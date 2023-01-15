Read full article on original website
Related
wclo.com
Walworth County recognizes Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week
The Walworth County recognizes that all of the salt that is applied to roads and sidewalks eventually ends up in our fresh water. Public Works Director Richard Hough says January 23rd through the 27th is Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week. Hough says to reduce its usage, Walworth County has implemented several...
wclo.com
Former Badger football player’s homicide trial begins in Rock County Court
Former Wisconsin Badger Marcus Randle-El stands trial in the shooting deaths of two Janesville mothers. During opening statements (Tuesday) afternoon Rock County Assistant District Attorney Gerald Urbik told the jury that one of the victims was alive when police arrived but she couldn’t speak because her tongue had been shot off.
wclo.com
Randle-El jury trial begins Tuesday
Jury selection begins at 8:00 Tuesday morning in the first-degree intentional homicide trial of a former Wisconsin Badger football player. Because of the high-profile nature of the trial, a pool of 100 prospective jurors is being brought in with the intention of selecting 12 jurors and four alternates. 36-year-old Marcus...
wclo.com
Homicide trial of former Wisconsin Badger football player continues for a second day
Testimony continues in the jury trial for the 36-year-old former Wisconsin Badger football player, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deaths of two women, in a dispute over drug money. Wednesday morning, 36-year-old Marcus Randle-El’s attorney, Michael Hart, questioned Janesville Police Sergeant Benjamin Thompson, who...
wclo.com
School District of Beloit first in Rock Co. to offer AP African American Studies
A local school district works to make sure students know that advanced placement classes are for everyone. The School District of Beloit is the only district in Rock County and one of only a couple hundred in the United States to offer an Advance Placement African American Studies course. Beloit...
wclo.com
Beloit tabs Gabrielatos as next city manager
The Beloit City Council has selected its next city manager from a pool of three finalists. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock announced in a statement Monday Jerry Gabrielatos was chosen for the position. Lock says Gabrielatos’ career in local government began by serving on the Chicago City Council, and...
wclo.com
Beloit theatre can now sell beer after council amends local ordinance
Beloit’s local movie theatre will now be able to sell beer at their establishment after the Beloit City Council voted to approve an amendment to a city ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting. Council member Kevin Leavy, the lone vote opposed to the amendment, said he wasn’t 100% comfortable...
wclo.com
Family Services purchases Royce School for new project
A former school building in Beloit will be the location of Family Service’s new Next Step Transitional Living Project. Director of Empowerment Services Kelsey Hood Christenson says they’ve purchased the old Royce School and are excited to continue the legacy of helping families and children as the school once did.
wclo.com
Beloit Library hosting Know Your Local Government class
The Beloit Public Library hosts another edition of the lunch and learn series next Wednesday afternoon, this time focusing on property taxes and other funding resources. Rock County Finance Director Sherry Oja says the class will run from noon until 1:00pm and she will be going over the Rock County budget process, types of funding sources, and appropriations.
wclo.com
New Discover Wisconsin episode about Beloit debuts at BIFF
A local tourism marketing organization has a film of it’s own to debut at a local film festival next month. Visit Beloit Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tracy Bliss says an episode of Discover Wisconsin will challenge visitors to taste, hear, see, and feel the difference of Beloit.
wclo.com
2023 Homebuyer education workshop schedule announced
Those looking to buy a home, whether it be their first time or not, can set the dates for the Homebuyer Education Workshops in 2023. Neighbor Works Blackhawk Region Deputy Director Liz Casey says the classes will be held at the Hedberg Public Library and the Beloit Public Library starting in February.
wclo.com
Blackhawk Tech President looks ahead to promising future
Blackhawk Technical College’s President is excited about what the school has in store for the future. Tracy Pierner says they’re going to have their first graduates out of the Rock University High School program graduate with an associate degree before their high school diploma. Pierner says the four...
Comments / 0