Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Wrestling: Haddonfield rolls past Haddon Heights
Haddonfield cruised past Haddon Heights 67-6, in Haddon Heights. With the win, Haddon Heights has victories in six straight matches and has outscored its opponents 316-104 during this recent span. Wednesday’s win was the largest margin of victory so far this season for the Bulldawgs. Since starting the season...
Spotswood tops Carteret - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Yarus led Spotswood with 20 points as it defeated Carteret 52-36 in Spotswood. Spotswood (11-3) held a 25-22 lead at the half and a 43-36 at the end of the third quarter. It closed the game out with a 9-0 run in the fourth. Joseph Nardino also had 13...
Perth Amboy Magnet over Wardlaw-Hartridge - Girls basketball recap
Jalena Santiago put in a game-high 31 points and 14 rebounds as Perth Amboy Magnet won at home, 50-24, over Wardlaw-Hartridge. Amanda Batista recorded a double double of 14 points and 14 boards for Perth Amboy Magnet (9-2), which opened with an 18-5 run and never looked back. Kayla Martel...
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Magnet defeats Dunellen
East Brunswick Magnet used a big second quarter run to propel itself to a 49-34 victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (7-5) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter and held a 14 point lead at halftime as a result.
Dunellen over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap
Jahzara McLaughlin led Dunellen with 18 points as it defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in East Brunswick. Dunellen (9-2) jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and held a 23-13 lead at the half. It outscored East Brunswick Magnet 19-13 in the second half. Alexa Castro added...
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap
Timothy Cranga filled up the stat sheet for Calvary Christian with 19 points as it cruised to a 72-36 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Cranga added nine rebounds and six assists as Calvary Christian (6-2) jumped out to a 24-6 lead and was able to cruise from there.
Bowling: Phillipsburg girls 3-peat, Warren Hills boys also win at HWST
Allie Rumfield carded a 724 series with a high-game 264 to lead Phillipsburg girls bowling to a repeat title at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at Oakwood Lanes in Washington. The Stateliners have won three HWST titles in a row dating back to the 2019-20 season. There was no tournament held two...
Highland outlasts Woodstown to clinch share of Tri-County Diamond Division title
With a division championship on the line, Gavin Simonelli didn’t want to let down any of the seniors. But he was especially happy to pull through for one of them in particular. Simonelli took the mat on Wednesday with the Highland wrestling team protecting a five-point lead in the...
Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy
Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
Wrestling: Howell tops Middletown North
Led by Giovanni Scafidi, who scored 26 points, Howell defeated Middletown North 38-37 in Middletown. Kieran Bruen (150) secured a win with a pin, with Giovanni Scafidi (132) and Sebastian Ortega (126) winning by way of technical fall. Anthony Astorino (113) took home a win for Middletown North (11-4) with...
Boys ice hockey: Hun gets past Malvern Prep (PA)
Justin Laplante had a goal and two assists as Hun stopped Malvern Prep (PA) in Malvern. Scott Richmond scored on a power play for Hun (7-8) off assists from Laplante and Brendan Marino before Ryan Levesque added another goal in the second period with assists again by Laplante and Marino. Elian Estulin scored a third goal for Hun and Laplante closed proceedings with a goal in an empty net with an assist from Ryan Levesque.
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
No. 9 Gov. Livingston takes Oratory to advance to Union County Final - Boys ice hockey
Anthony Labisi scored twice as Gov. Livingston, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 7-1, over Oratory in the semifinal round of the Union County Tournament at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Gov. Livingston (8-2-2) will face No. 13 Summit in the final round at Warinanco on Friday at...
Boys ice hockey: Connors scores go-ahead goal as Jackson Liberty nips Robbinsville
Patrick Connors scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as Jackson Liberty edged Robbinsville 3-2 at Howell Ice World. Zach Duggan gave Robbinsville (6-5-2) the 1-0 lead in the second period before James Georges equalized for Jackson Liberty (5-3-1). Brian Ostrander tallied a goal for a Jackson Liberty lead.
Devanney leads Pitman to victory over Clayton - boys basketball recap
Stephen Devanney loaded the stat sheet with 30 points and five rebounds to lead Pitman to an 82-69 victory over Clayton in Clayton. Trey Tinges was the second-leading scorer for Pitman (6-7) with 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. In the loss, Zaire Cesar totaled 21 points for Clayton, while Nate Watson and Kameron Miller contributed 11 points apiece.
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap
Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
Girls individual rankings for Jan. 18: Maldonado takes hit but remains on top at 120
All 14 top ranked wrestlers held their spots at their respective weights from last week. Although there were some changes among the remaining four wrestlers at most weights, the rankings remain pretty static this week, as the Somerville Patriot Jamboree did not have the same impact as it did a year ago when it changed the rankings in most every weight class with a round of upsets.
Boys Ice Hockey: Central Regional rolls past Red Bank Regional
Central Regional defeated Red Bank Regional by a final of 5-2 at the Red Bank Armory. Central Regional (6-5-2) only trailed once at 1-0 before rattling off three straight goals to go up 3-1 headed into the third period. To start the third Red Bank Regional (1-12) would get one...
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates in win at Hoophall Classic (PHOTOS)
Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, came out and dominated from start to finish in a 90-54 win over Bishop Gorman (NV) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
