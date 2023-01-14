Read full article on original website
The 5: What to know about new Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort
The Arizona Cardinals announced the hiring of general manager Monti Ossenfort on Monday after a decade of Steve Keim at the helm, just eight days after the end of the season. Ossenfort brings years of scouting and drafting experience, working in the NFL for 21 years. Let’s get to know...
Stunning Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Buffalo
Hamlin, who was released from the hospital last week and is recovering at home, took note of the stunning artwork and asked where the mural was located. According to TMZ Sports, the piece is located in Larkin Square, which is "about 15 minutes away" from where the team plays its home games at Highmark Stadium.
Yardbarker
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Brian Flores Arizona Cardinals coach speculation swirls after Monti Ossenfort GM hire
Speculation started swirling Monday about Brian Flores potentially being the Arizona Cardinals' new head coach in the aftermath of the team's hiring of Monti Ossenfort as general manager. Ossenfort, and Flores, currently a defensive assistant and linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, previously worked together with the New England Patriots.
General Manager Search is Over
Ran Carthon, who has worked with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons, will replace Jon Robinson as the head of the personnel department.
Cardinals hire Titans’ Monti Ossenfort as new general manager
The Arizona Cardinals tapped Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager on Monday. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans’ director of
