Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby
Things got chippy between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Brook Lopez found himself in a lot of trouble after he was unable to contain his emotions during a heated juncture in the game. The Bucks big man was forced to take an early shower after getting himself ejected from the […] The post Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets
There were a lot of broken hearts when the Washington Wizards announced their decision to trade John Wall to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook back in 2020. Wall, who now plies his trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, was Washington’s cornerstone superstar for many years, so it was indeed a dark day […] The post Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move
The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling along this season without Khris Middleton, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. He’s played in just seven games in 2022-23, but it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star isn’t far off finally returning. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is heading to the Bucks’ G-League team, the Wisconsin […] The post Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is arguably the greatest athlete at his position that the league has ever seen. He almost levitates off the ground when skying for a dunk or chase-down block, and because of this, he’s essentially guaranteed to produce one highlight play every night. But if there’s one downside to Morant’s […] The post Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade
Halfway through the 2022-23 season and Charles Barkley still can’t believe the Minnesota Timberwolves traded the farm for Rudy Gobert. And well, who can blame him? On Monday after the Timberwolves lost to the Utah Jazz, Barkley couldn’t help but diss the franchise for giving up a ton just for Gobert. Not only has Minnesota […] The post Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mark Cuban fires back at Luka Doncic Mavs trade deadline report
Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban shot down a report that claimed Luka Doncic indicated he wants the Mavs’ roster upgraded prior to the NBA trade deadline, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “Tim MacMahon got it dead wrong. Luka has never suggested, asked, demanded or discussed changes to the roster,” Cuban said. The initial report from MacMahon, […] The post Mark Cuban fires back at Luka Doncic Mavs trade deadline report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard joins Oscar Robertson as only players ever to record feat not even Russell Westbrook has achieved
The Portland Blazers failed in their attempt to extend their win streak to three games Tuesday night in Mile High City, but not before Damian Lillard exploded yet again for another sterling scoring performance. Lillard went off for 44 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field on the strength of a 6-for-12 shooting from deep […] The post Damian Lillard joins Oscar Robertson as only players ever to record feat not even Russell Westbrook has achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard puts refs on blast after losing duel vs Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard did not hide his true feelings over the officiating late in the game of their 122-113 road loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night. Following the contest, Lillard pointed out that among the reasons the Blazers fell short of their mission to take down […] The post Damian Lillard puts refs on blast after losing duel vs Nikola Jokic, Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to major Taylor Jenkins disrespect
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant wants to turn the attention of the basketball world to head coach Taylor Jenkins and what could possibly be the biggest disrespect he’s seeing. On Twitter, Morant responded to a post saying that Jenkins is being widely ignored by the media despite the fact that he should be the top […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to major Taylor Jenkins disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic re-writing Nuggets record book vs. Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets have been arguably the NBA’s biggest surprise this year. Obviously, much of that has to do with the play of superstar Nikola Jokic. On Wednesday night, Jokic etched his name in the Nuggets franchise history books. Jokic has tied Alex English for the most assists in franchise history during the first half […] The post Nikola Jokic re-writing Nuggets record book vs. Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey hits public over the head with hilarious Joel Embiid truth bomb after Sixers win
Joel Embiid has already been one of the absolute best players in the NBA and is somehow getting even better. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man just continues to light up opponents with ease. In his latest performance, he torched the Los Angeles Clippers to the tune of 41 points in a big victory for the Sixers. […] The post Tyrese Maxey hits public over the head with hilarious Joel Embiid truth bomb after Sixers win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks
Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks’ poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent […] The post Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma’s heartwarming $1 million move to his hometown
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has officially staked his claim as an NBA star. He’s enjoying the best season of his pro career with the Wizards in 2022-23 and is a legit candidate to make the All-Star game. But for all that Kuzma is doing well on the court this year, it’s what he’s doing […] The post Kyle Kuzma’s heartwarming $1 million move to his hometown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George get final injury updates for Clippers vs. Jazz
The Los Angeles Clippers are in Salt Lake City Wednesday to face the Utah Jazz as they look to avoid falling below .500 for the first time since November. However, Ty Lue’s squad will have their work cut out for them. Per Law Murray of The Athletic, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are sidelined […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Paul George get final injury updates for Clippers vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton get major injury updates
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, who are both dealing with injuries, could return soon for the Milwaukee Bucks, per Shams Charania. “There is optimism that both Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and Khris (Middleton) will be back in the lineup on Saturday in Cleveland,” Charania said. Jrue Holiday has played well for Milwaukee amid their absences. But the Bucks […] The post Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton get major injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors interested in Payton Pritchard trade, but there’s a catch
Based on the NBA rumor mill, the Golden State Warriors reportedly have the hots for Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard. But their interest in discussing such a trade may be one-sided. The Warriors are now one of “a number of playoff teams” looking into nabbing Pritchard from the Celtics, according to Brian Robb of Mass […] The post RUMOR: Warriors interested in Payton Pritchard trade, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The James Harden reason Houston is holding off on Eric Gordon trade
Rumors of the potential of Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden heading back to his old stomping grounds AKA the Houston Rockets have been around for some time now. Tim McMahon of ESPN, in a recent episode of his Howdy Partners podcast, tackled that idea and said that it’s that possible reunion that has led some […] The post RUMOR: The James Harden reason Houston is holding off on Eric Gordon trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
