Haddon Heights, NJ

Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra

Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Wrestling: Haddonfield rolls past Haddon Heights

Haddonfield cruised past Haddon Heights 67-6, in Haddon Heights. With the win, Haddon Heights has victories in six straight matches and has outscored its opponents 316-104 during this recent span. Wednesday’s win was the largest margin of victory so far this season for the Bulldawgs. Since starting the season...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Spotswood tops Carteret - Boys basketball recap

Daniel Yarus led Spotswood with 20 points as it defeated Carteret 52-36 in Spotswood. Spotswood (11-3) held a 25-22 lead at the half and a 43-36 at the end of the third quarter. It closed the game out with a 9-0 run in the fourth. Joseph Nardino also had 13...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Magnet defeats Dunellen

East Brunswick Magnet used a big second quarter run to propel itself to a 49-34 victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, East Brunswick Magnet (7-5) went on a 16-4 run in the second quarter and held a 14 point lead at halftime as a result.
DUNELLEN, NJ
Dunellen over East Brunswick Magnet - Girls basketball recap

Jahzara McLaughlin led Dunellen with 18 points as it defeated East Brunswick Magnet 42-26 in East Brunswick. Dunellen (9-2) jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and held a 23-13 lead at the half. It outscored East Brunswick Magnet 19-13 in the second half. Alexa Castro added...
DUNELLEN, NJ
Girls Basketball: Keyport cruises past South Amboy

Keyport rolled past South Amboy by a final of 42-24, in South Amboy. Keyport (6-4) extended its winning streak to four straight games in the process. The Red Raiders got off to a fast start and led 17-5 after the first quarter. Another big second quarter performance (a 14-6 scoring advantage) extended the lead to 31-11 at halftime.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
Wrestling: Howell tops Middletown North

Led by Giovanni Scafidi, who scored 26 points, Howell defeated Middletown North 38-37 in Middletown. Kieran Bruen (150) secured a win with a pin, with Giovanni Scafidi (132) and Sebastian Ortega (126) winning by way of technical fall. Anthony Astorino (113) took home a win for Middletown North (11-4) with...
HOWELL, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Hun gets past Malvern Prep (PA)

Justin Laplante had a goal and two assists as Hun stopped Malvern Prep (PA) in Malvern. Scott Richmond scored on a power play for Hun (7-8) off assists from Laplante and Brendan Marino before Ryan Levesque added another goal in the second period with assists again by Laplante and Marino. Elian Estulin scored a third goal for Hun and Laplante closed proceedings with a goal in an empty net with an assist from Ryan Levesque.
MALVERN, PA
Devanney leads Pitman to victory over Clayton - boys basketball recap

Stephen Devanney loaded the stat sheet with 30 points and five rebounds to lead Pitman to an 82-69 victory over Clayton in Clayton. Trey Tinges was the second-leading scorer for Pitman (6-7) with 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. In the loss, Zaire Cesar totaled 21 points for Clayton, while Nate Watson and Kameron Miller contributed 11 points apiece.
PITMAN, NJ
Union Catholic defeats Elizabeth - Boys basketball recap

Keyshawn Winchester scored 12 points to lead Union Catholic past Elizabeth 44-42 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (6-6) came up big in the fourth quarter outscoring Elizabeth 14-7 after ending the third down 35-30. Elizabeth (6-6) also sported a 23-19 lead at halftime. Yaw Ansong added 10 points for Union...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Girls individual rankings for Jan. 18: Maldonado takes hit but remains on top at 120

All 14 top ranked wrestlers held their spots at their respective weights from last week. Although there were some changes among the remaining four wrestlers at most weights, the rankings remain pretty static this week, as the Somerville Patriot Jamboree did not have the same impact as it did a year ago when it changed the rankings in most every weight class with a round of upsets.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
