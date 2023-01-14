Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH DocumentsA. M. RayWilmington, DE
Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Related
Devanney leads Pitman to victory over Clayton - boys basketball recap
Stephen Devanney loaded the stat sheet with 30 points and five rebounds to lead Pitman to an 82-69 victory over Clayton in Clayton. Trey Tinges was the second-leading scorer for Pitman (6-7) with 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. In the loss, Zaire Cesar totaled 21 points for Clayton, while Nate Watson and Kameron Miller contributed 11 points apiece.
Wrestling: Kingsway builds early lead, rallies late to beat No. 12 St. Augustine
Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
Perth Amboy Magnet over Wardlaw-Hartridge - Girls basketball recap
Jalena Santiago put in a game-high 31 points and 14 rebounds as Perth Amboy Magnet won at home, 50-24, over Wardlaw-Hartridge. Amanda Batista recorded a double double of 14 points and 14 boards for Perth Amboy Magnet (9-2), which opened with an 18-5 run and never looked back. Kayla Martel...
Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy
Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
Wrestling: West Morris wins 10th-ever league title with 48-30 win over Roxbury (WATCH)
It had been a dark few years for West Morris wrestling. The Wolfpack won no matches in the COVID-abbreviated season and just 10 last year, however Wednesday’s 48-30 win over Roxbury earned the program its 10th league title in program history and first since 2018. In only Year 2...
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
Bowling: Phillipsburg girls 3-peat, Warren Hills boys also win at HWST
Allie Rumfield carded a 724 series with a high-game 264 to lead Phillipsburg girls bowling to a repeat title at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at Oakwood Lanes in Washington. The Stateliners have won three HWST titles in a row dating back to the 2019-20 season. There was no tournament held two...
Highland outlasts Woodstown to clinch share of Tri-County Diamond Division title
With a division championship on the line, Gavin Simonelli didn’t want to let down any of the seniors. But he was especially happy to pull through for one of them in particular. Simonelli took the mat on Wednesday with the Highland wrestling team protecting a five-point lead in the...
Boys Ice Hockey: Central Regional rolls past Red Bank Regional
Central Regional defeated Red Bank Regional by a final of 5-2 at the Red Bank Armory. Central Regional (6-5-2) only trailed once at 1-0 before rattling off three straight goals to go up 3-1 headed into the third period. To start the third Red Bank Regional (1-12) would get one...
Girls individual rankings for Jan. 18: Maldonado takes hit but remains on top at 120
All 14 top ranked wrestlers held their spots at their respective weights from last week. Although there were some changes among the remaining four wrestlers at most weights, the rankings remain pretty static this week, as the Somerville Patriot Jamboree did not have the same impact as it did a year ago when it changed the rankings in most every weight class with a round of upsets.
Boys ice hockey: Hun gets past Malvern Prep (PA)
Justin Laplante had a goal and two assists as Hun stopped Malvern Prep (PA) in Malvern. Scott Richmond scored on a power play for Hun (7-8) off assists from Laplante and Brendan Marino before Ryan Levesque added another goal in the second period with assists again by Laplante and Marino. Elian Estulin scored a third goal for Hun and Laplante closed proceedings with a goal in an empty net with an assist from Ryan Levesque.
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates in win at Hoophall Classic (PHOTOS)
Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, came out and dominated from start to finish in a 90-54 win over Bishop Gorman (NV) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Boys ice hockey: Connors scores go-ahead goal as Jackson Liberty nips Robbinsville
Patrick Connors scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Jackson Liberty edged Robbinsville 3-2 at Howell Ice World. Zach Duggan gave Robbinsville (6-5-2) the 1-0 lead in the second period before James Georges equalized for Jackson Liberty (5-3-1). Brian Ostrander tallied a goal for a Jackson Liberty lead.
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
Seton Hall coach: Lopsided loss to UConn is ‘embarrassing’
Seton Hall women’s basketball coach Anthony Bozzella didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Tuesday night’s 103-58 loss to No. 5 UConn. “My thoughts were we sucked. It’s embarrassing ...” a visibly upset Bozzella said in his postgame press conference. “They are really good and we played really bad. Part of it was because of them, but part of it is because of us.”
No. 11 St. Rose defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap
Jayden Hodge led the way for St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 53-49 victory over Patrick School in Belmar. With the win, St. Rose improved to 13-0. It was a back-and-forth game as Patrick School (8-10) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter before St. Rose led by one point at halftime. Patrick School went back ahead 42-39 in the third before St. Rose came up big down the stretch and outscored it 14-7 in the fourth.
Randolph edges out Kent Place - Girls ice hockey recap
Anna Stock posted a goal and an assist for Randolph as it defeated Kent Place 3-2 at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Randolph (4-5-1) opened the scoring with a goal in the first period with Kent Place answering with a goal of its own in the second. Randolph would secure the win, outscoring Kent Place 2-1 in the third period. Despite the loss Kent Place outshot Randolph 46-31 in the game.
No. 9 Gov. Livingston takes Oratory to advance to Union County Final - Boys ice hockey
Anthony Labisi scored twice as Gov. Livingston, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 7-1, over Oratory in the semifinal round of the Union County Tournament at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Gov. Livingston (8-2-2) will face No. 13 Summit in the final round at Warinanco on Friday at...
Wrestling: Governor Livingston defeats Rahway
Governor Livingston cruised to a 59-22 victory over Rahway, in Rahway. Governor Livingston (9-2) extended its win streak to six. The Highlanders have outscored its opponents 361-115 during this recent stretch. The closest the score got was when Governor Livingston led 12-10, and then it proceeded to win eight straight...
Wrestling: Howell tops Middletown North
Led by Giovanni Scafidi, who scored 26 points, Howell defeated Middletown North 38-37 in Middletown. Kieran Bruen (150) secured a win with a pin, with Giovanni Scafidi (132) and Sebastian Ortega (126) winning by way of technical fall. Anthony Astorino (113) took home a win for Middletown North (11-4) with...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0