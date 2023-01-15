Name Works Brings Customized Art Once Again to the Germany Pavilion for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Read full article on original website
Walt Disney World responds to unhappy feedback with price changes and perks to benefit guests
Freebies and relaxed restrictions to bring back some magic
Disney World Spent Millions On An Epcot Fireworks Display, And 4 Other Cases Of Attractions Going Spectacularly Wrong
Sometimes Disney World attractions stand the test of time, sometimes not.
WDW News Today
France Pavilion Hosts Disney Artists With EPCOT, Haunted Mansion, and More Parks Pieces at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun! Guests can get their magical art fix at the Disney Gallery Artists booth between the France and Morocco Pavilions. Fourteen Disney Artists are displaying their new works of art at this location, while 22 more renowned Disney Artists are stationed near the Odyssey.
WDW News Today
Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom
To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
disneyfoodblog.com
Contemporary vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Annual Passholder Exclusive Dumbo Magnet Arrives at EPCOT
The Annual Passholder-exclusive Dumbo magnet is now available at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Passholders can pick up the magnet at the Creations Shop entrance facing the construction walls. A line formed early this morning. Cast Members were still getting directional signs ready. Each Passholder gets one magnet and should have...
WDW News Today
Chalk Art Showcases Natural Scenes and Disney Characters at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the most fascinating elements of the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is the chalk art displays, which change frequently. The chalk art can be found on the bridge leading to World Showcase Plaza from World Celebration. Before the display, there is an area for kids to draw their own chalk art.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop Causes Evacuations at Two Walt Disney World Hotels
A kitchen fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop caused the evacuation of two Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this evening. Beaches & Cream is located at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, which is adjacent to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Both resorts were evacuated after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen.
WDW News Today
The Art of David E. Doss Brings Walt Disney World-Inspired Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the returning booths to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is The Art of David E. Doss, whose work can be found at The American Adventure. There’s a booth with a sign for Doss, but a festival market booth is also dedicated to his works.
WDW News Today
Maharajah Jungle Trek Undergoes Refurbishment in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Ahead of its 25th anniversary in April, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting some love and care, including pressure washing at Maharajah Jungle Trek. The roof over the entrance sign looks dirty, though that may also just be the worn look of the area. We could see workers actively pressue...
WDW News Today
Get Your Photo on Custom Prop Bottle For Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Guests can now get their photo on a custom prop bottle to be displayed in the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be the first at the store’s new Hollywood location, taking over the Williams of Hollywood and The Darkroom façades. Like previous Tribute Stores, guests can get their photo taken now to be part of a display inside the store. A sign for the experience is on the Hollywood area sidewalk outside the future shop.
WDW News Today
Joe Ledbetter Debuts with Disney Vinyl Figures at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the artists making their EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debut in 2023 is Joe Ledbetter, who brings his uniquely-styled vinyl figures to the Canada Pavilion. January marks the release of Ledbetter’s color vinyl series, which shows Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy in a variety of poses. They’re colored in a style reminiscent of the Disney Channel shorts and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, though Minnie wears a blue polka-dotted dress instead of a red one.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom
As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
WDW News Today
New ‘Encanto’ & Tiana Topiaries and More Details Announced for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023
Disney has announced details about the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023, which will run from March 1 through July 5. New topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela, and Luisa from “Encanto” will be near the EPCOT main entrance. A new Princess Tiana topiary will be at The American Adventure. Returning topiaries include Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs; Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, and Tick Tock Croc; Figment; Anna and Elsa; and more.
WDW News Today
Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto Character Experiences Returning Soon to Magic Kingdom
Two of the last remaining COVID-shuttered character experiences at the Magic Kingdom will be returning soon. Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom have been closed (at least in their original capacities) since March 2020 when the entire Walt Disney World Resort was shuttered due to the pandemic. Now, nearly 3 years later, both offerings are supposedly close to returning.
WDW News Today
New Figment, 2023, and Vault Collection Map MagicBand+ Designs Available Online
Three new MagicBand+ designs are now available online. The Figment and 2023 MagicBand+ designs are available as pre-arrival options for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, while the Vault Collection MagicBand+ is available on shopDisney. Pre-Arrival Figment MagicBand+ – $34.99. The Figment MagicBand+ is black with...
WDW News Today
WonderGround Gallery Hosts Disney Artists With Modern Disney Film-Based Pieces & Reimagined Attraction Posters at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
For the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, The Odyssey is home to WonderGround Gallery, which features a rotating selection of 22 Disney Fine Artists. Disney Fine Artist Sharlene Tulasoa is a freelance illustrator and muralist with a number of pieces on display at the Wonderground Gallery. Tulasoa channels...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: Look INSIDE the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts Passport!
Stepping into an EPCOT festival can be instantly overwhelming. There are tons of people heading in all different directions and with so much to do you might not know where to start!. Even if you DO have an idea of what you’d like to see, eat, and do, you’re going...
