Pember scores 20 as UNC Asheville beats Charleston Southern
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had 20 points and UNC Asheville beat Charleston Southern 73-63 on Wednesday night. Pember added eight rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 12, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. Caleb Burgess recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 10 from the field.
CofC’s Bolon Earns CAA Player of the Week Honors
RICHMOND, Va. - After leading the scoring efforts for the No. 22 Cougars to two victories, College of Charleston graduate student grad Dalton Bolon has been named the CAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Bolon averaged 18.5 points and 4.5 rebounds on 50% shooting and 50% from three...
CofC men’s basketball jumps four spots to No. 18 in AP Poll
CHARLESTON, S.C. - After an undefeated week, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team moved up four spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. Charleston received 351 points to tie for their third highest ranking in program history. The Cougars earned...
Steve LaPrad resigns as head football coach at Fort Dorchester
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the top high school football coaches in the Lowcountry is out of a job. After 20 seasons, Steve LaPrad has resigned as the head coach at Fort Dorchester. No reason was given for the resignation which was confirmed by Dorchester District 2 on Wednesday...
Jerry Brown dismissed as head football coach at Berkeley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dr. Jerry Brown, who led Berkeley High to 3 state championships in his first run with the school, said that he had been dismissed as the head football coach on Tuesday. Brown was brought back to Berkeley almost exactly 2 years ago for, what he said,...
Colleton County names Adam Kinloch head football coach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County has their next head football coach. The school district announced late on Tuesday that Whale Branch assistant and Colleton County alum Adam Kinloch will take over the Cougars program. Kinloch replaces Kristopher Howell who was let go after the 2022 season. The new coach...
Former College of Charleston professor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is mourning the loss of one of its longtime professors. The college says Director Emeritus Marty Perlmutter was a teacher, philosophy scholar and longtime leader of the Jewish studies program during his tenure at the college, from 1979 to 2019. “With the...
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nevada and Charlie Brown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday, and our fluffy friends from Hallie Hill Sanctuary are ready to find a home. First is Nevada who is estimated to be almost two years old. Hallie Hill says she came to the sanctuary just over four months ago from an area shelter that was overcrowded. The shelter says she has fun playing with other dogs and loves getting individual attention from their volunteers. They say Nevada would be up for exploring trails, walking on the beach or any other adventure you would want a sidekick to join you on! They also say she is just the sweetest girl who will appreciate just being a part of your life and your heart.
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is celebrating a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old on Tuesday. Mary L. Smith Taylor turned 100 years old Tuesday. Born and raised in Charleston, Taylor is a mother to 10, a grandmother and great grandmother. She’s been a member of Shiloh A.M.E....
Troopers: Juvenile on bicycle hit by car on Nexton Pkwy near Cane Bay Blvd
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a young person on a bicycle and a car in Summerville. Troopers say the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. The person on the bike was traveling north across Nexton Parkway Extension near Cane Bay Boulevard when they were struck by a westbound car.
Mild Evening With Late Fog Possible!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mild weather will continue into our Wednesday evening with some patchy late fog possible later on tonight. Overnight lows will be comfortable in the 50′s with variable cloudiness. A weak disturbance will approach late Thursday bringing a slight chance of rain. Highs will top out in the mid 70s. Sunny skies are likely Friday before clouds start to increase on Saturday. Rain will follow on Sunday with showers off and on throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Sunday.
The crash that started it all: Deadly boat crash puts Murdaugh family into spotlight
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a deadly boat crash in 2019 with ties to a prominent Lowcountry family, disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, along with his wife and two sons, would be thrust into a years-long saga of unveiled tragedies and criminal accusations. The Feb. 24, 2019 incident that left...
SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth over $100 million to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston. The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which...
Funeral plans announced for longtime Lowcountry politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Friends and family will gather Friday for the funeral of Arthur Ravenel Jr., a well-known political figure in South Carolina. Ravenel, the former congressman and state lawmaker who helped build the Republican Party in South Carolina and get money for the graceful bridge that dominates the Charleston skyline and bears his name, died Monday at 95.
Charleston remembers MLK at annual downtown parade
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City paused Monday to join cities across the nation to remember the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a day after he would have turned 94 years old. The event, organized by the YWCA of Greater Charleston, began near Burke High...
1.38 magnitude earthquake felt in Dorchester Co.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Lowcountry on Wednesday. The 1.38 magnitude quake hit at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday around 4 miles southwest of Centerville, according to the USGS. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched a tool for residents...
Suspect in West Columbia hotel shooting faces attempted murder charges, bond denied
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Charleston man accused of opening fire inside a West Columbia hotel is facing attempted murder charges. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the West Columbia Police Department responded to the Hilton Garden Inn near McSwain Drive after reports of domestic violence. At around 1 p.m., officers said...
Crews clear crash on I-526 near Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that closed an eastbound exit on I-526 Wednesday morning has been cleared. Mount Pleasant police tweeted about the crash at exit 29 just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. A follow-up tweet showed the crash cleared and the exit reopened around 10 a.m. There was...
MUSC to honor staff member for work toward diversity, inclusion
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s MUSC plans to present an award to one of its own Tuesday as part of its ongoing celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Day. The hospital will recognize Dr. Lauren Gellar, an associate professor and the director of the Division of Healthcare studies, for her contributions in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. Gellar will receive the award Tuesday night at MUSC’s 33rd annual Black History Intercollegiate Consortium MLK Celebration.
Tip leads to large drug bust at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after officers found several large suitcases of marijuana at the Charleston International Airport Monday night. Carl Anthony Dais, 22, and Tyler Davis, 20, are facing charges of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds, according...
