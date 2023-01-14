ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Devanney leads Pitman to victory over Clayton - boys basketball recap

Stephen Devanney loaded the stat sheet with 30 points and five rebounds to lead Pitman to an 82-69 victory over Clayton in Clayton. Trey Tinges was the second-leading scorer for Pitman (6-7) with 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. In the loss, Zaire Cesar totaled 21 points for Clayton, while Nate Watson and Kameron Miller contributed 11 points apiece.
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Kingsway builds early lead, rallies late to beat No. 12 St. Augustine

Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy

Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls individual rankings for Jan. 18: Maldonado takes hit but remains on top at 120

All 14 top ranked wrestlers held their spots at their respective weights from last week. Although there were some changes among the remaining four wrestlers at most weights, the rankings remain pretty static this week, as the Somerville Patriot Jamboree did not have the same impact as it did a year ago when it changed the rankings in most every weight class with a round of upsets.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Hun gets past Malvern Prep (PA)

Justin Laplante had a goal and two assists as Hun stopped Malvern Prep (PA) in Malvern. Scott Richmond scored on a power play for Hun (7-8) off assists from Laplante and Brendan Marino before Ryan Levesque added another goal in the second period with assists again by Laplante and Marino. Elian Estulin scored a third goal for Hun and Laplante closed proceedings with a goal in an empty net with an assist from Ryan Levesque.
MALVERN, PA
NJ.com

Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap

Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall coach: Lopsided loss to UConn is ‘embarrassing’

Seton Hall women’s basketball coach Anthony Bozzella didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Tuesday night’s 103-58 loss to No. 5 UConn. “My thoughts were we sucked. It’s embarrassing ...” a visibly upset Bozzella said in his postgame press conference. “They are really good and we played really bad. Part of it was because of them, but part of it is because of us.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 St. Rose defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Hodge led the way for St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 53-49 victory over Patrick School in Belmar. With the win, St. Rose improved to 13-0. It was a back-and-forth game as Patrick School (8-10) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter before St. Rose led by one point at halftime. Patrick School went back ahead 42-39 in the third before St. Rose came up big down the stretch and outscored it 14-7 in the fourth.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph edges out Kent Place - Girls ice hockey recap

Anna Stock posted a goal and an assist for Randolph as it defeated Kent Place 3-2 at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Randolph (4-5-1) opened the scoring with a goal in the first period with Kent Place answering with a goal of its own in the second. Randolph would secure the win, outscoring Kent Place 2-1 in the third period. Despite the loss Kent Place outshot Randolph 46-31 in the game.
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Governor Livingston defeats Rahway

Governor Livingston cruised to a 59-22 victory over Rahway, in Rahway. Governor Livingston (9-2) extended its win streak to six. The Highlanders have outscored its opponents 361-115 during this recent stretch. The closest the score got was when Governor Livingston led 12-10, and then it proceeded to win eight straight...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Howell tops Middletown North

Led by Giovanni Scafidi, who scored 26 points, Howell defeated Middletown North 38-37 in Middletown. Kieran Bruen (150) secured a win with a pin, with Giovanni Scafidi (132) and Sebastian Ortega (126) winning by way of technical fall. Anthony Astorino (113) took home a win for Middletown North (11-4) with...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy