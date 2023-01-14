Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New JerseyMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Workshop Explains Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Residential Burglary, Auto Theft Arrest, and Stolen Vehicle RecoveryMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
It Was Just A Drill! Morris County Fire Alerts ResidentsMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Morris County Honors Dr. Martin Luther KingMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Bowling: Phillipsburg girls 3-peat, Warren Hills boys also win at HWST
Allie Rumfield carded a 724 series with a high-game 264 to lead Phillipsburg girls bowling to a repeat title at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at Oakwood Lanes in Washington. The Stateliners have won three HWST titles in a row dating back to the 2019-20 season. There was no tournament held two...
No. 9 Gov. Livingston takes Oratory to advance to Union County Final - Boys ice hockey
Anthony Labisi scored twice as Gov. Livingston, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 7-1, over Oratory in the semifinal round of the Union County Tournament at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Gov. Livingston (8-2-2) will face No. 13 Summit in the final round at Warinanco on Friday at...
Professor came to N.J. town looking for slave burials but was turned away, he says
Dory Vanderhoof came to Cedar Grove with an idea. Let’s study – and hopefully, restore – the township’s old burial ground at the landmark Morgan-Canfield House on Pompton Avenue, where erosion and neglect have eaten away at the graves of the original settlers. Vanderhoof, a Plainfield...
Pennington falls to Friends Select (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Corey Miller led with 22 points, including four from three point range, but Pennington lost at home, 57-54, to Friends Select (PA). Kae Kilic added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brandon Russell chipped in 10 points, including three 3-pointers, for Pennington (8-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap
JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
Wrestling: Old Tappan over Pascack Valley
Jonathan Rotolo (106) had a big win for Old Tappan, scoring 18 points on a technical fall, as it defeated Pascack Valley 39-24 in Hillsdale. Ryan Sullivan (144), Joseph Velasquez (150), Robert Ferrara (157) and Daniel Olivo (120) had wins by decision with Nicholas Rossi (190) scoring a win by way of major decision.
Wrestling: Howell tops Middletown North
Led by Giovanni Scafidi, who scored 26 points, Howell defeated Middletown North 38-37 in Middletown. Kieran Bruen (150) secured a win with a pin, with Giovanni Scafidi (132) and Sebastian Ortega (126) winning by way of technical fall. Anthony Astorino (113) took home a win for Middletown North (11-4) with...
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Saddle Brook defeated Lodi - Girls basketball recap
Ella Marchesani led the way for Saddle Brook with 26 points as it defeated Lodi 48-32 in Lodi. Saddle Brook held a 22-12 lead at the half and closed the game out with an 18-10 run in the fourth quarter. Liana Schuler led Lodi (3-10) with seven points. Saddle Brook...
Girls Basketball: Pennington rolls over Hill (PA)
Pennington cruised past Hill (PA) by a final score of 58-32, in Pottstown, PA. Pennington (12-3) extended its winning streak to five games in the process. The Red Hawks got off to a hot start and led by 10 at the end of the first quarter, then went on a 14-9 second quarter run to extend its lead to 32-17 at halftime.
New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap
Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
Portledge (NY) defeats Morristown-Beard - Girls ice hockey recap
Lilli Warnock led Morristown-Beard with a goal and an assist, but it would fall to Portledge (NY), being bested 6-2 at the Twin Oaks Ice Arena in Morris Township. Morristown-Beard (5-2-2) trailed 3-0 after the first period and scored a goal in the second with Portledge also scoring one, making the score 4-1. Portledge would outscore Morristown-Beard 2-1 in the third to take the win. It outshot Morristown-Beard 26-17 in the game.
Randolph edges out Kent Place - Girls ice hockey recap
Anna Stock posted a goal and an assist for Randolph as it defeated Kent Place 3-2 at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Randolph (4-5-1) opened the scoring with a goal in the first period with Kent Place answering with a goal of its own in the second. Randolph would secure the win, outscoring Kent Place 2-1 in the third period. Despite the loss Kent Place outshot Randolph 46-31 in the game.
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Magnet defeats Dunellen
East Brunswick Magnet used a big second quarter run to propel itself to a 49-34 victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (7-5) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter and held a 14 point lead at halftime as a result.
Tenafly tops Montclair - Boys ice hockey recap
Jan Balascak posted 21 saves to get the shutout as Tenafly defeated Montclair 3-0 at the MacKay Ice Rink in Englewood. The game started off with little offense with no goals in the first period, but Tenafly (6-6-1) erupted for the only three goals of the game in the second period. Despite the loss, Montclair narrowly outshot Tenafly 21-20 in the game.
Seton Hall Prep routs West Essex in SEC showdown, hands Knights first loss
After eking out a four-point win against West Essex a year ago, Seton Hall Prep left little doubt about who the SEC American division’s preeminent team is this year. Heading on the road to North Caldwell, Seton Hall Prep easily downed the Knights 40-12 on a night where Seton Hall Prep was firing on ally cylinders.
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Elmwood Park over Garfield - Boys basketball recap
Essam Assaf led the way with a game-high 30 points as Elmwood Park took down Garfield 65-56 in Garfield. Assaf was able to score around the rim and get to the free throw line, where he scored 10 of his points. Elmwood Park (11-2) was strong offensively from the opening...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0