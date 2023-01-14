Hawthorne Christian saved its best for last with a fourth quarter fun that was the difference in a 47-39 victory over Hawthorne, in Hawthorne. A tight game throughout, Hawthorne led by one point entering the fourth quarter before Hawthorne Christian (6-5) went on a 13-4 run down the final stretch to grab a hold of the lead and ultimately win by eight.

HAWTHORNE, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO