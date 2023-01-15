M3GAN: When and Where Will You Be Able to Stream the Hit Horror Flick?

You know you want to have all your friends over for a M3GAN dance party. Here’s the latest word on when/where the hit horror flick will be streaming.

M3GAN hit theaters on Jan. 6 and went on to generate a surprising $38.5 million (U.S.) with its opening weekend, making it the first film in over a decade to open to more than $30 million in the first week of a new year. As of January 12, heading into its second weekend, its 11-day total had reached $59.2 million — all against a $12 million production budget.

Where to Watch M3GAN on Streaming

As a Blumhouse film owned and distributed by Universal Pictures, M3GAN is expected to stream on Peacock. As such, it would be available to subscribers of the Peacock Premium tier, which costs $4.99 per month. Sign up for Peacock and you also gain access to other exclusive content such as Jordan Peele’s Nope , the Halloween Ends franchise finale , the supernatural horror film The Black Phone , the slasher flicks Sick and They/Them , Idris Elba’s Beast, Minions: The Rise of Gru and the blockbuster Jurassic World Dominion. You also can stream original TV series such as Vampire Academy , The Best Man: The Final Chapters , Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and Bel-Air … the daily soap opera Days of Our Lives … and full seasons of Yellowstone , Modern Family , The Office and Two and a Half Men . Peacock also is the exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows such as the #OneChicago trifecta, La Brea , the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live and The Voice .

When to Watch M3GAN on Streaming

A Peacock release date has not yet been set, but Universal films can hit the streaming service as soon as 45 days after their theatrical bow — which, in M3GAN ‘s case, would be Feb. 20. However, some films (namely, the more successful ones) take longer to land on streaming. Jordan Peele’s Nope , for example, took 18 weeks to land on Peacock, Minions: The Rise of Gru took 15 weeks, and Jurassic World Dominion took 12 weeks. TVLine will of course keep you posted!

Currently, Peacock offers three subscription levels: a free, basic plan that will not allow you to watch new film releases; the Premium plan, which has you sit through some ads and is $4.99/month ( sign up here ); and Peacock Premium Plus, which fetches $9.99/month and spares you the watching of any ads ( sign up here ).

What Is M3GAN About?

From James Wan (the filmmaker behind the Saw , Insidious and The Conjuring franchises) and Blumhouse (the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man ), M3GAN tells the story of Gemma ( Get Out ’s Allison Williams), a toy-company roboticist who, upon becoming the caretaker of her 8-year-old niece Cady ( The Haunting of Hill House ‘s Violet McGraw), puts the finishing touches on the titular marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and (ha!) a parent’s greatest ally. M3GAN was directed by Gerard Johnstone ( Housebound ) from a screenplay by Akela Cooper ( Malignant, The Nun 2 ) based on a story by Cooper and Wan.

