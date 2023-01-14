ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxbury Township, NJ

NJ.com

Pennington falls to Friends Select (PA) - Boys basketball recap

Corey Miller led with 22 points, including four from three point range, but Pennington lost at home, 57-54, to Friends Select (PA). Kae Kilic added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Brandon Russell chipped in 10 points, including three 3-pointers, for Pennington (8-11). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
PENNINGTON, NJ
Mount Olive over Mountain Lakes - Boys ice hockey recap

JL O’Toole put in the game-winner and finished with a hat trick as Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown blanked Mountain Lakes-Boonton, 7-0, at the Mennen Arena in Morristown. Ryan Twist added two goals while Christian Hertzig and Tyler Dean each found the net for Mount Olive-Hopatcong-Hackettstown (6-5-1). Talon Muscolino earned the shutout...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Wrestling: Old Tappan over Pascack Valley

Jonathan Rotolo (106) had a big win for Old Tappan, scoring 18 points on a technical fall, as it defeated Pascack Valley 39-24 in Hillsdale. Ryan Sullivan (144), Joseph Velasquez (150), Robert Ferrara (157) and Daniel Olivo (120) had wins by decision with Nicholas Rossi (190) scoring a win by way of major decision.
HILLSDALE, NJ
Wrestling: Howell tops Middletown North

Led by Giovanni Scafidi, who scored 26 points, Howell defeated Middletown North 38-37 in Middletown. Kieran Bruen (150) secured a win with a pin, with Giovanni Scafidi (132) and Sebastian Ortega (126) winning by way of technical fall. Anthony Astorino (113) took home a win for Middletown North (11-4) with...
HOWELL, NJ
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra

Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Saddle Brook defeated Lodi - Girls basketball recap

Ella Marchesani led the way for Saddle Brook with 26 points as it defeated Lodi 48-32 in Lodi. Saddle Brook held a 22-12 lead at the half and closed the game out with an 18-10 run in the fourth quarter. Liana Schuler led Lodi (3-10) with seven points. Saddle Brook...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Girls Basketball: Pennington rolls over Hill (PA)

Pennington cruised past Hill (PA) by a final score of 58-32, in Pottstown, PA. Pennington (12-3) extended its winning streak to five games in the process. The Red Hawks got off to a hot start and led by 10 at the end of the first quarter, then went on a 14-9 second quarter run to extend its lead to 32-17 at halftime.
PENNINGTON, NJ
New Milford over Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap

Jaiden Ortiz scored 12 points to help New Milford turn in a big fourth quarter during its 49-46 victory over Palisades Park in New Milford. Palisades Park (4-9) jumped out to an early lead and extended to five by halftime. New Milford (6-6) played even in the third before taking control over the final eight minutes.
PALISADES PARK, NJ
Portledge (NY) defeats Morristown-Beard - Girls ice hockey recap

Lilli Warnock led Morristown-Beard with a goal and an assist, but it would fall to Portledge (NY), being bested 6-2 at the Twin Oaks Ice Arena in Morris Township. Morristown-Beard (5-2-2) trailed 3-0 after the first period and scored a goal in the second with Portledge also scoring one, making the score 4-1. Portledge would outscore Morristown-Beard 2-1 in the third to take the win. It outshot Morristown-Beard 26-17 in the game.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Randolph edges out Kent Place - Girls ice hockey recap

Anna Stock posted a goal and an assist for Randolph as it defeated Kent Place 3-2 at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Randolph (4-5-1) opened the scoring with a goal in the first period with Kent Place answering with a goal of its own in the second. Randolph would secure the win, outscoring Kent Place 2-1 in the third period. Despite the loss Kent Place outshot Randolph 46-31 in the game.
RANDOLPH, NJ
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Magnet defeats Dunellen

East Brunswick Magnet used a big second quarter run to propel itself to a 49-34 victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (7-5) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter and held a 14 point lead at halftime as a result.
DUNELLEN, NJ
Tenafly tops Montclair - Boys ice hockey recap

Jan Balascak posted 21 saves to get the shutout as Tenafly defeated Montclair 3-0 at the MacKay Ice Rink in Englewood. The game started off with little offense with no goals in the first period, but Tenafly (6-6-1) erupted for the only three goals of the game in the second period. Despite the loss, Montclair narrowly outshot Tenafly 21-20 in the game.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap

Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
CRESSKILL, NJ
Elmwood Park over Garfield - Boys basketball recap

Essam Assaf led the way with a game-high 30 points as Elmwood Park took down Garfield 65-56 in Garfield. Assaf was able to score around the rim and get to the free throw line, where he scored 10 of his points. Elmwood Park (11-2) was strong offensively from the opening...
GARFIELD, NJ
