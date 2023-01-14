Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New JerseyMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Workshop Explains Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Residential Burglary, Auto Theft Arrest, and Stolen Vehicle RecoveryMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
It Was Just A Drill! Morris County Fire Alerts ResidentsMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Morris County Honors Dr. Martin Luther KingMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Saddle Brook defeated Lodi - Girls basketball recap
Ella Marchesani led the way for Saddle Brook with 26 points as it defeated Lodi 48-32 in Lodi. Saddle Brook held a 22-12 lead at the half and closed the game out with an 18-10 run in the fourth quarter. Liana Schuler led Lodi (3-10) with seven points. Saddle Brook...
Perth Amboy Magnet over Wardlaw-Hartridge - Girls basketball recap
Jalena Santiago put in a game-high 31 points and 14 rebounds as Perth Amboy Magnet won at home, 50-24, over Wardlaw-Hartridge. Amanda Batista recorded a double double of 14 points and 14 boards for Perth Amboy Magnet (9-2), which opened with an 18-5 run and never looked back. Kayla Martel...
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Magnet defeats Dunellen
East Brunswick Magnet used a big second quarter run to propel itself to a 49-34 victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (7-5) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter and held a 14 point lead at halftime as a result.
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Spotswood tops Carteret - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Yarus led Spotswood with 20 points as it defeated Carteret 52-36 in Spotswood. Spotswood (11-3) held a 25-22 lead at the half and a 43-36 at the end of the third quarter. It closed the game out with a 9-0 run in the fourth. Joseph Nardino also had 13...
New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap
Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap
Timothy Cranga filled up the stat sheet for Calvary Christian with 19 points as it cruised to a 72-36 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Cranga added nine rebounds and six assists as Calvary Christian (6-2) jumped out to a 24-6 lead and was able to cruise from there.
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Boys Basketball: Fourth quarter run propels Hawthorne Christian to victory
Hawthorne Christian saved its best for last with a fourth quarter fun that was the difference in a 47-39 victory over Hawthorne, in Hawthorne. A tight game throughout, Hawthorne led by one point entering the fourth quarter before Hawthorne Christian (6-5) went on a 13-4 run down the final stretch to grab a hold of the lead and ultimately win by eight.
Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy
Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
Elmwood Park over Garfield - Boys basketball recap
Essam Assaf led the way with a game-high 30 points as Elmwood Park took down Garfield 65-56 in Garfield. Assaf was able to score around the rim and get to the free throw line, where he scored 10 of his points. Elmwood Park (11-2) was strong offensively from the opening...
Bowling: Phillipsburg girls 3-peat, Warren Hills boys also win at HWST
Allie Rumfield carded a 724 series with a high-game 264 to lead Phillipsburg girls bowling to a repeat title at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at Oakwood Lanes in Washington. The Stateliners have won three HWST titles in a row dating back to the 2019-20 season. There was no tournament held two...
No. 9 Gov. Livingston takes Oratory to advance to Union County Final - Boys ice hockey
Anthony Labisi scored twice as Gov. Livingston, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 7-1, over Oratory in the semifinal round of the Union County Tournament at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Gov. Livingston (8-2-2) will face No. 13 Summit in the final round at Warinanco on Friday at...
Seton Hall Prep routs West Essex in SEC showdown, hands Knights first loss
After eking out a four-point win against West Essex a year ago, Seton Hall Prep left little doubt about who the SEC American division’s preeminent team is this year. Heading on the road to North Caldwell, Seton Hall Prep easily downed the Knights 40-12 on a night where Seton Hall Prep was firing on ally cylinders.
Wrestling: Howell tops Middletown North
Led by Giovanni Scafidi, who scored 26 points, Howell defeated Middletown North 38-37 in Middletown. Kieran Bruen (150) secured a win with a pin, with Giovanni Scafidi (132) and Sebastian Ortega (126) winning by way of technical fall. Anthony Astorino (113) took home a win for Middletown North (11-4) with...
Boys ice hockey: Connors scores go-ahead goal as Jackson Liberty nips Robbinsville
Patrick Connors scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Jackson Liberty edged Robbinsville 3-2 at Howell Ice World. Zach Duggan gave Robbinsville (6-5-2) the 1-0 lead in the second period before James Georges equalized for Jackson Liberty (5-3-1). Brian Ostrander tallied a goal for a Jackson Liberty lead.
Wrestling: Pascack Hills defeats Westwood
Max Unger earned a victory by major decision in the final bout to secure a 32-31 victory for Pascack Hills over Westwood in Westwood. Pascack Hills (11-4) got pins from Christian Funke (165) and Tyler Duffy (190) early on. In the end, Unger (138) and Athan Stamis (120) notched major decisions to swing momentum.
Boys Ice Hockey: Central Regional rolls past Red Bank Regional
Central Regional defeated Red Bank Regional by a final of 5-2 at the Red Bank Armory. Central Regional (6-5-2) only trailed once at 1-0 before rattling off three straight goals to go up 3-1 headed into the third period. To start the third Red Bank Regional (1-12) would get one...
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
Tenafly tops Montclair - Boys ice hockey recap
Jan Balascak posted 21 saves to get the shutout as Tenafly defeated Montclair 3-0 at the MacKay Ice Rink in Englewood. The game started off with little offense with no goals in the first period, but Tenafly (6-6-1) erupted for the only three goals of the game in the second period. Despite the loss, Montclair narrowly outshot Tenafly 21-20 in the game.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0