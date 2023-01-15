Police are investigating an incident in Norwood, Massachusetts early Saturday morning. Police say they were called at around 3 a.m. asking for help on Folan Avenue. Police say they heard gunshots as soon as they arrived on scene, then saw a car racing towards them from the 911 caller’s address. One officer who was in the street shot at the car but the driver sped off.

