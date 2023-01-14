ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

NJ.com

Wrestling: Kingsway builds early lead, rallies late to beat No. 12 St. Augustine

Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap

JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap

Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
PALISADES PARK, NJ
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Magnet defeats Dunellen

East Brunswick Magnet used a big second quarter run to propel itself to a 49-34 victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (7-5) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter and held a 14 point lead at halftime as a result.
DUNELLEN, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Hun gets past Malvern Prep (PA)

Justin Laplante had a goal and two assists as Hun stopped Malvern Prep (PA) in Malvern. Scott Richmond scored on a power play for Hun (7-8) off assists from Laplante and Brendan Marino before Ryan Levesque added another goal in the second period with assists again by Laplante and Marino. Elian Estulin scored a third goal for Hun and Laplante closed proceedings with a goal in an empty net with an assist from Ryan Levesque.
MALVERN, PA
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra

Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy

Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap

Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Dunellen over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap

Jahzara McLaughlin led Dunellen with 18 points as it defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in East Brunswick. Dunellen (9-2) jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and held a 23-13 lead at the half. It outscored East Brunswick Magnet 19-13 in the second half. Alexa Castro added...
DUNELLEN, NJ
Randolph edges out Kent Place - Girls ice hockey recap

Anna Stock posted a goal and an assist for Randolph as it defeated Kent Place 3-2 at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Randolph (4-5-1) opened the scoring with a goal in the first period with Kent Place answering with a goal of its own in the second. Randolph would secure the win, outscoring Kent Place 2-1 in the third period. Despite the loss Kent Place outshot Randolph 46-31 in the game.
RANDOLPH, NJ
Wrestling: Manalapan tops Marlboro for Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win

Manalapan shook off its first loss in 13 meets on Tuesday and came up with a 55-12 victory over Marlboro on Wednesday in what was Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win. Pressman is currently in his 16th season as coach and Manalapan has its eyes on the Central Jersey Group IV title this year. Manalapan won the Central Jersey Group V team title during the 2019-2020 season, also reaching the Group V state championship match during that same campaign.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Devanney leads Pitman to victory over Clayton - boys basketball recap

Stephen Devanney loaded the stat sheet with 30 points and five rebounds to lead Pitman to an 82-69 victory over Clayton in Clayton. Trey Tinges was the second-leading scorer for Pitman (6-7) with 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. In the loss, Zaire Cesar totaled 21 points for Clayton, while Nate Watson and Kameron Miller contributed 11 points apiece.
PITMAN, NJ
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
CRESSKILL, NJ
Portledge (NY) defeats Morristown-Beard - Girls ice hockey recap

Lilli Warnock led Morristown-Beard with a goal and an assist, but it would fall to Portledge (NY), being bested 6-2 at the Twin Oaks Ice Arena in Morris Township. Morristown-Beard (5-2-2) trailed 3-0 after the first period and scored a goal in the second with Portledge also scoring one, making the score 4-1. Portledge would outscore Morristown-Beard 2-1 in the third to take the win. It outshot Morristown-Beard 26-17 in the game.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
