Name Works Brings Customized Art Once Again to the Germany Pavilion for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
WDW News Today

France Pavilion Hosts Disney Artists With EPCOT, Haunted Mansion, and More Parks Pieces at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun! Guests can get their magical art fix at the Disney Gallery Artists booth between the France and Morocco Pavilions. Fourteen Disney Artists are displaying their new works of art at this location, while 22 more renowned Disney Artists are stationed near the Odyssey.
WDW News Today

Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom

To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
disneyfoodblog.com

Contemporary vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rebekah Barton

Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes

Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Annual Passholder Exclusive Dumbo Magnet Arrives at EPCOT

The Annual Passholder-exclusive Dumbo magnet is now available at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Passholders can pick up the magnet at the Creations Shop entrance facing the construction walls. A line formed early this morning. Cast Members were still getting directional signs ready. Each Passholder gets one magnet and should have...
WDW News Today

Maharajah Jungle Trek Undergoes Refurbishment in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Ahead of its 25th anniversary in April, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting some love and care, including pressure washing at Maharajah Jungle Trek. The roof over the entrance sign looks dirty, though that may also just be the worn look of the area. We could see workers actively pressue...
WDW News Today

Get Your Photo on Custom Prop Bottle For Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 at Universal Studios Florida

Guests can now get their photo on a custom prop bottle to be displayed in the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be the first at the store’s new Hollywood location, taking over the Williams of Hollywood and The Darkroom façades. Like previous Tribute Stores, guests can get their photo taken now to be part of a display inside the store. A sign for the experience is on the Hollywood area sidewalk outside the future shop.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Joe Ledbetter Debuts with Disney Vinyl Figures at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

One of the artists making their EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debut in 2023 is Joe Ledbetter, who brings his uniquely-styled vinyl figures to the Canada Pavilion. January marks the release of Ledbetter’s color vinyl series, which shows Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy in a variety of poses. They’re colored in a style reminiscent of the Disney Channel shorts and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, though Minnie wears a blue polka-dotted dress instead of a red one.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom

As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
WDW News Today

New ‘Encanto’ & Tiana Topiaries and More Details Announced for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023

Disney has announced details about the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023, which will run from March 1 through July 5. New topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela, and Luisa from “Encanto” will be near the EPCOT main entrance. A new Princess Tiana topiary will be at The American Adventure. Returning topiaries include Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs; Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, and Tick Tock Croc; Figment; Anna and Elsa; and more.
WDW News Today

Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto Character Experiences Returning Soon to Magic Kingdom

Two of the last remaining COVID-shuttered character experiences at the Magic Kingdom will be returning soon. Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom have been closed (at least in their original capacities) since March 2020 when the entire Walt Disney World Resort was shuttered due to the pandemic. Now, nearly 3 years later, both offerings are supposedly close to returning.
WDW News Today

New Figment, 2023, and Vault Collection Map MagicBand+ Designs Available Online

Three new MagicBand+ designs are now available online. The Figment and 2023 MagicBand+ designs are available as pre-arrival options for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, while the Vault Collection MagicBand+ is available on shopDisney. Pre-Arrival Figment MagicBand+ – $34.99. The Figment MagicBand+ is black with...
WDW News Today

WonderGround Gallery Hosts Disney Artists With Modern Disney Film-Based Pieces & Reimagined Attraction Posters at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

For the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, The Odyssey is home to WonderGround Gallery, which features a rotating selection of 22 Disney Fine Artists. Disney Fine Artist Sharlene Tulasoa is a freelance illustrator and muralist with a number of pieces on display at the Wonderground Gallery. Tulasoa channels...
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Look INSIDE the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts Passport!

Stepping into an EPCOT festival can be instantly overwhelming. There are tons of people heading in all different directions and with so much to do you might not know where to start!. Even if you DO have an idea of what you’d like to see, eat, and do, you’re going...

