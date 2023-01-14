ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delbert Nordbrock
3d ago

trump had 100 after leaving 2 years ago. Biden had 10 after 6 years. Democrats say no big deal with Biden. let's compare crimes against another type. a person kills 100 people and the democrats say it's horrible. another person kills 10 and democrats say no big deal. they were both crimes so treat them the same

Philip wanzer
4d ago

Dan you tell it like it is

The Hill

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious interview

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) made a rare appearance on MSNBC late Wednesday evening, participating in an interview with host Stephanie Ruhle that at times grew contentious as the congresswoman discussed her efforts to block Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to claim the House Speakership. “I want you to know that we are not giving her a free pass to…
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...

