Hillsborough Township, NJ

NJ.com

Wrestling: Pascack Hills defeats Westwood

Max Unger earned a victory by major decision in the final bout to secure a 32-31 victory for Pascack Hills over Westwood in Westwood. Pascack Hills (11-4) got pins from Christian Funke (165) and Tyler Duffy (190) early on. In the end, Unger (138) and Athan Stamis (120) notched major decisions to swing momentum.
MONTVALE, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood tops Carteret - Boys basketball recap

Daniel Yarus led Spotswood with 20 points as it defeated Carteret 52-36 in Spotswood. Spotswood (11-3) held a 25-22 lead at the half and a 43-36 at the end of the third quarter. It closed the game out with a 9-0 run in the fourth. Joseph Nardino also had 13...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Governor Livingston defeats Rahway

Governor Livingston cruised to a 59-22 victory over Rahway, in Rahway. Governor Livingston (9-2) extended its win streak to six. The Highlanders have outscored its opponents 361-115 during this recent stretch. The closest the score got was when Governor Livingston led 12-10, and then it proceeded to win eight straight...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Fourth quarter run propels Hawthorne Christian to victory

Hawthorne Christian saved its best for last with a fourth quarter fun that was the difference in a 47-39 victory over Hawthorne, in Hawthorne. A tight game throughout, Hawthorne led by one point entering the fourth quarter before Hawthorne Christian (6-5) went on a 13-4 run down the final stretch to grab a hold of the lead and ultimately win by eight.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Manalapan tops Marlboro for Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win

Manalapan shook off its first loss in 13 meets on Tuesday and came up with a 55-12 victory over Marlboro on Wednesday in what was Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win. Pressman is currently in his 16th season as coach and Manalapan has its eyes on the Central Jersey Group IV title this year. Manalapan won the Central Jersey Group V team title during the 2019-2020 season, also reaching the Group V state championship match during that same campaign.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Old Tappan over Pascack Valley

Jonathan Rotolo (106) had a big win for Old Tappan, scoring 18 points on a technical fall, as it defeated Pascack Valley 39-24 in Hillsdale. Ryan Sullivan (144), Joseph Velasquez (150), Robert Ferrara (157) and Daniel Olivo (120) had wins by decision with Nicholas Rossi (190) scoring a win by way of major decision.
HILLSDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Saddle Brook defeated Lodi - Girls basketball recap

Ella Marchesani led the way for Saddle Brook with 26 points as it defeated Lodi 48-32 in Lodi. Saddle Brook held a 22-12 lead at the half and closed the game out with an 18-10 run in the fourth quarter. Liana Schuler led Lodi (3-10) with seven points. Saddle Brook...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Haddonfield rolls past Haddon Heights

Haddonfield cruised past Haddon Heights 67-6, in Haddon Heights. With the win, Haddon Heights has victories in six straight matches and has outscored its opponents 316-104 during this recent span. Wednesday’s win was the largest margin of victory so far this season for the Bulldawgs. Since starting the season...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra

Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
CRESSKILL, NJ
