a newer-model white cargo van.

"The student exercised good judgment and immediately fled the area," the letter said.

The letter also notes that a similar vehicle has reportedly been seen in neighboring communities.

If you have any information about the incident or if you see the vehicle, please contact the Wauwatosa Police Department at (414) 471-8430.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

BS
3d ago

Are the men white, hair color, eye color. Lol. Might help to get a description other than height and weight.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine police shooting; officers wounded, man arrested

RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine police officers were shot and wounded after an incident that on Gillen Street just east of West Boulevard overnight. Officers responded to a domestic incident around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. A woman met officers outside and told them her husband was inside their home with their two children, officials said.
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police chief to be cited after gun found in airport bag

MILWAUKEE — Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson is to be issued a citation after a firearm was found in his carry-on bag at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Tuesday. A press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said its substation at the airport was notified at 11:39...
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer shooting; tow truck driver accused, firing at motorcyclist

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer on Nov. 8, 2022. The accused is Donta Davis – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southridge Mall parking lot shooting, boy hurt, another arrested

GREENDALE, Wis. - A boy was shot in the parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police arrested a second boy in the...
GREENDALE, WI
CBS 58

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy