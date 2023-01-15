ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week

PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Channel 6000

Strongest storm of the week moves in Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The most impactful storm of the week brings rain to the valleys and snowfall to the Cascades. Rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and last through the evening hours. Rain accumulation will be near 0.25″-0.5″ for the valley through Thursday afternoon. The greatest amounts of rainfall will fall along the coast with nearly an inch of water expected. Some of these accumulation amounts are including what fell over the area late Tuesday night.
OREGON STATE
wnax.com

Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains

Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
NEBRASKA STATE
8 News Now

Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows

What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. But the Las Vegas valley didn't always need man-made tunnels to divert water -- over the course of millennia the desert created its own flood channels, many of them built over with homes, roads, and parking lots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead

Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
DENVER, CO
klin.com

Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down

Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
NEBRASKA STATE
KTAR.com

Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country

PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KGUN 9

Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Southern California Weather Force

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023

Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon and evening …. Forecast: A powerful storm system moving into the region today will bring cold air aloft over the watch area this afternoon through the evening. At the surface, temperatures in the 50s in spots will make for strong instability present. This, with the storm’s upper divergence (lifting) will pop off thunderstorms across the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTAR.com

Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley

PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Snow-packed, icy roads Monday for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much of north-central New Mexico has difficult driving conditions Monday morning, according to a NMRoads map. Parts of Rio Arriba, Taos, and Colfax are also included in the difficult driving conditions. According to NMRoads, roads are snow packed and icy in spots. Crews are out...
NEW MEXICO STATE
oc-breeze.com

How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?

Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
8newsnow.com

Thunderstorms delay flights; high winds continue in Las Vegas valley

A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley from the southwest near Sandy Valley to the northeast near Nellis Air Force Base. There are also reports of 50 mph winds, hailstones and lightning. Thunderstorms delay flights; high winds continue …. A thunderstorm is moving across the Las Vegas valley...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy