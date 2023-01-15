Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!Dianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Two Shell Casings Found in Randolph Elementary School
An elementary school in Randolph, Massachusetts, was under a shelter-in-place order twice over the span of a week over shell casings found in classrooms, Randolph police said Friday. The first incident at Donovan Elementary School was on Friday, Jan. 13, when a shell casing was found in a fourth-grade classroom....
nbcboston.com
RI Girl Asks Police to Test Cookie, Carrots for DNA Proof of Santa
A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten Oreo cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department earlier this month to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.
nbcboston.com
Numerous Crashes Reported Across Region Due to Snowy Roads
Multiple crashes have already been reported due to tough road conditions north of Boston and into southern New Hampshire as snow continues to fall on Friday morning. Another round of snow bringing 1-3 inches is still on its way north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, so motorists are urged to take it slow on their way in to work.
nbcboston.com
Person Killed in Milford, NH House Fire
A fire broke out late Friday night at a home in Milford, New Hampshire, killing one resident. Fire crews were called to the Leisure Way mobile home around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses saw smoke and fire through one of the windows, and there was a report that someone was trapped inside, according to a joint statement from the Milford police and fire chiefs and the state fire marshal.
nbcboston.com
Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
nbcboston.com
Man Accuses Worcester Police of Racially Profiling Him in Dozens of Traffic Stops
A Black Massachusetts man has accused the Worcester Police Department of racial profiling, saying he has been stopped by officers dozens of times in the last decade. TJ Juty of Worcester started recording the traffic stops on his cellphone. The videos don't capture the whole story, but his lawyer, Joseph Hennessey, argues they show enough to counter the narrative in police reports.
nbcboston.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired in Norwood
Police are investigating an incident in Norwood, Massachusetts early Saturday morning. Police say they were called at around 3 a.m. asking for help on Folan Avenue. Police say they heard gunshots as soon as they arrived on scene, then saw a car racing towards them from the 911 caller’s address. One officer who was in the street shot at the car but the driver sped off.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Man Facing DUI Charge After Crash in Pelham, NH
A man who crashed his car overnight in Pelham, New Hampshire, is now facing DUI charges. Pelham police say Edward Nassif, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was driving on Mammoth Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck a guardrail and crashed near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields. An...
nbcboston.com
Arlington Man's Stolen Truck, Wheelchair Recovered in Cambridge
Days after a Massachusetts man's truck was stolen from his Arlington driveway, with his wheelchair and walker inside, his property has been found and returned to him. John Versackas said he was devastated after his truck was taken from his home Saturday morning. "I had the car all paid off,...
nbcboston.com
Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple
The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
nbcboston.com
Meet Boston: ‘Hamilton' Is a Hot Ticket at the Citizens Bank Opera House
Boston brings the heat when it comes to hot happenings, especially on the theater scene. That’s why our partners at Meet Boston are highlighting “Hamilton” at the Citizens Bank Opera House. The tour is back as part of Broadway in Boston and runs through March 12th. It’s...
nbcboston.com
Authorities Release New Photos of Missing Brookfield Woman as Search Continues
Investigators released new photos Thursday of a Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman who has been missing for over a week. Brittany Tee, 35, was last seen on Jan. 10 at about 8:30 p.m., walking away from the home where she was staying on Main Street toward Lewis Field. The Worcester District Attorney's...
nbcboston.com
A Snowy Friday, and Two More Chances for Winter Weather in the Forecast
A multi-hazard winter storm that delivered a record (snowiest single day) 13.9 inches of snow to North Platte, Nebraska yesterday and heaviest snowstorm of the season so far in Denver, Colorado, with 9.2 inches of snow has continued to spread east and will impact our weather here at home through tomorrow.
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Busting Out Police Substation Door With Hammer at South Station
A Boston man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly smashing out the door of the MBTA's Transit Police substation at South Station, according to authorities. Transit police said that 45-year-old Michael Williams walked directly to the substation and smashed out the door with a hammer around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
nbcboston.com
Snow, Rain Expected to Make Roads Slick Across New England
If you like the snow, it's been a disappointing winter so far. It's been a rarity in some parts of New England this season. With accumulating snow possible tomorrow, opinions are mixed. In Littleton, plow drivers were getting their equipment ready to finally make some green after a mostly snow-less...
nbcboston.com
How To Help Your Indoor House Plants Survive & Thrive This Winter
Don’t let the winter blues beat out your green thumb!. House plants can bring a beautiful vibrancy to a home in the dull winter months…if you can keep them alive! Quontay Turner, owner of Emerald City Plant Shop, is sharing her tips to help plants survive this season and prepare to thrive this spring.
nbcboston.com
North Shore Police Warn About String of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Police departments on the North Shore of Massachusetts are warning the public about a spike in catalytic converter thefts from cars. Lynn alone had 10 different thefts reported just last Wednesday, all on the east side of the city. Most of the cars targeted there were Hondas, police said. Surveillance...
nbcboston.com
Boston-Based Artist Shares How ‘Books Before Bars' Program Was Started
Forty books changed Boston-based artist Hundred Round Kado’s life. He has spent more than one-third of his life behind bars living what he calls a “chaotic lifestyle.” Things changed when his friend and rapper Vic Mensa began sending him books in prison. The two men have teamed...
nbcboston.com
NH Man Facing DUI Charges After Driving Wrong Way on I-93
A New Hampshire man is facing several charges after he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel while driving erratically on the highway Saturday night. Jesse Grazewski, 32, of Londonderry, has been charged with reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated and reckless operation, according to New Hampshire State Police. State police say...
nbcboston.com
Increasing Clouds in the Morning Before Precipitation on Sunday Night
Sunday starts mostly cloudy, with colder temperatures in the lower 20’s, by late afternoon rain and snow arrive. Highs will be right around 40, but Southern New Hampshire, and Worcester County will be closer to freezing. Sunday Night, rain will continue for Eastern Massachusetts, and a mix of rain...
Comments / 0