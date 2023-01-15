Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week
PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
Channel 6000
Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
Nasty weather hits Las Vegas valley and surrounding mountains
High winds, rain, and snow battered Las Vegas and surrounding recreation areas Monday causing limitations to access at Mt. Charleston and Red Rock.
wnax.com
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows
What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. But the Las Vegas valley didn't always need man-made tunnels to divert water -- over the course of millennia the desert created its own flood channels, many of them built over with homes, roads, and parking lots.
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead
Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
Winter storm warning: Where, how much and what the models show
Dakota and Washington counties have been added to the winter storm warning, though Anoka, Carver, Hennepin, Ramsey and Scott counties are still in a winter storm warning. The sharp cutoff is indicative of the National Weather Service expecting more snow in the south/southeast metro than the north/northwest suburbs. The latest...
klin.com
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
knau.org
Winter Storm Warning still in effect as heavy snowfall continues across northern Arizona
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for much of northern and central Arizona until late Tuesday night. This includes portions of the Kaibab Plateau, Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County mountains, the White Mountains and northern Gila County. The National Weather Service says at least two feet of snow...
Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Nevada
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state.
Unsafe conditions lead to closure of Red Rock Scenic Loop
Unsafe conditions prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close the Scenic Loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday,
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023
Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon and evening …. Forecast: A powerful storm system moving into the region today will bring cold air aloft over the watch area this afternoon through the evening. At the surface, temperatures in the 50s in spots will make for strong instability present. This, with the storm’s upper divergence (lifting) will pop off thunderstorms across the area.
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
KRQE News 13
Snow-packed, icy roads Monday for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much of north-central New Mexico has difficult driving conditions Monday morning, according to a NMRoads map. Parts of Rio Arriba, Taos, and Colfax are also included in the difficult driving conditions. According to NMRoads, roads are snow packed and icy in spots. Crews are out...
oc-breeze.com
How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?
Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
8newsnow.com
Thunderstorms delay flights; high winds continue in Las Vegas valley
A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley from the southwest near Sandy Valley to the northeast near Nellis Air Force Base. There are also reports of 50 mph winds, hailstones and lightning. Thunderstorms delay flights; high winds continue …. A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley...
