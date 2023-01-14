Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New JerseyMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Workshop Explains Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Residential Burglary, Auto Theft Arrest, and Stolen Vehicle RecoveryMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
It Was Just A Drill! Morris County Fire Alerts ResidentsMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Girls basketball: North Arlington bests Weehawken for 6th straight win
Skyla Acosta finished with 19 points to help lift North Arlington to a 42-27 win over Weehawken in North Arlington. Sophia Veloso tallied 11 points for North Arlington (10-3), which won its sixth straight game. Eva Shevlin led Weehawken (6-7) with seven points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Wrestling: Kingsway builds early lead, rallies late to beat No. 12 St. Augustine
Brendan Callahan’s 1-0 win in the final bout of the evening led Kingsway to a 31-30 upset of No. 12 St. Augustine in a back-and-forth match on Wednesday night. Kingsway built an 10-point lead in the first two bouts before St. Augustine ripped off five straight victories in the middle weights to take a 20-10 lead, capped by Dennis Virelli’s 6-4 decision over previously undefeated Benjamin Dryden at 165 and Jake Slotnick’s 7-1 decision over Joseph Leone at 175.
Girls basketball: Medford Tech stops New Egypt for 6th straight win
Jada Jacobs finished with 21 points to help pace Medford Tech to a 36-24 win over New Egypt in Medford. Soleil Casseus tallied nine points for Medford Tech (9-3), which won its sixth straight game. Payton Arnold led New Egypt (7-5) with nine points while Sara Scozzari had eight. The...
Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap
JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap
Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Magnet defeats Dunellen
East Brunswick Magnet used a big second quarter run to propel itself to a 49-34 victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (7-5) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter and held a 14 point lead at halftime as a result.
Boys ice hockey: Hun gets past Malvern Prep (PA)
Justin Laplante had a goal and two assists as Hun stopped Malvern Prep (PA) in Malvern. Scott Richmond scored on a power play for Hun (7-8) off assists from Laplante and Brendan Marino before Ryan Levesque added another goal in the second period with assists again by Laplante and Marino. Elian Estulin scored a third goal for Hun and Laplante closed proceedings with a goal in an empty net with an assist from Ryan Levesque.
Seton Hall Prep routs West Essex in SEC showdown, hands Knights first loss
After eking out a four-point win against West Essex a year ago, Seton Hall Prep left little doubt about who the SEC American division’s preeminent team is this year. Heading on the road to North Caldwell, Seton Hall Prep easily downed the Knights 40-12 on a night where Seton Hall Prep was firing on ally cylinders.
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy
Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
Dunellen over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Jahzara McLaughlin led Dunellen with 18 points as it defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in East Brunswick. Dunellen (9-2) jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and held a 23-13 lead at the half. It outscored East Brunswick Magnet 19-13 in the second half. Alexa Castro added...
Randolph edges out Kent Place - Girls ice hockey recap
Anna Stock posted a goal and an assist for Randolph as it defeated Kent Place 3-2 at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Randolph (4-5-1) opened the scoring with a goal in the first period with Kent Place answering with a goal of its own in the second. Randolph would secure the win, outscoring Kent Place 2-1 in the third period. Despite the loss Kent Place outshot Randolph 46-31 in the game.
Pennsauken edges out Pennsauken Tech - Boys basketball recap
Victor Castellar led the way with 12 points and three rebounds as Pennsauken defeated Pennsauken Tech 55-47 at Pennsauken Tech High School. Pennsauken (2-11) jumped out to an early 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 27-19 lead at the half. Both teams scored 28 points in the second half.
Boys Ice Hockey: Central Regional rolls past Red Bank Regional
Central Regional defeated Red Bank Regional by a final of 5-2 at the Red Bank Armory. Central Regional (6-5-2) only trailed once at 1-0 before rattling off three straight goals to go up 3-1 headed into the third period. To start the third Red Bank Regional (1-12) would get one...
Wrestling: Manalapan tops Marlboro for Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win
Manalapan shook off its first loss in 13 meets on Tuesday and came up with a 55-12 victory over Marlboro on Wednesday in what was Coach Scott Pressman’s 350th win. Pressman is currently in his 16th season as coach and Manalapan has its eyes on the Central Jersey Group IV title this year. Manalapan won the Central Jersey Group V team title during the 2019-2020 season, also reaching the Group V state championship match during that same campaign.
Devanney leads Pitman to victory over Clayton - boys basketball recap
Stephen Devanney loaded the stat sheet with 30 points and five rebounds to lead Pitman to an 82-69 victory over Clayton in Clayton. Trey Tinges was the second-leading scorer for Pitman (6-7) with 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. In the loss, Zaire Cesar totaled 21 points for Clayton, while Nate Watson and Kameron Miller contributed 11 points apiece.
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Portledge (NY) defeats Morristown-Beard - Girls ice hockey recap
Lilli Warnock led Morristown-Beard with a goal and an assist, but it would fall to Portledge (NY), being bested 6-2 at the Twin Oaks Ice Arena in Morris Township. Morristown-Beard (5-2-2) trailed 3-0 after the first period and scored a goal in the second with Portledge also scoring one, making the score 4-1. Portledge would outscore Morristown-Beard 2-1 in the third to take the win. It outshot Morristown-Beard 26-17 in the game.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0