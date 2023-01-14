Once the holidays are over, there is a bit of a lull. We had so much light, life, and celebration. Once New Year's is over, it is time to go back to regular life. It doesn't help that as it is dark at 5pm, we don't have the holiday lights to keep our spirits up. This year, we haven't experienced too much bad weather here in the Hudson Valley, but it is still cold. Winter depression is very much a thing.

